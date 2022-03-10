NRL Round 1 team lists Late Mail: Brimson doubtful, COVID causes chaos at Cronulla, Storm

The teams are in for the opening round of the NRL season and coaches have unveiled a range of surprising selections for the first matches of 2022.

All eyes will be on Penrith on Thursday night when the Panthers begin their premiership defence against Manly in a blockbuster season opener. But the Panthers will be without co-captain Nathan Cleary after off-season shoulder surgery despite the halfback recently saying he was hopeful of being ready.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said five-eighth AJ Brimson was struggling with general soreness heading into Sunday’s stoush with Parramatta after a heavy training load but would be given every chance to play. Will Smith would likely replace him in the halves with Tanah Boyd elevated to the interchange.

Cronulla’s plans for Round 1 have been thrown into disarray with Craig Fitzgibbon forced into isolation instead of making his NRL coaching debut.

The Sharks announced on Wednesday that Fitzgibbon had tested positive and would be away from the team for the next week at least, leaving assistant Steve Price, Josh Hannay and Daniel Holdsworth to oversee the side for Friday’s clash with Canberra at GIO Stadium.

Fitzgibbon likely contracted the virus from a family member and following his quarantine period will be back on deck well in advance of the Round 2 clash with the Eels at PointsBet Stadium.

“After a carefully planned pre-season, most of the preparations are complete and we have three more than capable coaches to take care of the group for a couple of days. Steve, Josh and DJ will relay the final instructions and get the boys ready for Canberra on Friday,” Fitzgibbon said.

“Obviously the timing of this isn’t ideal, you can take all the precautions as I have in following NRL apollo advice and protocols, but with four children at home unfortunately it has caught up with our family at an inopportune time.

“My health is fine and symptoms mild, I look forward to getting back amongst the group next week and I will be in constant communications with the coaches and players.”

Cronulla signed Fitzgibbon from the Roosters early last year after controversially dumping John Morris with Hannay filling in as caretaker for most of the season.

BREAKING: Tepai Moeroa to replace Jesse Bromwich in Round 1.



Full story ???? — Melbourne Storm (@storm) March 9, 2022

Melbourne skipper Jesse Bromwich has been ruled out under the NRL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Kiwi Test prop has avoided the virus but has been deemed to be a close contact after one of his children tested positive.

He has been unable to train with the squad for a week already and will remain in isolation until next Wednesday.

Bromwich has been replaced in Storm’s 24-man squad by former Parramatta forward Tepai Moeroa, who made the switch back to the NRL last season after a rugby union stint .

Canberra forward Ryan Sutton, who is set to join Canterbury, was left out of the 17-man line-up by Ricky Stuart, was named on the extended reserves along with club stalwart Jarrod Croker, who is on the comeback trail after knee surgery.

Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds could have been picked for his club debut but coach Kevin Walters said he didn’t want to rush the veteran halfback back for Friday’s home tussle with his old club South Sydney after he contracted COVID-19 last week.

Souths have received a massive boost with lock Cameron Murray, who has taken over the captaincy from Reynolds, cleared to make his comeback from a similar shoulder operation to the one Cleary underwent in the off-season.

NRL guidelines have changed this year – all teams named a squad of 24 players, with the squad to be trimmed 24 hours and one hour prior to kick-off. All 24 players will be eligible to play on game day if COVID-19 cases force late withdrawals.

TEAMLIST TIME ⏰ The Panthers side to face the Sea Eagles has been named.



???? https://t.co/s4MISzuvG2#pantherpride ???? pic.twitter.com/eKycC758nr — Penrith Panthers ???? (@PenrithPanthers) March 8, 2022

Thursday

Penrith v Manly at BlueBet Stadium: 8.05pm AEDT

Panthers: Nathan Cleary looks set to be out until Round 4 so Sean O’Sullivan will partner Jarome Luai in the halves. As expected, Izack Tago and Stephen Crichton are the new centres with Charlie Staines elevated to the wing and Liam Martin slots into the second row from the grand final team following the departures of Paul Momirovski, Matt Burton and Kurt Capewell.

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Charlie Staines 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Sean O’Sullivan 8. Moses Leota 9. Api Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo (c)

Interchange: 14. Mitch Kenny 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Matt Eisenhuth 18. Chris Smith 19. J’maine Hopgood 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Taylan May 22. Kurt Falls 23. Soni Luke 24. Robert Jennings

Sea Eagles: Haumole Olakau’atu was supposed to be out a few more weeks with his elbow injury but has been named in the second row alongside Broncos recruit Ethan Bullemor.

Dylan Walker, who suffered a leg injury in the trial loss to Canberra, was not fit for selection but prop Martin Taupau has overcome his back complaint.

1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Kieran Foran 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Martin Taupau 11. Haumole Olakau’atu 12. Ethan Bullemor 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Tolutau Koula 15. Karl Lawton 16. Sean Keppie 17. Taniela Paseka 18. Morgan Boyle 19. Andrew Davey 20. Christian Tuipulotu 21. Jorge Taufua 22. Alec Tuitavake

Friday

Canberra v Cronulla at GIO Stadium: 6pm AEDT

Raiders: James Schiller is a surprise selection at centre with Jarrod Croker on the extended bench having to force his way back into the team after knee surgery. English forward Ryan Sutton, who is set to ink a deal with Canterbury, was also selected in the reserves.

Xavier Savage has surprisingly been overlooked despite stellar trial form while ex-Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott will make his Raiders debut via the interchange.

Another centre, Sebastian Kris, is unavailable for selection list as he is on the club’s COVID isolation list. Brad Schneider will make his starting debut at halfback after Titans recruit Jamal Fogarty suffered a serious knee injury in the trial against Manly.

Jack Wighton will play his 200th NRL game for the Raiders.

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. James Schiller 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Semi Valemei 6. Jack Wighton 7. Brad Schneider 8. Josh Papali’i 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Elliott Whitehead

Interchange: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Adam Elliott 17. Corey Horsburgh 18. Ryan Sutton 19. Matt Frawley 20. Trey Mooney 21. Harry Rushton 22. Jarrod Croker

Sharks: With Connor Tracey (groin) ruled out, Ronaldo Mulitalo has been shifted into the centres with former Roosters speedster Matt Ikuvalu on the wing. Matt Moylan will make his first appearance for 2022 in the halves alongside new recruit Nicho Hynes.

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Ronaldo Mulitalo 5. Matt Ikuvalu 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Aiden Tolman 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Royce Hunt 17. Andrew Fifita 18. Luke Metcalf 19. Jesse Colquhoun 20. Lachlan Miller 21. Jenson Taumoepeau 22. Jayden Berrell

Finally, our Round 1 Team List is here.



Presented by @ladbrokescomau — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) March 8, 2022

Brisbane v South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium: 7.05pm (8.05pm AEDT)

Broncos: Billy Walters and Albert Kelly have won the race to be the starting halves pairing with star recruit Adam Reynolds out due to COVID. Jamayne Isaako will be the fullback with Selwyn Cobbo and Corey Oates on the wings. Kurt Capewell, Ryan James and former Titans playmaker Tyrone Roberts will make their club debuts.

1. Jamayne Isaako 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Billy Walters 7. Albert Kelly 8. Keenan Palasia 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Ryan James 15. Rhys Kennedy 16. Teui Robati 17. Tyrone Roberts 18. Corey Jensen 19. Brenko Lee 20. Jordan Pereira 21. Te Maire Martin 22. Ezra Mam

Rabbitohs: With Latrell Mitchell suspended, new coach Jason Demetriou has chosen Blake Taaffe at fullback with Lachlan Ilias taking over from Adam Reynolds in the No.7 jersey. Jaxson Paulo has moved in from the wing to the centres with Taane Milne on the flank. Jai Arrow is coming in from the middle to the second row while ex-Tiger Michael Chee Kam makes his club debut via the interchange.

1. Blake Taaffe 2. Alex Johnston 3. Jaxson Paulo 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Jacob Host 15. Siliva Havili 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Michael Chee Kam 18. Davvy Moale 19. Josh Mansour 20. Liam Knight 21. Richard Kennar 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Saturday

Roosters v Newcastle at SCG: 3pm AEDT

Roosters: Connor Watson is back at the Roosters after four years in Newcastle and has gone straight into a new role at hooker. Sam Verrills is out suspended. Luke Keary has been named to make his return from a torn ACL, along with prop Lindsay Collins from the same injury and Joey Manu after Latrell Mitchell’s high shot ended his 2021 campaign early. Billy Smith has been named in the centres with Joseph Suaalii still recovering from his broken foot.

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Paul Momirovski 6. Sam Walker 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Fletcher Baker 16. Nat Butcher 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho 18. Kevin Naiqama 19. Daniel Sulka-Fifita 20. Lachlan Lam 21. Naufahu Whyte 22. Adam Keighran

Knights: NSW prop Daniel Saifiti is a notable omission with the forward suffering a small fracture in his left tibia and is hoping to be back in Round 4. Leo Thompson will make his NRL debut off the bench. Kurt Mann will start at lock for what will be his 150th game in the NRL.

1. Kalyn Ponga (c) 2. Dom Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Enari Tuala 6. Jake Clifford 7. Adam Clune 8. David Klemmer 9. Chris Randall 10. Jacob Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann

Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Mitchell Barnett 16. Leo Thompson 17. Jirah Momoisea 18. Tex Hoy 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Simi Sasagi 21. Brayden Musgrove 22. Mathew Croker 23. Dylan Lucas 24. Jaron Purcell

Warriors v Dragons at Sunshine Coast Stadium: 4.30pm (5.30pm AEDT)

Warriors: Nathan Brown has handed the fullback spot to Chanel Harris-Tavita with Reece Walsh banned due to his cocaine arrest. Shaun Johnson returns to the Warriors at halfback with Kodi Nikorima at pivot. Former Storm forward Aaron Pene makes his club debut off the interchange.

Addin Fonua-Blake will captain the team with Tohu Harris still sidelined with an ACL tear.

1. Chanel Harris-Tavita 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Viliami Vailea 4. Rocco Berry 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake (c) 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Euan Aitken 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh Curran

Interchange: 14. Jazz Tevaga 15. Ben Murdoch-Masila 16. Aaron Pene 17. Bailey Sironen 18. Jack Murchie 20. Ash Taylor 21. Adam Pompey 22. Pride Petterson-Robati 23. Taniela Otukolo 24. Jesse Arthars 25. Edward Kosi

Dragons: High-profile forwards George Burgess and Tariq Sims have been omitted from the 24-man squad. St George Illawarra are rolling with the same starting 13 from the Charity Shield win over Souths.

Tyrell Sloan will wear the No.1 jersey with Cody Ramsey on the wing with Junior Amone combining with skipper Ben Hunt in the halves while Jayden Sullivan rehabs his hamstring. Veteran utility Moses Mbye, props Aaron Woods and Francis Molo and former Sea Eagles second-rower Jack Gosiewski will make their Red V debuts.

1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Cody Ramsey 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Aaron Woods 11. Jack Bird 12. Jaydn Su’A 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Moses Mbye 15. Francis Molo 16. Josh Kerr 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Jackson Ford 19. Mathew Feagai 20. Daniel Alvaro 21. Poasa Faamausili 22. Tautau Moga

Wests Tigers v Melbourne at CommBank Stadium: 7.35pm AEDT

Tigers: Off-season recruits Tyrone Peachey, Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart are in the line-up. Jake Simpkin will be hooker with Jacob Liddle out with a knee injury while Alex Twal is at prop while James Tamou serves a one-game ban.

1. Daine Laurie 2. David Nofoaluma 3. James Roberts 4. Oliver Gildart 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Jackson Hastings 7. Luke Brooks 8. Alex Twal 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Stefano Utoikamanu 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Joe Ofahengaue

Interchange: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Luke Garner 16. Zane Musgrove 17. Alex Seyfarth 18. Thomas Mikaele 19. Starford To’a 20. Jock Madden 21. Tukimihia Simpkins 22. Ruatapu Ngatikaura

Storm: Ryan Papenhuyzen looks set to overcome his ankle injury while Nick Meaney has been named at five-eighth for the suspended Cameron Munster. Brandon Smith has been selected at hooker with Harry Grant suspended, meaning rookie Tyran Wishart will make his NRL debut from the interchange.

Xavier Coates has recovered from the concussion he suffered in the trial win over Newcastle and the former Bronco will make his debut on the wing.

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. George Jennings 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Nick Meaney 7. Jahrome Hughes 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Brandon Smith 10. Christian Welch 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Josh King

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Jayden Nikorima 16. Trent Loiero 18. Dean Ieremia 19. Alec MacDonald 20. Jack Howarth 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Bronson Garlick 23. Tepai Moeroa

Round 1 team list incoming! ????

https://t.co/nwGhXJJX3L — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) March 8, 2022

Sunday

Parramatta v Gold Coast at CommBank Stadium: 4.05pm AEDT

Eels: The Parramatta squad is very settled but veteran forward Nathan Brown being named on the reserves is a surprise.

Sean Russell lines up on the wing after Haze Dunster’s knee injury in the trials with former Raiders flyer Bailey Simonsson on the other flank. Marata Niukore was unavailable due to suspension and is likely to return as an interchange forward in Round 2.

1. Clint Gutherson 2. Sean Russell 3. Will Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Isaiah Papali’i 13. Ryan Matterson

Interchange: 14. Makahesi Makatoa 15. Oregon Kaufusi 16. Ray Stone 17. Jakob Arthur 18. Nathan Brown 19. Bryce Cartwright 20. Mitch Rein 21. Tom Opacic 22. Hayze Perham

Titans: Will Smith makes his club debut from the bench after switching from Parra while Isaac Liu will start at prop after a lengthy stint with the Roosters. The new-look halves combination of AJ Brimson and Toby Sexton will have their first run together after the trial against the Warriors was washed out.

1. Jayden Campbell 2. Phillip Sami 3. Brian Kelly 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Corey Thompson 6. AJ Brimson 7. Toby Sexton 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Erin Clark 10. Isaac Liu 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Interchange: 14. Will Smith 15. Sam Lisone 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Kevin Proctor 18. Jarrod Wallace 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Herman Ese’ese 21. Esan Marsters 22. Sam McIntyre

North Queensland v Canterbury at QCB Stadium: 5.15pm (6.15pm AEDT)

Cowboys: Jason Taumalolo is over the hamstring strain which kept him out of the trials. Tom Dearden has won the race for the five-eighth jersey, partnering Chad Townsend, with last year’s incumbent playmaker Scott Drinkwater relegated to the extended bench.

“I thought both of those boys performed really well in the trial and the decision to go with Tommy’s basically based on defensive abilities. Both of them attacked really well [in the trial win over Brisbane] but I just thought Tommy defended stronger so that’s the reason why he’s in the team.”

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Reuben Cotter 15. Jordan McLean 16. Mitchell Dunn 17. Tom Gilbert 18. Jake Granville 19. Scott Drinkwater 20. Griffin Neame 21. Brendan Elliot 22. Ben Condon

Bulldogs: Jake Averillo will start at halfback alongside Matt Burton, who will make his Canterbury debut along with Matt Dufty, Josh Addo-Carr, Brent Naden, Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai jnr, Max King and Braidon Burns.

After narrowly escaping suspension for an ill-disciplined trial against the Sharks, coach Trent Barrett has kept Pangai in the starting side at second row alongside another frequent judiciary visitor, Jack Hetherington.

1. Matt Duffy 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Braidon Burns 4. Brent Naden 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Jake Averillo 8. Luke Thompson 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jack Hetherington 12. Tevita Pangai Junior 13. Josh Jackson

Interchange: 14. Bailey Biondi-Odo 15. Corey Waddell 16. Max King 17. Chris Patolo 19. Brandon Wakeham 20. Aaron Schoupp 21. Joe Stimson 22. Josh Cook 23. Ava Seumanufagai 24. Kyle Flanagan 25. Reece Hoffman