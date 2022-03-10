Time to play: Best bets for NRL week one

Every week of the NRL season Tony Caine from PlayUp will look at some of the best bets on offer in the round.

The NRL has really spoiled us with the season opener being a possible Grand Final preview in round 1.

The reigning premiers Penrith are taking on Manly who were only one win away from the Grand Final last year.

The trial form would indicate that Manly are ready to rock this year. If Tom Trbojevic can hold back from racing fans through the Manly Corso and tearing his hamstring, he is a huge chance of both being in the mix for the NRL top Try Scorer, paying $9.00 with PlayUp as well as Manly to win the comp paying $8.50.

Friday night is a good night for a quick takeaway meal because you are going to want to be close to a TV with a cold one in hand for Friday’s doubleheader matches, starting with Ricky’s Raiders vs the Sharks.

The Vikings will be out in full force and will be clapping their hearts out hoping they can steer the Raiders to a week one victory, their challenge might be the new look Sharks side travelling down the Federal Highway looking to show off their updated star-studded line-up.

The two sides don’t like each other, and I can’t split them, so would be steering away from picking a result and be looking at an exotic bet, maybe something like the total number of tries – perhaps an odd number paying $1.90 or even number of tries paying $1.80 at PlayUp.

Second, up on Friday night the Broncos are taking on the Bunnies at home. The Broncos are heavy outsiders. I expect them to be valiant and dig in against the Bunnies, but I’d be comfortable loading up on the Bunnies and relaxed even giving away a 10.5 start to get a return of a $1.90 with PlayUp.

Fast forward to the weekend and here are my best tips for Super Saturday:



I think the Roosters will get an extra trial game this weekend and make light work of the Knights, the loss of Jayden Brailey for the Knights along with the return of the Roosters’ big guns gives me lots of confidence to throw the Roosters in as the first leg of my multi at $1.25.

For the second leg, I think the Dragons can get it done, it’s neutral territory, with no home ground to either side for the second leg of my multi, I like the Dragons head to head at $1.95.

Capping off Saturday night’s last game, we have the Melbourne Storm taking on the depleted Tigers, call me crazy but I feel after what I saw in their most recent trial the Tigers will put up a fight and may not win but could cover the 11.5 point start offered by PlayUp, which is paying $1.85.

Moving into Sunday, I actually prefer the match ups in the NRLW. Don’t miss the early match where you have the in form Dragons team coming up against the red hot Broncos team. If you’re having a bet I’d be keen to put a few dollars on the Broncos to win into the Eels getting the job done against the rejuvenated Titans.

