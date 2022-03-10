You beauty! 50 reasons to love rugby league in 2022 as NRL returns with a bang

It’s almost here! This off-season has felt like an eternity.

With no more sleeps to go until the start of Round 1, I thought I’d put a list together of all the things we have to look forward to this season.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

1. When Latrell and Manu meet again

We all know what happened last time these two came together. Manu and his Roosters will be out for revenge, and Latrell and his Bunnies will be ready for the onslaught. Strap yourselves in for that one – it will be a cracker.

2. Legends in new colours

Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell, Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr and Dale Finucane, just to name a few, will all be running out for new teams this season. You won’t want to miss when they face their old clubs.

3. Manly vs Storm

These two became rivals after playing back-to-back grand finals against each other and taking home one premiership each. But nothing has been the same since the ‘Battle of Brookvale’. This match is sure to be another fiery encounter.

Advertisement

4. Going to games

Remember that? Actually leaving the house and getting out to a game? The past two seasons have been tough on everyone, and we just can’t wait to be back in the crowd.

Sports opinion delivered daily

5. A bit of biff

I know, I know, it’s not allowed anymore. But c’mon, we all still love to see it. When tensions erupt and emotions fly, you can’t help but jump to your feet and cheer.

Advertisement

6. Watching the Dolphins come together

It’s been an interesting recruitment drive so far, but we can never underestimate the one and only Wayne Bennett. The Super Coach will keep us on our toes this season bringing his team to fruition.

7. Roosters in full flight

In a season full of carnage, they had a mountain of star power sitting injured on the sidelines and they still managed to make it to the semi-finals. They will be close to unstoppable at full strength.

8. The one-man team

The ongoing joke of 2021. One that Manly fans refused to acknowledge, but secretly knew it was hard to ignore. Will the Sea Eagles need Tom Trbojevic to carry them through this season?

Advertisement

9. The office tipping comp

Whether it be for money, a case of beer, or even just bragging rights, there are not many things taken more seriously at work than the tipping competition. And this season, there is no way you are going to let Alan from accounting win again.

10. Watching Penrith try and go back-to-back

There is always so much pressure on the defending premiers coming into the new season. And some of their stars have left the foot of the mountain, joining other teams to help them take out the title. Can the Cleary clan and the remaining Panthers do it all again?

11. State of Origin

I get goosebumps just typing those three words. State against state. Mate against mate. So much pride on the line. There is nothing quite like Origin, and each season it just gets better and better. Best time of the year.

12. Blowing up at the referees

I will admit, they have one of the toughest jobs around, and I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes. But you just know you will be up in arms screaming, “Are you serious?!” at more than decision they make this year.

Advertisement

13. The Bunker

Geez, what a letdown this has been. I really wanted this to work when it was first introduced. And on paper, it should have. But I still don’t understand how we can all watch the same replay 8 million times and get a different answer?

14. Arguing with the commentators

May as well keep the frustration going for a minute. There will be many times you have one-way arguments with them through the TV. And they really need a former official in the box to refer to for any refereeing queries – when they just go round in circles whinging about a call and not actually understanding the correct ruling is a punish.

15. Braith Anasta hosting NRL 360

Not usually known for his impeccable speech or intellectual vocabulary, many are expecting a train crash with Anasta sitting in the hot seat. But stranger things have happened. Umm….let’s just see how he goes?

Advertisement

16. The Warriors playing at home

They have spent the past two years away from their family, friends, and fans, living and playing in Australia due to COVID. They will have to start season 2022 in the same fashion, but there is a chance they can get back to Mt Smart Stadium later in the year.

There’s not a league fan out there who doesn’t have their fingers crossed we get to see this.

17. Lounge room aerobics

I am very well known for this. Unable to sit down during a game, pacing back and forth, waving arms around, running on the spot, jumping up and down, then either sprinting around the house after victory or doing air swings and air kicks after defeat. It’s quite a workout.

18. The fight for the spoon

It’s all fun and games while your team is safe in the top eight, or when one of your most disliked teams is close to the bottom. But it becomes a very serious matter when you realise that your team could end up with the dreaded spoon.

19. An actual penalty for ruck infringements

The six-again starts were introduced to keep the game flowing and remain at a fast pace. All it seemed to do though was cause frustration and create another loophole for teams to exploit. While it it’s not back to how it was, it’s a start.

20. Nail-biting finishes

Edge-of-your-seat games to get the blood pressure up. Whether it’s your team or not, seeing a game go down to the wire is just brilliant. Some fans don’t like how their team manages to do this to them every week though.

21. Intercept tries

While Souths fans are still having nightmares about Stephen Crichton’s intercept try in last year’s grand final, no one can deny how thrilling and exciting they are to watch. Poetry in motion.

22. Try-saving tackles

Whether it be a defender miraculously holding the player up over the line, or making the miracle desperation tackle over the sideline. When giving up is never an option, those tackles are what footy is all about.

23. Successful kicks from the sideline

You say to yourself, “There is no way he can get that. It’s bucketing down, he’s out on the sideline, you can’t even see the posts!” He kicks… you watch… and the flags go up! It’s like watching a ball on a string.

24. Acrobatic tries

Ever since the corner posts were removed, the level of gymnastic talents to get a four-pointer out wide have gone through the roof! Every year the jumps get higher – how they hell do they do it?!

25. Playing your enemy

Whether it’s a team you despise because of who you support, a player in that side you can’t stand or just because of someone you personally know; we all have that club that we can’t wait to play against.

26. Big guys chasing down the speedsters

I could watch the clip of Josh Papalii running after Jamal Fogarty, launching himself and ankle-tapping the quick halfback, causing to him trip over and lose the ball, on repeat all day. More of that from all the forwards please!

27. The rookie scores on debut

This is one of my favourite things. Breaking into the NRL is awesome, but scoring a try in your first game, having your teammates give a huge hug and high five, mum crying tears of joy on the sideline and every mate from school going bananas in the stands? Just perfect.

28. A retiree gets a fairytale finish

Not every footy player gets to go out on his own terms. And if they do, only a select few get to end their career like a Hollywood movie. When a legend hangs up the boots, you always love to see them go out on a high.

29. Super Saturday

You know the drill. Get up early, take the kids to their footy and netball, come home and get all your chores done, maybe even pre-order a pizza. Because Saturdays from 2.30pm is footy time.

30. The coach merry-go-round

Every year, the speculation starts early, and coaches under fire are guaranteed to have ‘the support from the board.’ Next minute? Out the door!

Who will be first on the chopping block in 2022?

31. Magic Round

I think this is one of the best concepts to come out of the NRL in a while. An absolute perfect weekend of footy. Every game, every superstar, every fan, all together in one place. Just magical.

32. Post-match press conferences

When a dangerous tackle or a poor decision is made, we all can’t wait to hear from the coaches afterwards. Fines don’t scare them anymore; they are more than willing to speak their minds. Get your popcorn ready; they are becoming juicer than an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

33. The viking clap

It’s a chilly night in the nation’s capital and all the fans are on their feet. You hear the horn blow, followed by the slow clap that gets faster and faster. The Canberra players run out and the crowd goes wild. Doesn’t matter who you support, it’s just so cool.

34. When mascots attack

Is it just me, or does anyone else get a good laugh at these guys on the sidelines? Whether it’s Reggie the Rabbit versus MC Hammerhead or Victor the Viking taking on Timmy the Tiger, it’s always funny to watch them rumble.

35. Golden point

Not everyone is a fan of this. Many would prefer the draw with each team taking home a point. But there is something special about watching everyone on the field exhausted and having to dig deep for a bit longer to break the deadlock.

36. Post-try celebrations

Whether it be flips, dances, WWE moves or the whole team being knocked down like bowling pins, they have become a real part of the footy spectacle. Even when they ruffle some feathers, they are always entertaining.

37. Phil Gould and the Bulldogs

There are big expectations coming out of Belmore this season, with the fans pinning their hopes on Gus and the new roster to get the club back into the winner’s circle. Can the great man and the star recruits steer the ship back to former glory?

38. The fight of the fullbacks

Our game is just filled with superstars wearing the No.1 jersey. James Tedesco, Tommy Turbo, Latrell Mitchell, Clint Gutherson, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Kayln Ponga – who will come out on top?

39. Coaches losing it in the box

Water bottles getting knocked off benches, chairs getting kicked, and assistant coaches trying not to make eye contact. I have said this forever: we need a camera on these guys the whole game, and a little box in the corner of our screens so we don’t miss any blow ups.

40. Players swearing during interviews

It’s the child in me who giggles at this every time. I never know what’s funnier; when they drop an F-bomb accidentally or reactions of the players and the commentators when they realise what was just said.

41. The race for eighth spot

As the regular season draws to a close and there is still a possibility of your team playing in the finals, we all become mathematicians trying to work out who can still make it.

42. That magical moment

You know the one. You can’t quite believe what you just witnessed, but you know you will see it on highlight reels for years to come.

43. The rise of the Broncos

Just like the Bulldogs, Brisbane fans are ready to forget about the past few seasons, and believe Adam Reynolds is the saviour they have been waiting for. Will he be the secret ingredient to get this club back to the top?

44. Stupid suspensions

Every year, the judiciary manages to confuse us even more with the rulings they give. Whether the sentences are too harsh or not harsh enough, we know they are coming.

45. More tales from Tiger Town

I don’t mean more episodes of the documentary. Although that wouldn’t be a bad thing, I quite enjoyed that series. I mean that the Tigers are always in the headlines for one reason or another, always seem to be the topic of discussion.

46. Bad press

Rugby league fans always hope for the best but have learnt to be prepared for the worst. As much as we hate to see it, not a year goes by without someone bringing the game into disrepute.

47. Upsets

Some teams just seem untouchable. On a completely different level compared to the rest of the competition, and never seem to lose. When the favourite doesn’t get the biscuits, it’s pretty funny.

48. Records being broken

Isn’t that what they were meant to do? Whether its’s for most goals, most tries, games played, consecutive wins – whatever the record it’s always glorious to see history being made.

49. What’s in a name?

The sons of past greats following in their father’s footsteps, trying to make a name for themselves on the footy field. The next generation of legendary surnames ready to take centre stage.

50. Grand final glory

After surviving a season filled with 969,600 seconds of the hardest and toughest football in the world, no one wants to make it all the way to the end to take home the runners up trophy. Everyone wants that Holy Grail.

Bring on season 2022!