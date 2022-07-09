Rugby News: Eddie under attack, Gatland claims Rassie threatened to cancel Lions tour, Samoa beat Tonga in PNC

Eddie Jones may have tried to shift the narrative around the England tour and a huge second Test in Brisbane on Saturday, but his tenure is being compared to that of fallen Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

While the front row battle between Taniela Tupou and Ellisa Genge has excited rugy fans and brought the bear out in both of them ahead of kick off at Suncopr Stadium, there is also an off field power struggle brewing and the second Test will shift momentum one way of the other.

Jones is no stranger to the mood swings on the English press pack, which now includes some heavyweight former coaches and players in the mix. Game keepers turned poachers, if you like.

Former No.9 Austin Healey sums up the boom or bust approach to the England coaching position.

“You sense this game is a defining moment for Eddie Jones. At times he has seemed impossible to remove – much like Boris Johnson used to be – and a few columns ago I said that we needed to get behind Eddie, and I still stand by that,” wrote Healey in the UK Telegraph.

But after listing the positives including a stream of young talent coming through, Healey shifted gear.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. But for Eddie to be head coach into the autumn, he is going to need a defining game and it has to come on Saturday,” he wrote. “If England play well and win, and his young guys perform, then he stays. But if he loses, I think Eddie is probably gone.”

Sir Clive Woodward, the coach of the 2003 World Cup triumph, makes a pretty penny out of smacking Jones at every opportunity in the Daily Mail.

Even as Woodward seemed to back Jones inclusions of Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter and Jack van Poortvliet, he suggested that Jones had “watered down” the fixture by framing it in a World Cup context and claimed that “there doesn’t appear to be any structure or method behind the selection.”

He added: “The way the team is selected is all over the place. I wonder what the players are making of the selection merry-go-round. Jones has more than 30 players in Australia and this will not be a happy group.”

Jones, meanwhile, has seen this all before, and is focussing on the opportunities on offer.

“These are the great opportunities for a team to go forward, these pressure games where you know the series is on the line. This is a fantastic opportunity for a team to grow and for an experienced, strong pack and a young, exciting backline to show what sort of rugby they can play,” Jones said.

Rassie threatened to cancel Lions tour: Gatland

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has started as a columnist in the UK Telegraph and he’s lifted the lid on his dispute with Rassie Erasmus on last year’s Lions tour of South Africa.

In his latest column Gatland claimed Erasmus threatened to have the tour called off after the Lions wouldn’t agree to a change of scheduling.

“The unbelievably challenging circumstances of the tour made it even more important for us to stand our ground too and it would ultimately lead to the tour being tainted by the actions of Rassie Eramus, the Springboks director of rugby,” Gatland wrote.

“The controversy began when their game against Georgia was called off because of a Covid-19 outbreak in both camps. It was the final warm-up game for the Springboks before the start of the Test series and Rassie was desperate for us to play a second match against a ‘South Africa A’ side instead of against the Stormers to give his players more game time.

“But I felt strongly that it was important to stick to the schedule. What people can forget is that the opportunity to play against the Lions only comes around every 12 years and players in the provincial sides really look forward to it. We had made that commitment to play against the South African sides and did not want to take a game away from them.

“Rassie’s response during a Zoom call was to say that his players would walk out of camp and the tour would be off. It was important for the Lions to hold their nerve and I dismissed the threat.

“Afterwards Rassie posed the question in the press about whether we were afraid to play them and that is what led to my joke about his role as the Springboks’ waterboy. We had seen Rassie running on to the pitch carrying a water bottle but instead seemed to be passing on instructions to his players during our defeat by South Africa A.”

Gatland also gave his view on Erasmus’ 62-minute video rant over decisions by Nic Berry that found its way into the public arena.

“In my mind, after we won the first Test, he became so desperate to win the series that it felt like they were prepared to do anything to achieve that, and the next thing was that the video of Rassie criticising the performance of Nic Berry the referee and his officials was supposedly leaked,” Gatland wrote.

“I felt so sorry for Nic. He is a good young referee. I had a chat with him at the end of the tour and he was devastated by the allegations, and I have no doubt in my mind that the video had an influence on the officiating in the remainder of the series.”

Samoa beat Tonga in PNC

Hooker Ray Niuia scored a hat-trick of tries as Samoa fought back from a half-time deficit to hand Tonga a 34-18 defeat at Churchill Park in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Niuia capitalised on Veikoso Poloniati’s sin-binning early in the second half to overturn Tonga’s 18-10 lead at the interval as the Samoans used the strength of their forwards to devastating effect to secure the win in Lautoka on Saturday.

Tonga had endured a heavy defeat to Fiji in their tournament opener last week, and there was no place in the squad for former Wallabies centre Israel Folau or ex-All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa and Charles Piutau.

Despite the absence of the high-profile trio, Tonga took early control with a pair of James Faiva penalties followed by tries from Fetuli Paea and Poloniati as their side established an 18-3 lead inside the opening 30 minutes.

But Niuia applied the finishing touch as the Samoan maul drove the Tongans back in the 35th minute and, six minutes into the second half, the hooker completed a repeat performance to further close the gap.

By that point Poloniati had seen the yellow card for tackling Jonathan Taumateine without the ball and, in the 53rd minute, Niuia completed his hat-trick when he peeled off the back of the maul to score in the corner.

Tumua Manu increased Samoa’s advantage when he stole possession with an interception inside the Tongan half to race in unopposed and Theo McFarland’s pick-up and drive added further to the scoreline as Samoa finally prevailed.

Fiji will be looking to secure their second win in this year’s competition later on Saturday when they take on Australia A, who lost their opener against Samoa last week.

(With Reuters)