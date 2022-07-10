VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs England, Game 2

England have levelled the series with a hard-fought 25-17 victory over the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium, setting up a series decider in Sydney.

The Wallabies were brave, but felt the brunt of yet more injuries, plus a controversial yellow card to Izaia Perese, that eventually took its toll and prevented a comeback.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

So what better way to vent than by marking two dozen big blokes who are far better at rugby than you’ll ever be?

It’s time for you to rate the Wallabies’ performance from Game 2, from one to ten. You don’t have to rate every player – if you didn’t catch enough of someone’s performance or don’t think they were on the field long enough for you to make a judgment, just leave them blank and it won’t affect their score.

If you need a rough guide as to what each score means, here’s what we go off.

Advertisement

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God John Eales have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a match of such importance.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Extraordinary. Calling them man of the match would be an insult.

What did you make of Taniela Tupou’s return to the gold? Was Tom Wright’s comeback on the wing worth it? Will Folau Fainga’a get a higher mark than the number of lineouts he butchered?

If you’re ready to get cracking, just head to the form below and get to it!

Loading…