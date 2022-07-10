Australia’s Nick Kyrgios will play in the Wimbledon men’s final tonight AEST after he won his semi-final by default with Rafael Nadal forced to pull out.

Kyrgios will play Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with the defending champion defeating Britain’s Cam Norrie in four sets to reach the final.

Kyrgios had the luxury of putting his feet up and getting an extra day’s rest following his tough five-set win over Cristian Garin.

Kyrgios also overcame American Brandon Nakashima in a tight five-set encounter to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in his career at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios had extra unwanted publicity this week after being summonsed to attend court in Canberra. While journalists continue to try and ask questions about the court case Kyrgios is unable to comment but said that he wants to tell his side of the story when he’s able to.

The 27-year-old has made no secret that he prefers the outside courts more than Centre Court but he has played some impressive matches on the fabled grass mecca.

What time is Nick Kyrgios playing?

Kyrgios will play Djokovic on Centre Court at the All England club tonight, Sunday July 10.

Players will arrive on court and do the coin toss at 11:00pm AEST with the match to start shortly after.

Those in South Australia will need to tune in from 10:30pm and those in Western Australia will be able to catch the match from around 9pm onwards.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios in the final

Channel 9 and Stan Sport own the rights to Wimbledon for Australian audiences.

If you want to watch the match on normal free to air television you’ll need to tune into either Channel 9’s main channel (Channel 90 in metro areas) or 9GEM (channel 92 in metro areas) depending on where you are.

If you’d prefer to watch the match on a live stream you have two options with the free 9Now service or the paid subscription service Stan Sport which is ad-free. You can get a 7-day free trial with Stan Sport before you are charged a monthly minimum depending on which package you want.