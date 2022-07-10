Why Nick Kyrgios is an exceptional role model

It’s finally here. The Wimbledon grand final. Nick Kyrgios, the Australian Ace, competing for his first-ever grand slam victory.

Standing in his way is 20-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic. This promises to be a great contest – both have big weapons and weaknesses in their game. And this contest could easily go down to five sets.

Kyrgios has had a pretty interesting tournament with wins over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Chilean Cristian Garin have proved that he is the real deal. Although, no match for Kyrgios can come without controversy.

Reports that he spat in the direction of fans and may have skipped the handshake with Tsitsipas haven’t exactly made him a fan favourite in London. But I’m not here to waffle on like a 65-year-old granny about how much of a brat he is.

No, I’m here to talk about how he could be a great role model for the people of today. Yes, he can be a bit obnoxious for some on the court, but like Hannah Montana would say, nobody’s perfect.

Nick simply doesn’t care what people think about him. The whole crowd could be chucking rotten fruit at him, he couldn’t care less. This Canberran feeds on the intensity of the match. The bigger the game, the better he plays.

Remember the first round at the Australian Open earlier this year? Kyrgios faced off against Englishman Liam Broady, and smashed him in straight sets. That night, John Cain Arena erupted for Nick’s questionable antics.

He was thriving off that energy.

Yet he can still bow out easily in an ATP Challenger event when the crowd is low energy. Whenever somebody watches one of his trademark games, it’s impossible not to think, “God, I wish I was him right now.”

Kyrgios plays with such belief and confidence, his serve being one of his best assets. When he is serving on a good day, he’s clocking up 199 km/hr on a second serve. Insane!

His serve is so good that his opponent in the final, the one and only Serbian superstar, has said that it is the best serve in the world. That might be his greatest weapon to defeat Novak. It will be such a great game to watch.

Nick inspires so many to reach new heights. He is an absolute Aussie icon, and practically the whole country is behind him tonight. Make sure you’re tuned in to Channel Nine, this will be one hell of a night.