'You're not so smart now': Eddie sticks it to Aussie fans, says 'scent of the brewery' reason for intense Suncorp battle

What a difference a week and a win make to Eddie Jones. A week after a surly, embattled post-match interrogation in Perth, it was Eddie in his wisecracking glory in Brisbane on the front foot from the start.

His England players had laid the perfect platform for a Jones post-match performance, with a blazing opening to the game, especially from Ellis Genge.

“Certainly Genge was possibly a little bit annoyed about what Taniela Tupou said and he wanted to make a mark on the game,” said Jones, referencing Tupou’s suggestion that he and Gene would smash each other.

Here’s what Eddie had to say after England’s win

On the difference from a week earlier

“This is a very young squad that’s developing and they need time. And the longer they have together, the better they’re going to be and tonight’s experience will be one of those great lessons you have,” said Jones. “Every time you have one of those lessons you get a bit smarter. You can do it nine times table now instead of your six times table and you just keep going up.

“We played the way we wanted to play, got the rub of the green with the referee. And we’re able to exert pressure on Australia.”

Jones said he was happiest with the final 15 minutes, especially for the teams’ development.

“The way we fought, for a young team under that pressure at Suncorp… You’re playing a team that’s really comfortable at that ground, the referee is starting to even the count up. It’s a difficult situation and they they stuck together.

” I think we had three new caps out there at the end of the game and to play with that level of maturity and that level of toughness is a really good sign for the team in the future.”

On playing at Suncorp

Jones has never lost an international at the stadium and ended Australia’s 10-match winning streak there. He was clearly revelling in it.

“Suncorp brings that out because it’s an intense, close environment,” he said of the aggression shown by his players in the early stages.

“It might be the scent from the brewery that encourages people to get stuck into each other but I think that’s traditionally how a Suncorp game goes.” The XXXX brewery is less than five minutes walk from the stadium and the area does have a pungent aroma when the brew is bubbling.

“I love coaching at Suncorp,” he continued. “You’ve got 48,000 people all full of drink. All they want to see is their team win. And when you turn them away, it’s a great experience, a great feeling.

“I was coming out from the coaches’ box, you know they’ve all got their scarves on – when did Australians start wearing scarves – new age innit? They’re not so smart now. Before the game they’re coming up saying ‘you’re going to get belted tonight’ and [later] they’re a little bit quieter. So that’s good. I enjoy that.”

On the performances of key men, Billy Vunipola, Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell

Jones said Vunipola was chosen after a long time in the wilderness on “the back of his improving club form.

“He’s got better each week and with us is getting fitter. His level of commitment to be the best player he can be is improving all the time. And he had a good look in his eyes before the game today.”

Questioned over his decision to persist with a Smith-Farrell axis, Jones was stoked at how they combined.

“I think every game he’s just getting a little bit better,” Jones said of Smith.

“He’s literally out of his nappies now. And he’s got a long way to go. He’s gonna be a better player each week. And we’re really pleased with how he’s developing with Owen. That combination in its infancy, but developing nicely that gives us a few different options in attack.

“Owen’s Owen. Never changes, angry at the world, best competitor I’ve ever coached and that includes George Gregan. He fights hard, loves the battle. Drive standards. He’s an incredible player.”

And best of all for Jones is he’s unlikely to get a call from his worried mother in the morning.

“No, I like it. I think it’s fantastic,” he responded when asked how he took the outside noise around his future.”

“I love my mother ringing me up in the morning saying ‘are you getting sacked? When are they going to sack you? When do you have to move? Are you going to come back to Australia? Come back and live in Randwick’.

“My poor mother.”

On the knock down yellow cards to Izzy Perese and Smith

“I think the game is out of control. We saw in the New Zealand – Ireland Test and at one stage the commentators couldn’t count how many players were on the field. Seriously, and they had three backs packing a scrum. We’ve gone the full hog where everything’s a yellow card, everything’s a red card, and then needs to be some common sense come back into the game. We’ve gone too far.

“They went for intercepts. It doesn’t make any sense. Whenever you’re reaching for a ball, your hand’s open. If you’re going like that knocking the ball down, and that’s the deliberate knock on and that should be penalised. But that’s not the actions we saw today.”