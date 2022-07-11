The Roar
Get your questions in for Coach's Corner after a hectic few days of rugby
2 hours ago
We’re still getting our collective breath back after a stunning weekend of international rugby where the northern hemisphere sides hit back hard.

Wins by Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales and France have completely shifted the World Rugby Rankings for the second week in a row and it’s likely to change again this week given how close the rankings are.

With the chaos of the weekend we thought it was the ideal time to have Nick Bishop answer your questions this Friday.

How did the northern hemisphere sides turn it around? Was there any secret to all these games?

Ireland defeating the All Blacks in New Zealand was a huge historic moment. Is there cause for major alarm for the All Blacks or do we all need to cool our jets?

Closer to home and the TMO raised plenty of eyebrows with some of the calls in the England-Wallabies second Test in Brisbane.

Nick Bishop will be analysing the game on his usual Wednesday column but feel free to ask a direct question about what went on in Brisbane and there’s a good chance Nick will answer it this week.

If you need a reminder of how the Q&A Coach’s corner works here is the last article Nick did addressing your questions.

We’re sure you’ve got plenty of questions for these and many other topics for Nick this Friday. So get asking in the comments below and, of course, check back in right here at The Roar to see the answers.

Join experts Brett McKay and Harry Jones and a cast of special guests as they look at the biggest issues in rugby every Wednesday at The Roar.

close