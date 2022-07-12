State of Origin live stream 2022: How to watch Game 3 - the decider - streaming online and on TV

The 2022 State of Origin series comes down to the third and final match to decide the series between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons. If you want to watch the game live there are only a handful of options with the match broadcast exclusively by the Nine Network.

Kick-off between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues is scheduled for 8:10pm AEST at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Wanting to catch the game on a live stream or traditional TV broadcast?

This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to following Origin 3 online, on TV and on the radio.

How to stream the State of Origin decider online

As mentioned above the only way to watch State of Origin in Australia live is through the Nine Network.

You won’t be able to stream the match live on Fox League or Kayo as you are able to for other NRL matches.

Instead, the only way to stream the match online is through 9Now. It’s a free service but you will have to create an account if you don’t have one.

9Now can be accessed on a mobile app through the apple store and google play or you can also access it on most Smart TVs and a standard web browser if you want to stream on a laptop or desktop.

9Now will also have the replay and highlights after the match. Fox League and Kayo will broadcast a replay too but we must stress once again that they won’t have ANY live coverage other than pre-game build-up.

How to watch the Origin decider on TV

There is only one way to watch the 2022 State of Origin series on TV, and that is through the Nine Network. While Fox Sports broadcast all of the NRL regular season, Nine holds the exclusive rights to Origin and the NRL grand final.

To access Nine’s broadcast in metropolitan areas, you’ll want to head to channel number 9 or 91 on your TV for standard definition, or channel 90 to watch the game in high definition. For Foxtel customers, you’ll have to select channel 209 and if you’re in regional Australia you’ll need to search your TV guide but it’s likely to be on Channel 8 for most of NSW and Queensland areas.

Their broadcast will start at 7:00pm (AEST), about 70 minutes before the anticipated kick-off. Their broadcast will then lead into the game with pre-match analysis and interviews, as well as the entertainment and national anthem ceremony.

Nine are expected to stay on the air until about 11:00pm (AEST), allowing for a half-hour post-game show, which will include the announcement of the man of the match.

How to listen to Origin on radio

If you can’t get near a television or want to listen to the game, then there are three options to get a radio call of the game.

You can listen through either ABC Grandstand, Triple M or 2GB. You can find local frequencies on each station’s site.

If all the above options fail for you, or you just want to get involved in some healthy discussion and banter throughout the match, The Roar will be providing a live blog, highlights and plenty of analysis throughout the course of the match.