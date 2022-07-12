The Roar’s State of Origin expert tips and predictions: Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues Game 3

It’s Origin Decider Eve, Roarers!

What a series it has been. The Maroons drew first blood in Sydney, then the Blues hit back with a thumping in Perth, and now it all comes down to the final 80 minutes tomorrow night up in Brisbane.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The stage is set for an epic battle. Suncorp Stadium is a complete sell out, and the noise from the crowd will be deafening.

Covid, injury and confusion have struck once again, causing havoc in both camps. This has resulted in team list being written in lead pencil so they can keep rubbing it out with all the changes.

NSW are without hardman Payne Haas, who was replaced by Jordan McLean. In a cruel twist of fate, he too then found himself ruled due to injury mid camp.

Advertisement

Can someone tell me why they let him front the media? Watching him break down on camera was just awful and unnecessary. Jacob Saifiti will now partner Jurbo in the front row, and Dale Finucane comes onto the extended bench. Many are concerned that J-Saf is not the best prop in his own family let alone available to play for the Blues, so we will have to see how he goes! Nicho Hynes had to leave camp after testing positive, with Chad Townsend also being called up to the reserves list.

Fans are still shaking their heads that Jack Wighton has been named at 18th man after his efforts from Game 1. And what about poor RCG? Do you believe Freddy’s spiel about his style of play not fitting the Origin arena, or do you think the rumours that the Panthers boys don’t want to share their toys with him sounds more accurate?

And three cheers for my mate Reece Robson making the squad!

Advertisement

Ok, over to the Queenslanders. The biggest news north of the Tweed was that of star play maker Cam Munster contracting Covid, with young Tom Dearden looking likely to step up and take his spot. JT must be itching to run out from the coach’s box and help out in the halves.

Murray Taugali also tested positive, with Corey Oates set to jump onto the wing. Felise Kaufusi is out on compassionate leave, with Tom Gilbert now making his debut from the interchange bench.

Should David Fifita have been called up? What about Edrick Lee? Some even believe Francis Molo should have got a tap on the shoulder, to give the Maroons some more muscle.

Advertisement

Regardless of who should have been there, every player who runs out tomorrow night will step up and turn it on. Pride, bragging rights and of course the title of 2022 series winner are all on the line.

Remember to get your tips into the form below by 4pm (AEST) on Wednesday to be featured as part of the Crowd’s tips for Game 2.

I’m going to let Mary lead us off with her tips for tomorrow night.

We are in for one hell of a match – this decider will be one to remember. Good luck with your tipping!

Advertisement

Mary Konstantopoulos

Tip: NSW by 8

I’m going to stick solid and tip the Blues to win the decider by eight points, even though the Suncorp crowd will no doubt be quite hostile.

New South Wales proved how devastating their attack could be in Game 2. I’m feeling even more confident given the additional support Matt Burton provides our playmakers, with an extra kicking option (and what an option). I’m also curious to see whether Brad Fittler changes his bench rotations for this game, given the limited minutes that Siosifa Talakai had in Game 2.

Advertisement

There are some strange selections on both sides still. I still find it baffling that Queensland do not have any room for David Fifita and that Reagan Campbell-Gillard was so spectacularly dumped by the Blues.

First try scorer: Brian To’o

Man of the match: James Tedesco

AJ Mithen

Tip: NSW by 9

Queensland don’t have Munster and they didn’t change their forwards enough for mine. The lack of go-forward was the glaring problem in game two before they got gassed defending Kaufusi’s sin bin and Billy Slater is giving the same beef the same chance.

Josh Papalii hasn’t been himself, Lindsay Collins doesn’t bend an Origin defence, Tino gives it everything but can’t be everywhere, same with Pat Carrigan. I guess you can give the Maroons a puncher’s chance because the Blues are relatively light up front, but there’s just too much class in the Blues backline who can create out of nowhere at too fast a speed for the Maroons. If Slater can inspire his team to leave nothing left we’ll have an absolute cracker of a finale but I’ve just got the Blues too slick.

I think Yeo scores first on a crash ball and Cleary gets man of the match because NSW wins, not because he did anything all that spectacular.



First try scorer: Isaah Yeo

Man of the Match: Nathan Cleary

Mike Meehall Wood

Tip: Queensland by 7

Honestly with all these outs for both teams I’ve got no idea how this going to play out. What we do know is that Queensland love playing at home and after losing Munster no doubt someone will bring up Fatty’s 1995 team if they haven’t already. I tipped DCE to be MOM in Game 2 and he’s every chance of doing it this game but let’s go for the Origin fairytale and Tom Dearden delivering. What a story that would be.

First try scorer: Selwyn Cobbo

Man of the Match: Tom Dearden

Michael Hagan

Tip: Queensland by 8

The Maroons will be motivated to silence the critics despite the disruptions they’ve faced in camp over the past few days.

First try scorer: Valentine Holmes

Man of the Match: Daly Cherry-Evans

Paul Suttor

Tip: NSW by 10

NSW have the momentum and the loss of Cameron Munster is a hammer blow for the Maroons. MOTM Cameron Murray.

First try scorer: James Tedesco

Man of the Match: Cameron Murray

Kurt Gidley

Tip: NSW by 13

NSW will prove too strong to win around 25-12.

First try scorer: Daniel Tupou

Man of the Match: James Tedesco

Danielle Smith

Tip: Queensland by 1

Yep, I’m calling it. There won’t be the blowout like Game 2, this game will be decided by a field goal. And the Maroons will fight tooth and nail to shake of the embarrassment of that thrashing and wrap up the series in front of their home crowd.

First try scorer: Corey Oates

Man of the Match: Daly Cherry-Evans

Origin 3 AJ Danielle Mary Mike Paul Michael H Kurt Crowd Tip NSW QLD NSW QLD NSW QLD NSW ? Margin 9 1 8 7 10 8 13 ? First try Yeo Oates To’o Cobbo Tedesco Holmes Tupou ? MOTM Cleary Cherry-Evans Tedesco Dearden Murray Cherry-Evans Tedesco ?

Loading…