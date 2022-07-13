AFL power rankings: A disturbance in the force

We are fast approaching the end of the season. Some teams are powering on and some teams are petering out, and there have been some big movers in the power rankings.

18. North Melbourne Kangaroos

North Melbourne wasn’t one of the movers. They did give the Magpies a scare, but they ultimately capitulated. A slight rise in their performance, but not enough to move up a ranking. And finally the club has lost patience and sacked David Noble. The sacked-coach bounce might propel them next week.

17. Adelaide Crows

Since their convincing win over North, they have comfortably settled back into their lowly status.

16. West Coast Eagles

West Coast have been promising to break out and put a few wins on the board. Their midfield is chugging back to life. They tried against Carlton but were eventually beaten by a good margin. It seems that the promise they are showing is more a sign of hope than of intent. They are too comfortable accepting the losses.

15. Hawthorn Hawks

They did beat the lowly Adelaide, but doesn’t everyone?

14. Greater Western Sydney Giants

This has been a woeful season. GWS, even with the caretaker coach, cannot break out of their funk. They were absolutely belted by Port in Adelaide.

13. Western Bulldogs

They have had a hard ending to the season. They are playing many of the top sides on the road home. They seem to have put the cue in the rack, with a dismal flogging by the Lions followed by the Swans. It seems like 2017 all over again.

12. Essendon Bombers

They held on for a win over Brisbane, showing the contenders for what they really are. That was their second win in a row against a top-eight side. Previously Essendon were looking comfortable at 17th, but now they are on the move.

11. Richmond Tigers

It was a woeful effort to lose to the Suns. The signs have been there for some time. Their effort has been spasmodic and there is a regular final-quarter drop-off. The season is playing out a lot like 2021. Richmond are struggling to hold their place in the eight. A few injuries to key players are occurring. Tom Lynch, Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin and both ruckmen – many would say old men with old men injuries. That could be a bit harsh with Cotchin’s collarbone. But the older you are, the longer delicate muscles like the rotator cuff take to heal. This season is looking far less like the last tango in Paris and more like finish time at the county pub disco. The music is off, the lights are on and it is not a pretty sight.

10. Gold Coast Suns

Their endeavour won out against mistakes and their chokey kicking at goal in the last quarter. They have a very slight sniff at the eight.

9. St Kilda Saints

It has been a real mixed bag in the last few weeks. After beating Carlton, they tried to match it with Fremantle. But Fremantle’s pressure at home, particularly in the third quarter, resulted in a sizeable loss. It looks like their power ranking might become their end-of-year ladder position.

8. Brisbane Lions

Brisbane have capitulated to Essendon. This has confirmed their slide from contenders to pretenders status. Even though they did savage the Bulldogs the week before, they seem to lack heart. They are more like the tin man in the Wizard of Oz rather than the Lion. A drop of another two spots is a just reward.

7. Port Adelaide Power

Port are coming home with a wet sail. It might be too late. There is only one spot left in the eight and Richmond, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Gold Coast and Port Adelaide all want it. With the run home, probably only Richmond and St Kilda are a real possibility. In either case, it will just be the one final.

6. Collingwood Magpies

Maybe they were just playing for the conditions They were slow and sloppy, lacked energy and drive of halfback and almost succumbed to North Melbourne. They are winners, but the wheel nuts are loose and they are starting to wobble.

5. Sydney Swans

After an embarrassing loss to Essendon, the Swans put the Bulldogs to the sword. It was a worthy rebound, but it was certainly needed.

4. Carlton Blues

It is really hard to position Carlton up so high. The disappointing loss to the Saints sticks in my craw. But they did dispatch West Coast, and the memory of the Fremantle game lingers. The Cats might be a stiffer test.

3. Fremantle Dockers

They have rebuilt nicely after their crushing defeat by the injury-affected Blues. A steady rise to No. 3, and they look ensconced.

2. Melbourne Demons

It wasn’t long ago that this team was predicted to go undefeated to win its second premiership. Then there was a run of three losses that was put down to injury. A rebound thumping of pretenders Brisbane indicated all was on track. But the Cats took the Demons apart. They neutered their powerhouse midfielders, Max Gawn, Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver. And when the Cats burst, the Demons couldn’t stop them. Melbourne’s tall players could not drag down their marks. The Geelong players constantly punched the ball clear. The game’s result was comprehensive.

1. Geelong Cats

A slow build has culminated into a convincing win against the reigning premiers. The win could have been significantly greater if Geelong had kicked straight. The win was set up with the tackling by the small midfielders of Melbourne’s big names. Patrick Dangerfield contributed with power and speed at centre breaks. The only fault for both Danger and the Cats was errant kicking at goal. Chris Scott’s long-term planning, game plan development and particular plan for the Demons were magnificent. He must be most proud of himself.

The top three are only separated only by percentage. Power rankings reflect the ladder; a small slip will mean a snake for both the ladder and the power rankings.

What are your rankings?