AFL takeaways: How your club fared in Round 17

Round 17 was an incredible weekend of footy, highlighted by Gold Coast’s win over Richmond with a goal after the siren from Noah Anderson to steal a match that looked out of reach at half-time.

Adelaide Crows: there were glimmers of hope

The Crows showed what they are capable of in the third quarter. Their entire mindset changed after half-time, and they brought pressure to the Hawks, keeping the ball in the forward half for the majority of the quarter and keeping the opposition goalless. Adelaide won the second half by a goal.

Brisbane Lions: they were competitive, even though they were down on troops

The Lions were forced into nine changes, five of which were due to COVID protocols. Their depth was tested, as the players coming into the team would normally not be in their best 22, and they lost by only ten points against a much-improved Bombers team.

Carlton Blues: they showed their potential

The Blues were challenged by the Eagles but in the end prevailed. When the game was on the line their leaders stood up, with Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty giving a good account of themselves, while Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow kicked five goals each.

Collingwood Magpies: a gutsy win

The Magpies won their seventh game in a row with only a few players contributing. Darcy Cameron and Jamie Elliott played key roles, as well as Josh Daicos and his younger brother Nick Daicos, who kicked an important goal. The fourth quarter was where the game was won, as they stifled the Kangaroos by kicking five goals to none to win by seven points.

Essendon Bombers: their style of footy stacked up

The Bombers played an attacking brand of footy with no passengers, with the exception of Jake Stringer. The key stats were interesting reading: they had seven more inside-50s and ten more contested possessions along with six more tackles than the Lions. Kyle Langford kicked a personal-best four goals.

Fremantle Dockers: second-half surge

The Dockers did well to stay in the game on the scoreboard against a hungry Saints team in the first half as the Dockers trailed by only eight points at half-time. The second half was more like the Dockers team we’ve come to know in 2022, as their game plan and skill level were superior to those of the Saints.

Geelong Cats: they are a premiership threat

The Cats dominated the game against the Demons, which can easily be substantiated statistically: Geelong had 13 more scoring shots and 20 more inside 50s. They could’ve won by more than 28 points had they kicked straighter. The standout was Mitch Duncan, who worked incredibly hard, as he contributed with two goals and played a key role in the victory. They controlled the game despite Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron and Tyson Stengle, who had a combined total of only two goals.

Gold Coast Suns: a win for the ages

The Suns fought back incredibly from a 40-point deficit early in the third quarter to claim a win over the Tigers after the siren. The fightback was instigated by Stuart Dew. During the post-match interview on the Gold Coast website co-captain Touk Miller said, “We were down and out at half-time. Stuey wrote on the board when we came in, ‘We’re not trying hard enough’. And then we just found our way back.”

GWS Giants: not competitive performance

The Giants kicked only one goal from six scoring shots in the third quarter. They kicked only three goals from 14 shots for the game. Before this week they had been playing attacking footy under interim coach Mark McVeigh; they went from kicking a minimum of 11 goals to kicking just three goals in Round 17.

Hawthorn Hawks: plenty of positives

The Hawks were superb in the first half, with Mitch Lewis kicking all five of his goals in that half. Moving Finn Maginness to curtail the influence of Jordan Dawson proved a masterstroke. The first half was what the Hawks are striving to be, as they completely dominated the game. That’s the template Sam Mitchell should refer to, as they were superb. Mitch Lewis along with Jai Newcombe and Dylan Moore continued to improve and became a part of the fabric of the club.

Melbourne Demons: it was an audit

Melbourne’s coach said that he expected an “audit”, and he got exactly that. They were comprehensively outplayed by the Cats, as the Demons had 20 fewer inside 50s. It’s a game in which the Demons can go back and find areas that they need to improve on. Despite losing, Christian Petracca kicked three goals, which was the most of anyone on the ground.

North Melbourne Kangaroos: they nearly claimed an elusive win

The Kangaroos weren’t afraid to move the ball through the corridor and risk getting scored against. Credit to Ben McKay, who was brilliant in defence, as well as Nick Larkey, who kicked five goals. In the middle of the ground they brought pressure with Luke Davies-Uniacke and Hugh Greenwood, who had 11 tackles each.

Port Adelaide Power: a comprehensive win

The Power looked like a group in sync, and they kept their hopes of a top-eight finish alive. It was great to see Connor Rozee play well and hit the scoreboard with four goals. Ken Hinkley appears to be steering the ship in the right direction. The makeshift ruck combination of Charlie Dixon and Jeremy Finlayson worked, and it’s difficult to see Scott Lycett making his way back into the team.

Richmond Tigers: a great start, but the Suns fought back

The Tigers played some scintillating footy in the first half of their clash with the Suns. They were actually unpredictable offensively, with Tom Lynch being subbed out early in the game, forcing a shift in their game plan. Their display was highlighted by Shai Bolton, who kicked three goals and started in the centre square at times, while the move of Daniel Rioli to halfback flank continues to pay dividends.

St Kilda Saints: the endeavour was there in the first half

The Saints may have been leading by eight points at half-time, but they failed to deliver. Their ball movement looked disjointed, as they were too predictable. The second half was a big disappointment, as they were thoroughly outplayed, and once again they learnt they’ve got plenty of work to do if they are to improve.

Sydney Swans: they were well prepared and executed the game plan

The Swans came into the game as if they had a premiership on the line; their pressure, ball movement and execution were elite for the most part. It was great to see that everyone played their role for the Swans in Round 17. Tom Papley had 17 score involvements, which is an astronomical amount. It was Paddy McCartin’s 50th game, and he had 22 disposals and the most intercepts of anyone on the ground, with nine.

West Coast Eagles: they were competitive for two quarters

The Eagles failed to score in the first quarter, but they fought their way into the contest in the second quarter, kicking seven goals to three. They got some confidence back and trailed by only 17 points at three-quarter-time. There’s plenty they can learn plenty from their second and third quarters.

Western Bulldogs: back to the drawing board

The Bulldogs lost the game in the first quarter. It appeared as if they hadn’t planned sufficiently for the pressure and game style that the Swans brought. The Bulldogs were smashed with a spot in the finals on the line. It was difficult to take any positives out of the game for them, as all that could be identified were negatives. Their morale must be low, as they played poorly for the second week in a row. The performance was so mediocre that Luke Beveridge said the scoreboard flattered them.