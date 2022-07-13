My serious fears for rugby in Australia – and how to address them

It would be an easy out to affirm what the incumbent fanboys of Rugby Australia claim to be the future of the game played in heaven, but alas that ship has long sailed.

It would be both naive and irresponsible to not acknowledge the inherent past and present issues with the state of the game as we currently know it – a very different game to that which I played in my youth.

I would add that the good old days were not always good, both in the game and outside of it, but I will make the point that the worst days of old were still better than the best days of the current game.

At the risk of stating the obvious, the game’s inevitable move to becoming professional has both positives and negatives reflected in the current state of things. The lessons learnt in life deserve to be shared, and yet when we do not learn from said lessons we are all guilty of ignorance.

Once upon a time in a land far, far away it was the dream of many a schoolboy to represent his country and follow his rugby idols who played for the passion of representing their nation. Please note the use of the word passion, which could be respectfully equated to pride – pride in the game, pride in the team and the everlasting pride of their country.

Alas, I fear that that passion has been replaced by the dollar and the ongoing adoration promoted by overzealous administrators and media wanting so desperately to be winners and that the objective of the game has become lost.

Over the past few years the game we all love has been disrupted in the name of player safety, so the administrators claim. Fair enough – to a point.

Player safety is and will always be a concern, but let’s not forget rugby is a contact sport. Rugby union is different from rugby league in that the game is supposed to flow – constant movement, not the stop-start nature of rugby league.

So, let’s break down what the hell has happened that is causing grassroots disciples of the game to jump to greener fields.

Let’s start at the top. Rules coming from the northern hemisphere are at best troubling and at worst, as we have seen, killing the game and the incentive to play it. Rules are rules, but the interpretation of the rules is entirely dependent on an administration’s ability to uniformly apply them.

It amuses me to see rule changes upon rule changes that in reality have prevented or at least hindered the flow of the game. The complete dependence on the TMO or touch judges to influence the flow does nothing to help the game.

Once upon a time, if a player were injured, where possible the player would be moved to the sideline for treatment and the game continued. Heck. we just saved a minimum of 20 minutes of downtime, players getting a drink, having a rest – why not bring out the sandwiches and armchairs while we, the fans, who pay to watch the game sit and chat about the weather?

Rugby Australia’s agenda to win at all costs is the best mantra to destroy the grassroots game here. The players who play the full domestic season in their respective countries should be the only players eligible for selection to the national team for that year. This should apply across the board. Yes, the game is professional. It’s a job. However, what I cannot get past are the players who play week in and week out only to not be selected because players are coming back from overseas.

I look at Super Rugby and talented young players being given opportunities and playing well, only to have dreams quashed by this ridiculous rule. If you want to kill the human spirit, remove all hope.

Why are players lauded as being the only ones who can save Australia from defeat and given advantages that they simply do not deserve? The need to be number one is a deeply rooted insecurity that drives stupidity over common sense. Blaming everyone else when in fact the backyard of Rugby Australia is littered with debacle after debacle. Need I remind you all of the Raelene Castle era of leadership that paid to offload a player for bringing the game into disrepute – money that could have been invested into grassroots rugby.

AFL and NRL are killing the grassroots of rugby, yet Rugby Australia stands by and promotes itself as growing the game. In what demented mind does that thought even occur? I am sure they will give you reasons for this, but look no further to understand that their agenda is not growth when they can barely sustain the current status quo.

How many games are aired on free-to-air TV compared to NRL or AFL? How many games not involving Australia are aired on free-to-air TV? Zero. The perspective of Rugby Australia fans is limited unless of course they have Stan or other pay-per-view services. The common denominator is money. Silly me.

Regardless of whatever RA view the All Blacks as being, it has been clearly demonstrated that their standard of play and general conduct on and off the field are above the accepted norm here. The ability to be humble both in the face of success and indeed failure are clearly skills that are not promoted, encouraged or endorsed by RA.

Having attended last year’s double headers with a colleague, I was excited for him to see the gold standard of rugby play, only to leave disheartened at the lack of consistency in refereeing, excessive use of TMOs and long coffee breaks – sorry, injury breaks – and the general lack of flow.

Lest I start on the Ian Foster coaching debacle of New Zealand Rugby – that is indeed as intriguing as watching Michael Cheika give views on how bad the All Blacks are and his methods on success for the Wallabies, which are easy to talk about but obviously weren’t doable during his tenure.

That leads me finally to our sideline commentary team and panel reviewers. If you really want the job, paramount to undertaking such an arduous task would be to sign a document affirming an ability to be fair and unbiased.

Lastly, having watched this game at all levels for over 45 years, I fear the worst possible outcome for rugby. But I live in hope and encourage all rugby fans to bring back the game. Give the young players encouragement and hope.

My thoughts on simple remedies include changing the administration of RA immediately, cancelling all contracts for commentary except those that are credible, removing the overseas player rule to select only for those having played a full season domestically, and lobbying for more games on free-to-air TV, and not just Wallabies matches, which will provide young players with a chance to see other world-class teams play.

The list could go on, but for the sake of sanity and in honour of my brother in rugby, his final word and a drive for the betterment of the game, let them play.