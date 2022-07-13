NRL News: Sheens, Benji, Farah coaching dream team looms, Papa won’t breach Tigers contract

Tim Sheens looks all but certain to return to coach the Wests Tigers with Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah joining him with a view to eventually taking over.

Sheens has reportedly been given the club’s blessing to coach the team himself after the veteran head of football tried unsuccessfully to get Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo to take the role.

Marshall told Fox League on Tuesday night that coaching the club down the track was “the dream for me” while Farah has been on the coaching staff for the past couple of years, acting as an on-field trainer under Michael Maguire, who was sacked last month.

Interim coach Brett Kimmorley is keen to become the full-time coach and has support within the club but it appears Sheens, who led the Wests Tigers to their only title in 2005, will oversee the team from next season with a view to handing the baton to one of the assistants in a couple of years.

Marshall said he would not be the head coach “any time soon” but he only wanted to take the reins at the club where he made his name and played 257 NRL matches, including the 2005 Grand Final.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere else. The dream for me would be to be a coach and at the Wests Tigers would be the ideal situation,” Marshall said.

“Obviously it has been reported that Tim’s going to get the job and he’s going to mentor someone. Now if the opportunity for me was to be mentored under him with, I suppose, a pathway to become a head coach, it’s something I would definitely consider.

“That’s an opportunity I may never get again, the opportunity to try and become a head coach so if they did go down that path and asked me that, I’d definitely be interested and consider that.”

Marshall said he thought he was ready to take on the responsibility.

“The thing I’ve always done is back myself,” he said.

“I want to see the club succeed and I genuinely believe that Tim’s the best option to come in and help to turn it around, whether that’s two or three years, I don’t know. I’m happy to bide my time underneath him.

“I believe I can have a genuine impact there.”

Papa won’t breach contract

The coaching set-up is still far from resolved but Isaiah Papali’i will be heading to the Wests Tigers next year after seeking assurances from the club.

Papali’i, who has signed a lucrative three-year deal after a breakout season with Parramatta in 2021, met with Sheens recently due to the uncertainty at TigerTown following Maguire’s abrupt departure.

Maguire handed Papali’i his Test debut with New Zealand in 2018 and the in-form back-rower was having second thoughts about his decision to join the Tigers, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

“After Cameron Ciraldo said no, and there was nothing really coming out, he wanted to know who was going to be leading us,” Sheens told the SMH.

“He has since assured the club that he’s coming. We met with him to show him around our training centre. He had a look and had a chat. He was a bit concerned with the situation after Madge. He’s assured us since that everything is fine.”

Panthers hooker Api Koroisau is the club’s other main signing for 2023 while halfback Luke Brooks’ future is again uncertain with the Tigers reportedly open to him heading elsewhere as he is due to be paid around $1 million for the final year of his contract.