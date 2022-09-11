Finals Five: Eight tries, seven bins, six HIAs and five tactical talking points from Souths win over Roosters

Where do you even start with that? Tactics seemed so secondary in a match that was defined by players so deeply, with supreme attacking skill, defensive resolve and, err, a million sin-bins.

South Sydney marches on, Easts enter the long look in the mirror phase. The winner on the day was the game of rugby league, as the great Ray French used to say.

There was narrative enough for ten games, but we only have five tactical talking points to take out. Here goes nothing.

They don’t call it a collision sport for nothing

This was a game that saw multiple players leave with concussions and three binned in the first half, so suffice to say, there were a few tackles going in.

The contact battle is usually the biggest one in major games – essentially, the better the teams, the more it matters – but today it was a real curate’s egg.

For the first 15 minutes or so, the Roosters ran all over Souths. They were up at nearly 60m per set and scored twice, even though they were a man down. Souths then lost two men to the bin and suddenly began winning the ruck.

The numbers backed it up. The numbers for total runs and run metres were well above average, so much so that it was if they had got through about 60 minutes worth of regular footy in just 40, and a 40 that was riddled with stoppages and played with men down.

The PTB speeds were also much faster than usual, backing up the eye test that this was a really, really fast game.

A throwback game in more ways than one

Back in June, the last time a team went down to 11 men in the NRL, the Sharks had Will Kennedy sent off and Jesse Ramien binned in the second half but still trounced a poor Warriors side.

In the presser, Craig Fitzgibbon emphasised the importance of ‘throwing back’, with the logic that if his side, who were winning at the time, had decided to shut up shop, they would have been overrun.

That idea seemed to be truer than ever today. Souths have had an interesting season for uneven games: when they played with a man more against Manly in April, they played with their food somewhat, but then with a man light against the Tigers, they produced their best footy of the game. It concentrated the mind.

The Roosters reacted so well to their first sin binning. In attack, they simply tried to hold the ball and move up the field, with the effect that they created multiple scoring opportunities and scored two of them.

When Souths were down to 11, they did the same. By playing within themselves, or at least, a mite less expansively than usual, they managed to fashion their opportunity and take it.

Later in the piece, the Roosters did concede while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was in the bin, but ended the period camped on the Souths line. When Souths again lost a man, they iced the game with an Isaiah Tass try.

Both got plenty of opportunity to practice their man light play, and both excelled: but not by time wasting, but instead by offering a credible threat in the other direction.

Victor inflicts, but Cam rams home superiority

There’s a clear ranking of ball-playing locks in the NRL. You have your elites, like Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray, and your run-down, with Jake Trbojevic and Victor Radley.

This was a game that proved that fairly conclusively. Radley, alongside getting stuck in the bin twice, was almost completely negated as a passing threat, unable to add his usual polish.



When the chips were down, he reverted to being a regular old lock. His pass-per-run ratio in the regular season was about 1, meaning an equal split. Today, it was 0.1. Radley almost exclusively ran.

That in turn forced Sam Walker and Luke Keary to do more with less space. The ball-playing lock is meant to create room for halves to work in: which is exactly what Murray was able to do, playing pivotal roles in several Souths tries.

It proves, if it were necessary to prove it, what a massive impact the loss of Murray in the first set last week was. For all that Latrell is explosive, Cody Walker creative and Lachlan Ilias controlling, Murray is the most important cog in the machine.

Souths withstand bombardment, but Roosters robbed of artillery

For a lot of the season, Jason Demetriou has spoken about his side’s defence, or lack thereof. Nobody has doubted their ability to score points, especially when they hold onto the footy, but plenty would have said that their organisation was not quite there yet.

Now, all bets are off. The manner in which they withstood a second half charge from the Roosters with the game on the line was superb. As recently as a few weeks ago, they led Penrith with seven to play and failed to hold on.

Between Jai Arrow’s try in the 51st minute and Tass’ clincher in the 71st, the Roosters had 19 tackles inside the Souths red zone and 29 in their half, but came away with just one try.

Some of the scramble was of a level that was absent in the first half of the season. One try-saver from Ilias, often the worst culprit earlier in the year, on Kevin Naiqama, was a little proof positive of how far they have come.

It has to be said, however, that the Roosters did not have all their options available to them. James Tedesco’s loss in the first half removed them of one of the most potent weapons, Joey Manu was scratched before kick-off and Daniel Tupou, set starter in chief, did not emerge after the break.

There’s always a push and a pull with these things. The Roosters, through no fault of their own, didn’t have their best attack on the field. But everything they did have, Souths were equal to. That wasn’t something you could always say in 2022.

We have to talk about Latrell

Latrell Mitchell is a walking ball of narrative. There are players who rise to big games, and then there are players who just are big games, as if every game in which they participate is big because they are in it.

I don’t think Latrell is the best player in the competition, but he might be the most exciting, the most polarising and the most interesting.

The first half was a whirlwind of all the things that make him great. There was Latrell, the maverick who takes the first kick and kicks right back, who stands a million miles back from the play in defence, who doesn’t just tackle but hits.

There was Mitchell, the superb attacking talent who generates an extra yard because defenders are scared of what he is going to do next, who Alex Johnston should be cutting in on every try bonus he gets.

Then there’s Trell Mit, the character that got Victor Radley wound up so much he ended up in the bin, that gets booed at every touch, that eschews the tackle and just bumps blokes into touch.

I’m not sure what the tactical takeaway from this is other than to say Latrell is the first, second, third and last thing that every opposing coach thinks about.