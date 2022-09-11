NRL finals fixtures: Semi-final, prelim final match-ups - who plays who in playoffs after upsets galore

Upsets in week one of the NRL finals have caused turmoil with Cronulla missing their chance of directly qualifying for the preliminary final and the Storm and Roosters the first teams eliminated.

Penrith, after thumping Parramatta 27-8, and North Queensland, buy virtue of their 32-30 extra-time epic over the Sharks will skip week two and await their opponents for the Preliminary Final.

Parramatta host Canberra at CommBank Stadium on Friday in their Semi-Final at 7.50pm with the Sharks vs Rabbitohs clash to be played on Saturday at Allianz Stadium at 8pm.

The Panthers are likely to play their match at CommBank or Accor Stadium on Friday, September 23 with the Cowboys hosting their game at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 24.

North Queensland will play the winner of next week’s Eels vs Raiders clash while the Panthers will face the winner of Cronulla’s semi-final against the Rabbitohs after their Elimination Final triumph over the Roosters on Sunday afternoon.

Two HUGE semi-finals coming up – which teams will survive? ????#NRLFinals pic.twitter.com/XfD1xvP5JR

NRL finals draw Week 2

Semi-Final: Friday, September 16 at 7.50pm (AEST), CommBank Stadium

Parramatta Eels (4) v Canberra Raiders (8)

Semi-Final: Saturday, September 17 at 8pm (AEST), Allianz Stadium

Cronulla Sharks (2) v (7) South Sydney Rabbitohs

Taylan May will miss Penrith’s NRL preliminary final after pleading guilty to a careless high tackle charge following the Panthers’ 27-8 defeat of Parramatta.

The winger was sin-binned for his hit on Eels centre Will Penisini during the first half of Friday night’s game and was handed a category two charge.

May risked missing both the preliminary and grand final by unsuccessfully pleading his case at the judiciary and has accepted a one-match ban.

Charlie Staines and Sunia Turuva are the two most likely replacements for May.

May’s availability for the finals series had been the subject of debate after the NRL suspended him for two weeks following the guilty verdict in an assault trial but delayed the suspension until 2023.

Cronulla co-captain Dale Finucane was charged with a grade one crusher tackle in the aftermath of the Sharks’ qualifying final loss to North Queensland.

Finucane can escape suspension with a $3000 fine for his hit on Luciano Leilua if he accepts an early guilty plea but will miss two games should he make an unsuccessful challenge to the charge.

Canberra prop Joe Tapine and Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt have escaped scrutiny from the match review committee despite being placed on report for a high tackle and a crusher tackle respectively on Saturday.

NRL finals draw Week 1

Qualifying Final: Friday, September 9 at 7.50pm (AEST), BlueBet Stadium

Penrith Panthers (1) v Parramatta Eels (4)

Elimination Final: Saturday, September 10 at 5.40pm (AEST), AAMI Park

Melbourne Storm (5) v Canberra Raiders (8)

Qualifying Final: Saturday, September 10 at 7.50pm (AEST), PointsBet Stadium

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (2) v North Queensland Cowboys (3)

Elimination Final: Sunday, September 11 at 4.05pm (EST), Allianz Stadium

Sydney Roosters (6) v South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

How the finals work

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four, the top four (1-4) and the bottom four (5-8), who play games among themselves in the first week of finals.

In the top four, first play fourth and second play third in qualifying finals. The higher-placed teams, first and second, have the right to host these finals in their home state.

One of the advantages given to teams in the top four is that they cannot be eliminated if they lose in the first week.

However, the winners of these finals have a bye in the second week and host a preliminary final in their home state in the third week.

Meanwhile, the losers of these finals must play again in the second week and, if they survive that, may have to travel interstate to play their opponent in the third week. So winning a qualifying final is a significant advantage.

First Qualifying Final: first ranked team hosts fourth ranked team

Second Qualifying Final: second ranked team hosts third ranked team

In the bottom four, fifth play eighth and sixth play seventh in elimination finals. Again, the higher-placed teams, fifth and sixth, have the right to host these finals in their home state.

As the name suggests, the loser of these finals will be eliminated from the finals series. The winners go on to play the losers of the qualifying finals in semi-finals in the second week.

First Elimination Final: fifth ranked team hosts eighth ranked team

Second Elimination Final: sixth ranked team hosts seventh ranked team

These four games are played across four time-slots: Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon.

The second week

In the second week of the finals series two semi-finals are played between the two teams that lost the qualifying finals and the two teams that won the elimination finals.

The teams that won the qualifying finals have a week off, while the teams that lost the elimination finals are out of the running.

The teams that lose these semi-finals will also be eliminated, while the teams that win will go through to face the qualifying final winners in preliminary finals in week three.

The finals series is organised so that the loser of first versus fourth will play the winner of fifth versus eighth, and the loser of second versus third will play the winner of sixth versus seventh.

The losing qualifying final teams are given the right to host these matches in their home state. These games are played across two time-slots: Friday night and Saturday night.

First Semi-final: loser of First Qualifying Final hosts winner of First Elimination Final

Second Semi-final: loser of Second Qualifying Final hosts winner of Second Elimination Final

The third week

In the third week the winners of the qualifying finals from the first week play the winners of the semi-finals from the second weeks in preliminary finals.

These preliminary finals determine who enters the grand final. The teams who win preliminary finals are through to the grand final, the teams who lose them are eliminated from the finals series.

There are a wide variety of potential preliminary final combinations available depending on how the first two weeks of the finals series pan out.

The winner of the first qualifying final plays the winner of the second semi-final, and the winner of the second qualifying final plays the winner of the first semi-final. This guarantees that it is not possible for any two teams to meet twice in the first three weeks of finals.

The qualifying final winners not only have had a week off as a bye, but also get to host these games in their home state, giving them a significant advantage. These games are played across two time-slots: Friday night and Saturday night.

First Preliminary Final: winner of First Qualifying Final hosts winner of Second Semi-Final

Second Preliminary Final: winner of Second Qualifying Final hosts winner of First Semi-Final

The fourth week

In the fourth week of finals, the two teams that won the preliminary finals play each other in the grand final. The winner of this match is declared the year’s premiership team.

The grand final could theoretically be between any two teams in the finals series, except for those that play elimination finals against each other in the first week and cannot possibly both progress.

Although one team will be listed first as the ‘home’ team, this fixture does not change venue regardless of the home state of the teams involved.

It has been played every year at ANZ Stadium since it was constructed in 1999, but is being played in Brisbane in 2021. It is currently played on a Sunday evening time-slot.

Grand Final: winner of First Preliminary Final meets winner of Second Preliminary Final