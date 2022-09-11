REACTION: 'Story of the year!' NPL underdogs STUN Brisbane Roar in extra time thriller to reach historic Aus Cup final

Sydney United 58 FC have become the first National Premier League club to reach the Australia Cup final, stunning Brisbane Roar with an extra-time 3-2 semi-final triumph.

A superb volley from United’s Glen Trifiro in the 105th minute was the match-winner against the A-League’s Roar in Sunday’s semi.

United will play the October 1 cup final against the winner of Wednesday’s night’s semi-final between the NPL’s Oakleigh Cannons and A-League’s Macarthur FC.

United twice came from a goal down against the Roar, ensuring a slice of history as the first non A-League club to reach a cup final since the competition’s inception in 2014.

“You can see how much it means to our proud club,” Trifiro told Network 10 amid wild celebrations among the 3,177-strong crowd at Sydney United Sports Centre.

“This is huge for our club … we march on.”

It's taken 8 yrs.

But, finally it's happened.



A non ALeague club has made it all the way to the Finale of Australia's National ⚽️ Cup Competition.



Wonderful effort Sydney United FC.

Stuff the focus on ratings & crowd numbers.



This is football. pic.twitter.com/zhdewbrhZk — Dean Rosario (@DeanRosario) September 11, 2022

Trifiro’s extra-time winner came after an audacious mid-air side-heel flick from teammate Chris Payne played him into space.

Trifiro swung a sweet volley into the net, capping a remarkable comeback from a club which finished a lowly eighth in NSW’s NPL this year.

The Roar went ahead in 13th minute when Riku Danzaki scored from close-range after a slick cut-back pass from Henry Hore.

But United hit back in the 24th minute when they turned their first foray into their attacking area into an equaliser from Matt Bilic, who scored with a powerful header after a pinpoint cross from Taisei Kaneko.

The opening half finished on a flashpoint: Brisbane were awarded a penalty when United defender Jordan Roberts was struck on the hand trying to evade a Charlie Austin cross.

An insanely good goal sending a semi-pro team to the Australia Cup final for the first time ever. One of the Australian sporting stories of the year. Congrats to Sydney United. https://t.co/oGVuCxJHmw — Nick Stoll (@NickStoll) September 11, 2022

How good are these scenes!



Sydney United fans going absolutely mental as they make it into the Australia Cup Final. This competition is deserving of much wider attention in the Australian sporting landscape. So unique and so special. — Tom Williams (@TomWilliamsPol) September 11, 2022

WHAT A GAME!



Sydney United 58 are the first non-A-Leagues team to qualify for the @AustraliaCup Grand Final ???? pic.twitter.com/jQu3RaJkcf — .us Kit Nerd (@AusKitNerd) September 11, 2022

It is really nice to see the passion of the Sydney United fans in the stands. A bunch of people proud of their club's rich culture and history.



This is what makes the Australia Cup such a great competition. — Tom Williams (@TomWilliamsPol) September 11, 2022

Not a phase, not a trend, Sydney United till the end!

Game day is here ????????⚪????#SUDvBRI #AustraliaCup pic.twitter.com/TFTgafm8T5 — Igor J (@igzzz84) September 10, 2022

Roar captain Jay O’Shea’s shot was saved by United goalkeeper Danijel Nizic, diving full-stretch to his left, leaving scores locked 1-1 at halftime.

Nizic couldn’t prevent Brisbane taking a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute when the Roar’s English import Austin scored from the penalty spot.

Austin crashed his spot-kick high and straight, giving Nizic no chance, after Brisbane’s Hore was felled in the box by a mistimed challenge from United’s Kaneko.

But the Roar’s lead was short-lived with United again squaring scores just eight minutes later via substitute Patrick Antelmi.

Antelmi turned some 15 metres from goal and fired a left-footer which deflected off the lower leg of Roar’s Anton Mlinaric into the net.

The 2-2 scoreline remained until fulltime, setting up Trifiro’s dramatic extra-time winner.

