How to watch the 2022 Brownlow Medal: AFL live stream and TV guide

The 2022 Brownlow Medal has been moved from its planned Monday night timeslot, to avoid a clash with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

It means for the third year in a row, the event will take place on Sunday evening; but with Victoria not in lockdown as they were in 2020 and 2021, the ceremony is being held once again at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

Looking to follow along with all the action on footy’s night of nights? Here’s The Roar’s guide for how you can watch live wherever you are, on your TV or preferred device.

Channel Seven’s coverage of the night will begin at 7pm (AEST). Last year’s count began at 7:45pm; however, with the event including a red carpet section after last year’s Perth ceremony came in the midst of the Victorian lockdown, the 2022 Brownlow count is expected to start closer to 8pm (AEST).

The winner is expected to be crowned at roughly 10:30pm (AEST). Ollie Wines was named at 10pm last year in a significantly shorter event than in previous seasons; it remains to be seen whether the AFL will again look for brevity on the night.

Brisbane star and 2020 winner Lachie Neale is a narrow favourite to claim a second Brownlow, but the field is wide open for the second consecutive year, with Melbourne’s Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca, Carlton’s Patrick Cripps, Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw and Gold Coast’s Touk Miller the others expecting to be vying for the game’s most prestigious accolade.

Also to be announced on the night are the 2021 Mark and Goal of the Year awards. Having claimed the former last season, Shai Bolton is in contention to become the first player since Matthew Lloyd to have won both mark and goal of the year, his snap against the Western Bulldogs making it to the final three.

How to watch the Brownlow Medal on TV

As has been the case since 2011, the only way to watch the Brownlow Medal count on broadcast television will be through Channel Seven.

Their coverage begins at 7pm (AEDT), but may be on 7mate in your area – so check your local guide to make sure.

The glitz and glamour returns to the red carpet after two years on the sidelines due to COVID, so if that’s your main interest of the night, be sure to be watching from the get-go for all the dresses and drama there.

Their coverage of the night is expected to end up roughly 11:30pm (AEDT), following the Brownlow Medal presentation and winners’ speech.

Unlike most other events on the AFL calendar, you will not be able to watch the Brownlow count on Fox Footy.

How to live stream the Brownlow Medal online

Unfortunately, there will once again be NO live streaming option available for this year’s Brownlow Medal.

With Channel Seven currently prohibited from streaming AFL matches or events and Fox Footy not owning the rights for the Brownlow, your only option is to watch the television coverage on Seven (or 7mate).

If you’re unable to get to a TV screen on the night, don’t fret – here at The Roar, we’ll be keeping track of every round and every vote with our comprehensive Brownlow blog.