AFLW Wrap: 'Future of the game' stars for Dogs, and the 'unheard of' stat making Brisbane unbackable flag fancies

Another epic round of AFLW is in the rearview mirror, and the ladder is starting to take shape!

Western Bulldogs

The Dogs were very much tested this week, and had it not been for the late-game heroics of Gabby Newton, who took a clutch pack mark and kicked an even more clutch set-shot goal, their unbeaten streak would have ended.

But if you’re looking for a young star who will grow to be the future of the game, then look no further than Rylie Wilcox. I’ve held off talking about Wilcox for a while now, and I honestly won’t go into too much depth now because her play speaks for itself.

Just wait and watch number 37. You have been warned, all other 17 teams. Congrats to her on kicking her first of many AFLW goals.

RYLIE WILCOX GO ON THEN!!!



The young pup has got her first AFLW goal and wasn't it a ripper?@cryptocom | #AFLWDogsFreo pic.twitter.com/xTrMme1JwF — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) September 9, 2022

Fremantle

The Dockers finally gave me hope, something to look forward to in season 7. Their past two performances left a lot to be desired, but this week, they really brought it to the Doggies and almost managed to steal a big upset win.

Kiara Bowers was again their best player (which I’m beginning to think I’ll be saying every week), but Hayley Miller really stepped up through the midfield and was instrumental in getting the ball forward on many occasions.

Adelaide

The Crows have been heavily tested in season 7. The reigning premiers have had to scratch and claw their way to wins already this campaign. But if there were a team I trusted to scratch and claw, it would be the Crows.

The Kangaroos really brought everything they had to the Crows, and I was very impressed that they were able to hold onto a victory. Ebony Marinoff starred with 29 disposals, while Danielle Ponter kicked 2 goals and played maybe the best game of her young career.

North Melbourne

The Kangas have thus far had the toughest schedule, but they haven’t buckled under the pressure and gone into their shells. They have taken it to every team they’ve played, and looked good enough to make a deep finals run.

Again, it was Jasmine Garner and Ashleigh Riddell leading the team in disposals and pressure around every stoppage, while Vikki Wall kicked her first goal in the AFLW despite only being in Australia for just over a month (direct from Ireland).

Sydney

The Swans were bested by a well-knit GWS squad, and I’m really not that concerned by it.

In the first and last quarters, the Swans brought really good pressure and were able to hit the scoreboard a touch – I’m still only seeing promising signs.

There is no better feeling in sport than mentioning something only for the commentator to make a similar observation later. Ally Morphett was being talked about this week as being a serious rising star, and I mentioned that last week. Just keep an eye out, is all I’ll say.

Also, I can’t wait for Montana Ham to come back in the next few weeks.

GWS

The Giants needed a real confidence booster for season 7, and they got that this week. Sometimes all it takes is demolishing an easier opponent to start your season rolling. And thanks to inspirational work by debutant Zarlie Goldsworthy (fantastic name), kicking two goals, hopefully the Giants’ ball can keep rolling.

If we’re talking youngsters who looked incredibly impressive, then look no further than Madison Brazendale (also great name), who excelled, touching the ball 18 times and laying four tackles.

Geelong

The Cats were unlucky to lose to the Pies in the fashion that they did. I just hope they are able to keep their heads high.

Geelong forced the Magpies to play their brand of footy all day which led to another defensive slog, the Cats’ forte. Chantel Emonson was very impressive, laying 7 tackles and helping to build up their offence almost every time they went forward.

I warned the other clubs to watch out for Geelong, and I think they just put the rest of the comp on notice.

Collingwood

The Magpies were unable to play their brand of footy, but they were still able to get the win, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Ruby Schleicher was again dominant, but this week found herself in under the pack, getting the really hard ball. I was very impressed by her bravery, and she took a lot of hard hits. Maybe spend an extra few minutes in the ice bath this week, Ruby!

Shoutout to Alana Porter for kicking a clutch goal that put the Pies in front. It just happened to be her first goal in the AFLW comp; what are the chances of that?

Brisbane

What more can I even really say about the Lions? Their forward pressure is immense, and their ability to kick goals is the best we’ve ever seen in all seven seasons of the AFLW.

If they remain on this pace, they will kick almost 700 total points on the season. Literally unheard of.

It’s futile to even try and mention any other players than Jesse Wardlaw and Greta Bodey, who kicked seven goals between them. That’s more than some teams have kicked total all season.

Gold Coast

The Suns disappointed me again, and I’m tempted to blame a lack of leadership. They seem to be able to take it to the lesser teams, but as soon as they’re challenged, they hide away in their shells.

My only takeaway from the game is that Christine Slabb, who designed their indigenous gurneys, did an incredible job, and I really want to buy one. Maybe someone can get one for me for Christmas!

Carlton

The Blues were dominant for three quarters but, again, couldn’t convert it into scores. They seem to be lacking a key piece up forward when Jess Good rotates through the ruck, which is often.

I would think they should look to young gun Serena Gibbs and select her in next week’s team.

Lily Goss played very well in her first game, but had a slim chance to win the game after the siren and didn’t take it. A draw is probably not a good result for this Carlton team.

Port Adelaide

The Power dominated the second quarter and held Carlton to just 27 points for the match. The new side show improvement every week and look poised to be the best expansion team in the competition, alongside Essendon.

Maria Moloney backed up her round one 14-tackle effort with another 10 against the Blues, while Jade De Melo kicked a crucial two goals in the second quarter to lift her team.

St Kilda

The Saints really let the Demons get away from them in the first quarter, and it was pretty much all she wrote after that.

Kate Shierlaw again proved why she’s worthy of leading the goalkicking for the comp by slotting two late majors, but her efforts were futile.

Georgia Patrikios laid seven tackles and really threw her body around with little regard for her safety, which is something coaches love to see. I can see Georgia becoming a bit of a superstar in the future.

Naarm (Melbourne)

The Demons lit up the first quarter like a firework, booting six goals and putting their foot to the throat of the Saints. The game really piddled out after that and was much more of a midfield contest possession game.

The Demons were unable to even goal following that first quarter, but sometimes an insane 15 minutes is all you need. Lily Mithen played exceptionally well with a scintillating 20 disposals and a couple of goal assists.

Richmond

The Tigers have finally reached their potential. If only it were against a more formidable opponent than the Hawks.

Monique Conti and Grace Egan were both incredible, kicking four goals between them and a combined 46 disposals. They were both able to make the opposition look silly, and if they can keep this form rolling into the coming weeks, the Tigers can really take off in this competition.

Hawthorn

The Hawks are a young squad, but they have far too many lapses in judgement and let too many opposition players break free from stoppages. If they can somehow fix letting other teams get an easy handball out the back of the stoppage, they might be able to shut down a bit of opposition momentum.

With that being said, I think Kaitlyn Ashmore and Jasmine Fleming both played really good games, and the fact they’re both brand new to the club fills me with so much confidence for the future.

West Coast

The Eagles are the team I have been the most wrong about. I thought their ability to break quickly from defence would be their biggest asset for the season after they tore the Power up with it in round one, but they’ve been unable to be effective doing it since then.

Emma Swanson was good again in a thumping loss to Essendon, and her 18 kicks helped eliminate a lot of opportunities for the Dons (even if they did still manage to kick 12 goals).

Essendon

The Bombers have gone from strength to strength this year. We all knew they would be the best expansion team, but they’re playing as if they’re finals contenders. Their ability to find targets inside 50 and convert that into scores is up there with the best in the comp. The only difference is they kick too many behinds and don’t kick straight enough.

Stephanie Wales was a delight to watch kick her first AFLW goal… and her second, and then her third. She looks an absolute goal sneak, and now that she’s been filled with confidence, I hope she can kick many more goals.

Paige Scott is building quite the rising star resume for herself. She kicked three goals against the Eagles, and teams might need to start game-planning to beat her.

