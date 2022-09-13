Week 2 Finals Team Lists: Latrell says Burgess should be able to delay ban, JWH suspended, Moses confident

Rabbitohs forward Tom Burgess has opted not to try for a downgrade and has copped his suspension for a grade-two careless high tackle charge, ruling him out of the clash with Cronulla at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

Burgess did not risk the prospect of challenging the judiciary and ending up with a three-week ban which would have ended his NRL season. Now he can play for Souths again if they make the Grand Final or if they lose to the Sharks, he can serve the other match of his suspension for England’s World Cup campaign.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

He was banned for his high shot on Sydney Roosters captain James Tedesco, and has also accepted a further $1800 fine for another hit on Matt Lodge a minute later.

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell took to Instagram on Monday night to suggest his teammate’s ban should also be deferred, asking where consistency could be found after Panthers rookie Taylan May’s ban for an off-field incident was delayed until next year.

Pressed further on the post on Tuesday, Mitchell pointed out he had not mentioned May explicitly but claimed there was an argument to be made that more finals bans should be pushed back.

Advertisement

“Like Peter (V’landys) said, it’s letting the fans down,” Mitchell said. “Tommy is a big part of our DNA. He will definitely be missed. There is an argument to be made, and it is up to people higher up than me and the club.”

Centre Campbell Graham also backed Mitchell’s call, pleading for consistency between NRL bans. “I just would like to see consistency, whether things like that come with delays, so be it,” Graham said. “But as long as it’s available to everyone. Every situation is different … But you don’t want to see opposition players or players on your own team get graded differently or cop punishments differently.”

CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial to watch the NRL on KAYO

Sharks legend Paul Gallen said the Englishman’s absence would boost Cronulla’s chances of victory. “I like the Cronulla forward pack and if Burgess isn’t there this week it only helps their cause,” he said.

Advertisement

Souths winger Taane Milne has copped a fine of $1800 for a high tackle on Joseph Suaalii but no other Rabbitohs were charged from the spiteful win over the Roosters.

His team is no longer in the finals but Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has pleaded guilty to dangerous contact for his head slam on Burgess and will serve a three-match ban in the group stage of the World Cup for New Zealand.

Mitchell Moses expects to play in Parramatta’s do-or-die semi-final against Canberra after showing no ill-effects from a head knock.

Advertisement

Moses was left flattened after his head contacted the hip of a hard-running Viliame Kikau in last week’s qualifying-final loss to Penrith. The Parramatta half did not return to the field, and has been entered into the NRL’s concussion protocols as he fights to return against Canberra on Friday.

But the early signs are good, as the Eels attempt to get past week two of the finals for the first time in five attempts since 2017. Moses got through a light running session on Monday and will ramp up his training this week, while also seeing an independent specialist to be cleared to play.

But based on how he has felt in the days since the knock, Moses is confident he will be cleared. “I feel good,” Moses said. “Obviously it didn’t look too good. I got my head in the wrong spot and was out cold.

Advertisement

“I feel pretty good. I didn’t really have any (symptoms). I actually wanted to go back out onto the field. I remembered all the game and I remembered the incident. I didn’t have any headaches so I feel pretty good.”

Moses had suffered no serious previous concussions, giving him further confidence he will be fine to return against the Raiders.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has his own injury concern with lock Adam Elliott aggravating a hip problem in the 28-20 upset of the Storm in Melbourne.

He went off during the first half and did not return, however the Knights-bound forward has been carrying the injury for more than a month so it would not be a surprise to see him shrug it off to tackle the Eels.

Advertisement

The Cowboys and Penrith are through to the preliminary finals with Panthers winger Taylan May the only casualty from either side. He has a hamstring problem but has also been banned one week for a high tackle so is not eligible to play until the Grand Final, if the premiers qualify. Teammate Spencer Leniu was fined $750 for a high tackle on Isaiah Papali’i.

Two HUGE semi-finals coming up – which teams will survive? ????#NRLFinals pic.twitter.com/XfD1xvP5JR — NRL (@NRL) September 11, 2022

All teams for week 2 of the playoffs will be announced at 4pm AEST on Tuesday

Friday

First Semi-Final: (4) Eels vs (8) Raiders, 7.50pm at CommBank Stadium

Eels: Mitchell Moses (concussion) is coach Brad Arthur’s main concern, with his son Jake, who replaced him in the second half against Penrith, the replacement option if the former NSW half does not pass the protocols.

Raiders: Adam Elliott (hip) will likely be named and given until game day to prove he can play. Corey Harawira-Naera is likely to come into the starting side with Elliott Whitehead switching to the middle forward rotation if Elliott is sidelined.

Saturday

Second Semi-Final: (2) Sharks vs (7) Rabbitohs, 8pm at Allianz Stadium

Sharks: Coach Craig Fitzgibbon has no injury concerns in his squad after their 93-minute epic against the Cowboys and is likely to field the same 17-man line-up. Dale Finucane is free to play despite being charged with a grade-one crusher tackle, copping a $3000 fine for the incident on Cowboys forward Luciano Leilua.

Rabbitohs: Tom Burgess (careless high tackle) has been banned for his hit on James Tedesco.