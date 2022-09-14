Bombers bombshell: James Hird puts hand up to coach again

Former Essendon coach and club legend James Hird is one step closer to a remarkable return to senior coaching, having officially put his name into contention to replace Ben Rutten at the helm for 2023.

According to the Herald Sun, Hird, whose turbulent time at the Bombers as coach from 2011-2015 included his role in the club’s infamous supplements saga and ended with an acrimonious sacking, is once again interested in the position, and has been interviewed by the club’s coaching panel.

Hird has worked this season as part of GWS’ coaching staff under Giants caretaker coach and former teammate Mark McVeigh, in his first official coaching role since his time at the Bombers ended in 2015.

Hird’s on-field exploits, which include 253 games, 343 goals, the 1996 Brownlow Medal and the 2000 Norm Smith Medal, as well as premierships in 1993 and 2000, established him as one of Essendon’s most revered figures, and he has remained popular among legions of fans despite his coaching controversies.

He was stood down by the AFL for 12 months at the end of 2013 at the height of the Bombers’ infamous drugs saga, with the club alleged to have provided players with performance-enhancing substances in a supplements program for the 2012 season.

Hird returned to the job for the 2015 season, but was given his marching orders after a series of poor on-field performances.

The 49-year old has been candid about his mental health battles in the years following his departure from the Bombers, while he has undertaken a number of business ventures in his time away from football.

Dons football boss Josh Mahoney, former Hawthorn great Luke Hodge and Carlton playing and coaching icon Robert Walls are among the six-person sub-committee the Bombers have tasked with finding their new coach, following Ben Rutten’s ugly sacking after their Round 23 loss to Richmond.

The group reportedly met with Hird on Wednesday and will consider him among a number of other candidates, who include Melbourne assistant coach Adem Yze and AFL head of football operations and former North Melbourne coach Chris Scott.

Earlier, former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon had rejected an invitation to go through the coaching process.

Speaking to Fox Sports commentator Mark Howard’s The Howie Games podcast earlier this year, Hird hinted at an interest in resuming his coaching career at the highest level.

“I was asked by a CEO of a footy club six weeks ago would I like to coach again – not his club but would I like to coach again,” Hird said.

“My honest answer was, there’s some elements about it I really like. I’d have to have some family considerations to do it.

“I love the fact that you get in deeply and you work with young people to create something really, really special and you create a great team environment. But I’ve worked very hard over the last six years to create another sort of business arm.

“I’m 50 – at 40 when it [being sacked] happened I could actually transition and go – at 50, you go down that then that’s almost it.

“You have to think very carefully about the path that I take and there has to be an opportunity too.”

