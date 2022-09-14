Kangaroos World Cup predicted team: Fresh faces in train-on squad, Capewell out with shoulder injury

It’s the start of a new era for the Kangaroos as nearly three years will have elapsed between games by the time they play their first World Cup match.

There will not only be several new faces because several players from 2019 have either retired or are no longer on the representative radar, but there are current stars unavailable due to injury and declaring their eligibility for other nations.

Australian selectors are set to announce a train-on squad from players whose teams missed the NRL finals as well as the Roosters and Storm after their week-one playoff exits.

Those players will form the nucleus of the Prime Minster’s XIII team to play PNG at Suncorp Stadium on September 25 although some may be rested after a taxing season.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, the players who have been told they need to keep training for the possibility of making the World Cup squad are:

Bulldogs duo Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr,

Dragons captain Ben Hunt,

Titans forwards Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and David Fifita,

Storm stars Cameron Munster and Harry Grant,

Roosters quartet Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco, Angus Crichton and Lindsay Collins,

Manly veterans Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans,

and Brisbane pair Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.

The official train-on squad is set to be announced this week. Broncos second-rower Kurt Capewell has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Burton has delayed off-season ankle surgery to be available for the Kangaroos.

Among the notable names set to miss out on the train-on squad are Knights veterans Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell, Storm winger Xavier Coates and Broncos young gun Selwyn Cobbo.

One player yet to declare his intentions is Penrith star Api Koroisau, who will be a leading contender to make the Australian squad but was chosen in Fiji’s extended 32-man squad last week. Bati coach Joe Rabele will have to finalise a 24-man squad next month.

Hooker is looming as a tricky selection for Mal Meninga, who recently nominated Cowboys young gun Reece Robson as being in the mix for one of berths alongside Koroisau and his fellow Origin representatives Harry Grant, Ben Hunt and Damien Cook.

It’s another potential blow for Meninga after NSW winger Brian To’o, Penrith teammate Jarome Luai and Maroons prop Josh Papalii elected to represent Samoa while Storm forward Felise Kaufusi and Roosters winger Daniel Tupou switched allegiances to Tonga.

Junior Paulo announced recently he was also going to play for Samoa, further weakening Australian Meninga’s middle forward rotation.

Kangaroos assistant coach Michael Hagan wrote in a column for The Roar that Matt Lodge, Shaun Lane and Hudson Young have stormed into contention with their strong late-season club form as spots open up in the pack.

Three fullbacks – Melbourne’s Ryan Papenhuyzen (fractured kneecap), Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga (concussion) and Manly star Tom Trbojevic (shoulder surgery) – are the biggest names who have been sidelined by injury.

Papenhuyzen is no chance of playing again until 2023, Ponga had been hopeful of being cleared for the World Cup but has pulled out while Trbojevic is virtually no hope of being fit if the Kangaroos want to select him.

“I understand the potential opportunities that may be missed by this decision, however, due to the year we have endured, I really want to commit on the upcoming preseason,” Ponga said.

Valentine Holmes may also play for another nation with the Cowboys centre saying he has spoken to coach Tony Iro about representing the Cook Islands but will wait until the end of the NRL season before making a final decision.

Roosters lock Victor Radley, who would have been an outside chance of surviving the Kangaroos selection cull, has declared he wants to represent England, the birthplace of his father.

The World Cup kicks off on October 15 with the men’s and women’s finals at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 19.

As part of a series looking at each squad’s selection certainties, possibles and probables, here’s how the Australian squad is shaping up.

Certainties

There are not that many Australian players who you could say will definitely be wearing the green and gold, barring injury, in October.

James Tedesco is a shoo-in to be fullback and will almost certainly assume the captaincy following the retirement of Boyd Cordner ahead of Daly Cherry-Evans.

Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster will join DCE as the three main halves options with Ben Hunt certain to also be in the squad to cover hooker as well.

Back-rowers Cameron Murray and Isaah Yeo would need to be injured in the finals to miss out while Payne Haas is the only prop who is an automatic selection.

Probables

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui earlier this year said his preference was to represent Australia ahead of Samoa at the World Cup and given his strong form for Queensland in the Origin arena, he is more than likely to get the nod as one of the middle forwards.

Patrick Carrigan as the Wally Lewis Medallist should be in Australia’s 24 based on his on-field performances, particularly for Queensland, but the Broncos forward’s four-game ban for a hip-drop tackle late in the season could hurt his chances.

Holmes is a proven big-game performer, as is Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell, who missed Origin with injury, so it’d be a major surprise if those three are not in the final squad. Valentine Holmes, who has scored 17 tries in 13 matches for Australia and has a Cook Islands mother and New Zealand father, wants to delay making a decision until the end of the NRL season.

Possibles

That leaves 12 spots open for a pair of hookers, a few outside backs and a bunch of back-up forwards.

Harry Grant, Api Koroisau, Reece Robson and Damien Cook are fighting it out for the two specialist dummy-half roles – Cook is the incumbent but Koroisau and Grant had better Origin campaigns while Meninga has nominated Robson as a potential left-field selection.

With all four playing in the finals, end-of-season form will be the deciding factor. Koroisau has been selected for Fiji’s extended squad but is yet to make a call on who he will represent.

Mitchell will be one of the starting centres with Holmes, Jack Wighton and Matt Burton in contention for the other spot. Campbell Graham is an outside chance.

Holmes could end up on one wing with Josh Addo-Carr likely to get the other berth with Tupou and To’o representing their Pacific heritage.

Stephen Crichton is set to follow the lead of his Panthers teammates To’o and Jarome Luai by opting for Samoa, while Brisbane’s Kotoni Staggs and Cronulla’s Sioisifa Talakai, both of whom played Origin this year for NSW, will represent Tonga at the World Cup.

Maroons wingers Selwyn Cobbo, Corey Oates and Xavier Coates are set to miss the train-on squad so the back-up outside back is likely to be Roosters prodigy Joseph Suaalii.



Coates was born in Port Moresby and most recently represented the Kumuls, so he could turn out for PNG. If not picked, Suaalii would surely be in the running for a Samoa jersey although his stocks are rising for Australian selection.

Mitchell also provides back-up for Tedesco but Meninga will likely select another specialist fullback – Kalyn Ponga’s ruled himself out and Trbojevic is sidelined, the door is now be open for Eels skipper Clint Gutherson or Penrith’s Dylan Edwards to get their first national call-up.

Ponga sat out Newcastle’s final four matches and has opted to concentrate on getting right for Newcastle next year.

In the pack, the ability to switch between the edge and middle forward roles will help the likes of Angus Crichton and Liam Martin, particularly now with Kurt Capewell (shoulder) ruled out.

North Queensland young gun Jeremiah Nanai is also weighing up whether to commit to Samoa but he is rated a decent chance of getting a second-rower berth.

Jake Trbojevic is considered a fair chance of getting a spot as a middle option and another berth has opened up with Junior Paulo making himself available for Samoa.

Lindsay Collins, Jai Arrow, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Reuben Cotter and Jordan McLean are the other options up front although Collins still has two matches to serve for his Roosters ban.

Predicted Kangaroos squad

1 James Tedesco

2 Josh Addo-Carr

3 Jack Wighton

4 Latrell Mitchell

5 Valentine Holmes

6 Cameron Munster

7 Nathan Cleary

8 Payne Haas

9 Ben Hunt

10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11 Cameron Murray

12 Angus Crichton

13 Isaah Yeo

14 Harry Grant

15 Patrick Carrigan

16 Liam Martin

17 Jake Trbojevic

18 Daly Cherry-Evans

19 Reuben Cotter/Lindsay Collins

20 Reagan Campbell-Gillard/Matt Lodge

21 Damien Cook/Api Koroisau

22 Joseph Suaalii

23 Jeremiah Nanai

24 Matt Burton