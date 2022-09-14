NBA fines Suns owner $15 MILLION on top of one-year ban for disgraceful conduct but he won't have to sell team

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $US10 million ($A14.8m) by the NBA following an independent investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct.

Reaction to the sanctions has mainly questioned why he was not forced to sell the team like infamous former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling after his racist misconduct was exposed in 2014.

The investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate remarks on female employees’ appearances.

These included asking a female Suns employee if she “got an upgrade” on her breasts and told a pregnant staff member to abandon a work assignment because her “baby needs their mom, not their father”, talking about sex acts and the size of his penis in the workplace.

Sarver, who cooperated fully with the investigation process, was also found to have used the N-word a racial slur on at least five occasions “when recounting the statements of others.”

“The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigation are troubling and disappointing,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“We believe the outcome is the right one, taking into account all the facts, circumstances and context brought to light by the comprehensive investigation of this 18-year period and our commitment to upholding proper standards in NBA workplaces.”

The NBA commissioned its investigation following an ESPN article in November 2021 that detailed allegations of racism and misogyny during Sarver’s tenure. Sarver denied the allegations and said he welcomed an investigation.

ESPN, citing a statement from Sarver that it obtained from the Suns, said the owner disagreed with some of the particulars of the NBA report, but wanted to apologise for his words and actions that offended employees.

“I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values,” Sarver said in the report.

“I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

Former Cleveland championship winner Richard Jefferson said on ESPN that the NBA would have found it difficult to get a 75% vote among owners to expel Sarver for life.

“I don’t believe that the NBA could do more than what they did, even putting it to a vote because owners don’t want all of their stuff exposed,” he said. “If you have achieved billions of dollars and you own NBA teams, if people start digging in your closets, they might find stuff. So I think to get that 75% vote was going to be very difficult so they looked at it and said this is the most we can do.”

Kendrick Perkins, who won a title with Boston, said Sarver should be stripped of his franchise no matter what.

“Why is it so hard for the owners to actually have to vote him out? He was disrespectful to his organisation, women, African Americans, the entire NBA organisation and family,” he said.

“When I look at Robert Sarver with a slap on the wrist, a $10m fine and a one-year suspension, this is saying this is OK, you’ll get off and be able to come back.

“I don’t see him being the owner in the near future. He should not be an owner of an NBA team. The stripes on a zebra never change.”

As a result of his suspension, Sarver cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of either club, or attend or participate in meetings of either league’s board.

During his suspension, Sarver must also complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.

“Regardless of position, power or intent, we all need to recognise the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behaviour,” said Silver.

“On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologise to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators’ report. We must do better.”

The investigation also substantiated instances of workplace misconduct by Suns employees that were not directly related to Sarver and a lack of proper organisational policies and controls.

The investigation included interviews with 320 current and former employees and Sarver as well as the evaluation of over 80,000 documents and other materials, including emails and text messages and video.