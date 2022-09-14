Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant fights: How to live stream, when will it start, how does it work

Let’s get ready to rumble! And then rumble again!

The boxing event NRL State of Origin fans have been waiting for takes place on Thursday 15th September live from Nissan Arena in Brisbane.

Former NSW captain and Queensland’s public enemy number one Paul Gallen will take on two former Maroons in Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant – on the same night.

State vs State.

M̵a̵t̵e̵ ̵v̵s̵ ̵M̵a̵t̵e̵

Hate vs Fate.



The Roar has all the information you need to watch #OriginRumble.

The night will begin with Gallen facing one of his opponents, with the second fight to take place later in the evening as the main event. Hodges and Hannant are expected to toss a coin to see who gets in the ring first.

Gallen comes into the night with 12 wins and two losses against his name, with seven by knockout. Hodges has the most experience amongst the challenges, with six fights and one loss. Hannant’s only fight was a loss against Hodges back in June.

With huge egos as well as state hatred bubbling under the surface, the fights are expected to be heated. And if Wednesday’s explosive press conference is anything to go by, boxing and rugby league fans are in for a real treat.

After Gallen informed Hannant that he would “seriously kill him” during the presser, a passing ambulance with its siren blasting in the background gave Gallen the perfect opportunity to antagonise Hodges.

“You hear the ambulance that was here?” Gallen asked.

“It’s come a couple of days early.

“It’s meant to come on Thursday. You’ll be going home in it. Make sure you kiss your kids goodnight before you go to the boxing … hopefully you wake up.”

No Limit promoter Matt Rose had to separate the pair before the scheduled fight started early.

Gallen is expected to retire should he win both fights but either Hannant or Hodges can activate a clause in their fight contracts and trigger a rematch later this year if they win.

The former Maroons will earn around $100,000 each for their fights.

What time does the undercard start?

The undercard starts from 7pm (AEST), 6.30pm (ACST) and 5pm (AWST) with at least an hour between Gallen’s two fights. The main fights will be over four, three-minute rounds.

Where is the fight?

Nissan Arena, Brisbane.

How do I watch the fight via live stream and what does it cost?

Apart from being at the venue the fight is available as a live stream only via pay per view on Main Event. You can click here to subscribe to watch the fights on Main Event through Foxtel and Kayo. It costs $A59.95.

Full fight card

Paul Gallen v Justin Hodges/Ben Hannant

Joe Goodall v Arsene Fosso

Benjamin Hussain v Lachlan Higgins

Junior Tafa v David Tuliloa

Ty Telford v Vanlalawmpuia

Jack Bowen v Renold Quinlan

Miles Zalewski v Shiva Mishra

Jalen Tait v Krishnil Mudaliar

Angel Rushton v Ange Harris

Desley Robinson v Stephanie Mfongwot