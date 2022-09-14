Super Rugby transfer centre: Latest done deals and 2023 squads for every SRP team

While the focus of fans has turned to international rugby, the coaches and staff at Super Rugby Pacific clubs are working to get their squads in order for 2023.

While we’re still some months from the squads being nailed down, we’ll keep track of the updates and news as they happen, right here. If you hear of any news, rumours, or have a wish list for your team let us know in the comments.

The information below has been provided by club media managers or sourced from multiple news sites. The article will be updated regularly until the clubs name their official squads early in 2023

ACT Brumbies

The ACT Brumbies have a new/old name and a new/old coach in Stephen Larkham, who has spoken about bringing a more attacking brand of rugby back to Canberra. They have lost Wallabies front rowers Scott Sio and Folau Fainga’a and backs Irae Simone and Tom Banks. The first three additions to the squad were pathways players winning promotion, so expect plenty more incomings over the next few months.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Allan Alaalatoa, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Tom Ross, James Slipper, Harry Vella

Hookers: Lachlan Lonergan, Connal McInerney, Billy Pollard

Locks: Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Darcy Swain

Backrow: Jahrome Brown, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Pete Samu, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Charlie Cale

Halfbacks: Lachie Albert, Ryan Lonergan, Nic White

Flyhalves: Rodney Iona, Noah Lolesio

Centres: Hudson Creighton, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford

Outside backs: Cam Clark, Jesse Mogg, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright, Declan Meredith

INS: Declan Meredith, Charlie Cale, Harry Vella (all pathways).

OUTS: Scott Sio (Exeter Chiefs), Irae Simone (Clermont), Tom Banks (Japan TBC), Folau Fainga’a (Western Force).

Melbourne Rebels

The Rebels have lost their captain Michael Wells as well as their experienced Wallabies back Matt Too’mua while two youngsters are heading to the NRL. They have made a start on recruitment -with Monty Ioane a notable pickup – but have plenty more work to do.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Cabous Eloff, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Gibbon, Cameron Orr, Rhys Van Nek, Sam Talakai, Isaac Aedo Kailea

Hookers: Jordan Uelese, Alex Mafi, Anaru Rangi

Locks: Trevor Hosea, Tom Nowlan, Matt Philip, Josh Canham

Backrow: Richard Hardwick, Tamati Ioane, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota, Brad Wilkin, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Daniel Maiava

Halfbacks: Moses Sorovi, James Tuttle, Ryan Louwrens

Flyhalves: Carter Gordon, Mason Gordon

Centres: Stacey Ili, Ray Nu’u, Lukas Ripley

Outside backs: Lachlan Anderson, Reece Hodge, Andrew Kellaway, Joe Pincus, Ilikena Vudogo, Glen Vaihu, Lachie Anderson, Divad Palu, Nick Jooste, Monty Ioane

INS: Sam Talakai (Tokyo Sungoliath), Alex Mafi (Reds), Anaru Rangi (Shining Arcs), Tuaina Taii Tualima (Reds), Ryan Louwrens (Austin), Monty Ioane (Benetton).

OUTS: Michael Wells (Force), Sef Fa’agase (Reds), James Hanson (TBC), Efi Maafu (Rouen), Ross Haylett-Petty (TBC), Young Tonumaipea (Melbourne Storm), Jeral Skelton (Canterbury Bankstown), Matt To’omua (Japan), Joe Powell (London Irish), Josh Hill (TBC)

NSW Waratahs

Darren Coleman made an instant impact last season, raising performances and fan expectations. Welsh veteran Jamie Roberts has moved on along with a long list of other players, but Coleman has again leaned into experience by bringing in the likes of Kurtley Beale and Fijian veteran Nemani Nadolo. The selection that has raised most eyebrows is that of Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu, who comes home after a controversial and difficult time in France. The Tahs look short in some areas but have several players already lined up and awaiting official announcements.

The first such announcement feature a triple boost to their lock stocks with the signing of Taleni Seu, Zac Von Appen, and Zane Marolt.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Angus Bell, Tiaan Taukipulu, Te Tera Faulkner, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Archer Holz, Tom Lambert,

Hookers: David Porecki, Tolu Latu, Mahe Vailanu

Locks: Jed Holloway, Ned Hanigan, Taleni Seu, Zac Von Appen (Sydney Uni), Zane Marolt (Brumbies Academy).

Backrow: Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, Lachie Swinton, Michael Hooper, Will Harris, Hugh Sinclair, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson

Halfbacks: Jake Gordon, Harrison Goddard, Teddy Wilson

Flyhalves: Will Harrison, Tane Edmed, Ben Donaldson, Jack Bowen

Centres: Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mosese Tuipulotu

Outside Backs: Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kurtley Beale, Dylan Pietsch, Nemani Nadolo, Harry Wilson, Ben Dowling

INS: Kurtley Beale (Racing 92), Tolu Latu (Stade Français), Tom Lambert (Glasgow Warriors), Nemani Nadolo (Leicester Tigers), Harrison Goddard (LA Giltinis), Taleni Seu (Toyota Industries Shuttles), Zac Von Appen , and Zane Marolt.

OUTS: Alex Newsome (Clermont), Jeremy Williams (Force), Jamie Roberts (TBC), Henry Robertson (Force), Ruan Smith (Lions SA), Geoff Cridge (Bayonne), Tom Horton (Leicester Tigers), Max Douglas (Japan), Hugh Bokenham (TBC), Carlo Tizzano (Ealing Trailfinders), Jack Grant (Ealing Trailfinders), James Ramm (Northampton Saints), Triston Reilly (Wests Tigers – NRL), Tevita Funa (TBC)

Queensland Reds

Brad Thorn will be eager to add to his squad next year after they were found out in the knock out rounds. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who was left out in the cold, has moved on, as has Alex Mafi, and Hamish Stewart, the latter joining the Force after the Reds were angered by an approach from the Rebels.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: George Blake, Harry Hoopert, Zane Nonggorr, Taniela Tupou, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase

Hookers: Richie Asiata, Josh Nasser, Matt Faessler, Connor Vest, George Blake

Locks: Angus Blyth, Lopeti Faifua, Ryan Smith, Luke Jones, Wilson Blyth

Backrow: Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright

Halfbacks: Spencer Jeans, Tate McDermott, Kalani Thomas

Flyhalves: Lawson Creighton, Tom Lynagh, James O’Connor

Centres: Josh Flook, Isaac Henry, Hunter Paisami,

Outside backs: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Mac Grealy, Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu

INS: Luke Jones (Racing 92), Sef Fa’agase (Rebels), George Blake (Academy), Wilson Blyth (Academy),

OUTS: Feao Fotuaika (TBC), Alex Mafi (Rebels), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Northampton), Angus Scott-Young (Northampton), Tuaina Taii Tualima (Rebels), Hamish Stewart (Force).

Western Force

New coach Simon Cron has vowed to reshape the team in pursuit of a move up the table. The former junior Wallabies coach, Waratahs assistant and Shute Shield winning coach with Norths has been with Toyota Verblitz where he worked under New Zealand World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen. Cron has targeted a prop, centre and lock as he aims to finalise his squad.

“We had a lot of turnover for a number of reasons but I’m excited about the boys I’ve got now,” he told the West Australian newspaper. “We’ve got to be smart around how we recruit, clear on who we sign. We have to think outside the box.”

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Bo Abra, Harry Lloyd, Tom Robertson, Angus Wagner, Sifa Amone, Andrew Romano

Hookers: Feleti Kaitu’u, Jack Winchester, Folau Fainga’a

Locks: Ryan McCauley, Jackson Pugh, Izack Rodda, Sitaleki Timani, Jeremy Williams, Will Sankey, Felix Kalapu

Backrow: Tim Anstee, Ollie Callan, Kane Koteka, Michael Wells, Ned Slack-Smith

Halfbacks: Isaac Fines-Leleiwasa, Ian Prior, Henry Robertson

Flyhalves: Reejan Pasitoa, Hamish Stewart, Bryce Hegarty

Centres: Bayley Kuenzle, Grason Makara, George Poolman,

Outside backs: Daniel Ala, Manasa Mataele, Toni Pulu, Jake Strachan, Reece Tapine, Chase Tiatia, Rupeni Mataele

INS: Chase Tiatia (Hawke’s Bay), Bryce Hegarty (Leicester Tigers), Henry Robertson (Waratahs), Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies), Jeremy Williams (Waratahs), Michael Wells (Rebels), Sifa Amone (Academy), George Poolman (Academy), Andrew Romano (Academy), Rupeni Mataele (Academy), Ned Slack-Smith (Academy), Felix Kalapu (Old Glory DC).

OUTS: Greg Holmes (retired), Jeremy Thrush (retired), Richard Kahui (retired), Brynard Stander (TBC), Kyle Godwin (Lyon), Fergus Lee-Warner (Worcester Warriors), Andrew Ready (Colomiers), Brad Lacey (TBC), Santiago Medrano (Worcester Warriors), Byron Ralston (Connacht), Jack McGregor (TBC), Jake McIntyre (France), Michael McDonald (Ulster).

Fijian Drua

Fijian Drua’s biggest signing so far is that of CEO Mark Evans, a former CEO of Western Force and Melbourne Storm, who is charged with taking the club on after their entry into the competition last season.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Haereiti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Meli Tuni, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Manasa Saulo, Samuela Tawake, Timoci Sauvoli, Mesake Doge

Hookers: Mesu Dolokoto, Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama

Locks: Chris Minimbi, Ratu Rotuisolia, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Viliame Rarasea

Backrow: Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi, Nemani Nagusa, Raikabula Momoedonu, Rusiate Nasove, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Halfbacks: Leone Nawai, Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli

Flyhalves: Teti Tela

Centres: Apisalome Vota, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Kalione Nasoko, Seru Vularika

Outside Backs: Vinaya Habosi, Kitione Taliga, Napolioni Bolaca, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi

INS: Timoci Sauvoli (France), Mesake Doge (Dragons WAL), Iosefo Masi (Nth Qld Cowboys)

OUTS: Onisi Ratave (Benetton)

Blues

Last year’s beaten finalists have been quiet since the end of a season that promised so much as they ended the regular season on top of the pile.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Alex Hodgman, Jordan Lay, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, Nepo Laulala

Hookers: Kurt Eklund, Soane Vikena, Ricky Riccitelli

Locks: James Tucker, Josh Goodhue, Sam Darry, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu

Loose forwards: Taine Plumtree, Tom Robinson, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Anton Segner, Hoskins Sotutu, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Taufa Funaki

Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta

Centres: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tanielu Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Corey Evans, Tamati Tua

Outside backs: Mark Telea, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Zarn Sullivan.

INS: Patrick Tuipulotu (Toyota Verblitz)

OUTS: Karl Tu’inukuafe (Montpellier)



Chiefs



All Black Damian McKenzie returns from Japan to bolster the Chiefs but it offset somewhat by the loss of Jonah Lowe.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Aidan Ross, Atunaisa Moli, Angus Ta’avao, Ollie Norris, Sione Mafileo, Reuben O’Neill

Hookers: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Bradley Slater, Tyrone Thompson

Locks: Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Laghlan McWhannell, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord

Loose Forwards: Mitchell Brown, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Pita Gus Sowakula, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau

Halfbacks: Brad Weber, Xavier Roe, Cortez Ratima

Flyhalves: Bryn Gatland, Kaleb Trask, Josh Ioane

Centres: Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Rameka Poihipi, Gideon Wrampling

Outside backs: Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson, Rivez Reihana

INS: Damian McKenzie (Tokyo Sungoliath)

OUT: Chase Tiatia (Western Force), Jonah Lowe (Highlanders)

Hurricanes



The Hurricanes have brought in flyhalf Brett Cameron from Japanese Rugby and started clearing the decks to prepare for new arrivals.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Tevita Mafileo, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Pasilio Tosi, Pouri Rakete-Stones

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles,

Locks: James Blackwell, Dom Bird, Justin Sangster

Loose forwards: Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Blake Gibson, Ardie Savea, Tyler Laubscher, Devan Flanders, Caleb Delany, TK Howden

Halfbacks: Jamie Booth, TJ Perenara, Cam Roigard

Flyhalves: Aidan Morgan, Ruben Love, Brett Cameron

Centres: Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan

Outside backs: Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Pepesana Patafilo, Salesi Rayasi, Josh Moorby

INS: Brett Cameron (Kamaishi Seawaves)

OUTS: Alex Fidow,(TBC), James O’Reilly (TBC), Leni Apasai (Highlanders), Tom Parsons (TBC), Scott Scrafton (Benetton), Jackson Garden-Bachop (TBC), Teihorangi Walden (TBC), Wes Goosen (Edinburgh)

Crusaders



Some big names are departing the SRP defending champions but it looks like Scott Robertson will be back at the helm after Ian Foster survived as All Blacks coach.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Joe Moody, Oli Jager, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Finlay Brewis

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAlister, Shilo Klein

Locks: Scott Barrett, Quentin Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallagher

Loose forwards: Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sione Havili, Cullen Grace, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Christian Lio-Willie

Halfbacks: Mitch Drummond, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Noah Hotham

Flyhalves: Richie Mo’unga, Simon Hickey, Fergus Burke

Centres: Jack Goodhue, David Havili Talitui, Braydon Ennor, Isaiah Punivai, Dallas McLeod

Outside backs: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Kini Naholo

INS: Noah Hotham (Tasman Mako), Christian Lio-Willie (Highlanders)

OUTS: Abraham Pole (Moana Pasifika), Pablo Matera, Bryn Hall (Shizuoka Blues), Inga Finau (Chiefs), George Bridge (TBC)

Highlanders

The Highlanders will start the season with a new head coach in Clarke Dermody and he will be backed by former SR winning coach Chris Boyd.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Ayden Johnstone, Jeff Thwaites, Ethan de Groot, Jermaine Ainsley, Josh Hohneck, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u

Hookers: Rhys Marshall, Andrew Makalio

Locks: Maanaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Max Hicks, Sam Caird, Pari Pari Parkinson

Loose forwards: James Lentjes, Billy Harmon, Hugh Renton, Shannon Frizell, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Gareth Evans, Sean Withy

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, James Arscott

Flyhalves: Marty Banks, Mitchell Hunt

Centres: Fetuli Paea, Patelesio Tomkinson, Solomon Alaimalo, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Ngatungane Punivai, Scott Gregory

Outside backs: Connor Garden-Bachop, Mosese Dawai, Vilimoni Koroi, Sam Gilbert, Josh Timu, Jonah Lowe

INS: Pari Pari Parkinson (France), James Arscott (Otago), Jonah Lowe (Chiefs)

OUTS: Liam Coltman (Lyon), Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders), Kayne Hammington (TBC), Sio Tomkinson (Dragons WAL)



Moana Pasifika



It was a tough road for the team last season and they are yet to announce any signings for the new campaign, while seeing three of their cohort heading off to European clubs.

2023 Squad

Props: Sekope Kepu, Isileli Tuungafasi, Joe Apikatoa, Tau Koloamatangi, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Chris Apoua

Hookers: Ray Niuia, Sam Moli, Luteru Tolai

Locks: Don Lolo, Mike McKee, Alex McRobbie

Loose Forwards: Jack Lam, Sione Tuipulotu, Solomone Funaki, Penitoa Finau, Lotu Inisi, Sam Slade, Alamanda Motuga

Halfbacks: Ereatara Enari, Jonathan Taumateine, Manu Paea

Flyhalves: Christian Lealifano, Lincoln McClutchie, William Havili

Midfielders: Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Henry Taefu, Fine Inisi

Outside Backs: Lolagi Visinia, Neria Fomai, Tomasi Alosio, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tima Fainga’anuku, Anzelo Tuituvuki

INS:

OUTS: Henry Stowers (Benetton), Veikoso Poliniati (Racing 92), Solomone Kata (Exeter).