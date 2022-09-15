NRLW Round 5 preview: All teams still in finals contention entering the final round

Going into the final round of the fifth NRL Women’s season, all teams are still in contention for a finals berth, including the last-placed Parramatta Eels who will require a miracle if they are to force their way into fourth place on the ladder.

The Roosters are all but certain to finish on top of the ladder as they will start hot favourites to beat the Titans, who could drop to last place if the Eels beat the Brisbane Broncos by any margin in Sunday’s triple-header on the Central Coast.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Dragons and Knights face each other in the final match of the triple-header, with the winner finishing second on the ladder ahead of a likely rematch in the preliminary final at Suncorp Stadium next weekend.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

Here is your preview.

Broncos vs Eels



Despite being winless from four matches, the Parramatta Eels still remain in finals contention but they must beat the Broncos by six points or more if they are to force their way into fourth place on the ladder, then pray that the Titans don’t upset the Roosters immediately after.

Dean Widders’ side were again left to pay the price for another poor start, trailing the Titans 18-4 at half-time and eventually losing by just 18-16 despite a valiant second half fightback.

It was their second straight by two points, following inept performances against the Roosters and Dragons in the opening two rounds, and leaves them at risk of ending the season winless and therefore picking up the wooden spoon.

Advertisement

Meantime, despite just one win in its four matches so far, the Broncos remain in contention for the finals but are coming off a golden point loss to the Dragons after fighting back from 8-18 down with 15 minutes remaining, during which prop Chelsea Lenarduzzi was sin-binned.

They were coming off their best win of the season – a 22-4 demolition of the Titans in Redcliffe which appeared to revive their premiership hopes – but it’s become quite clear that their dominance in the first few seasons is starting to catch up to them.

This was evident in losses to the Knights and Roosters in the opening two rounds, results which saw them occupy bottom place on the ladder after Round 2.

Advertisement

Kelvin Wright’s side, will, however, start favourites against the Eels, who will fight tooth and nail not just to force their way into the top four, but also to avoid the wooden spoon.

The corresponding match in Round 5 last season saw the Broncos destroy the Eels by 38-4 – a result which knocked the westerners out of finals contention and saw the Roosters advance on points differential.

It’s fair to say the Eels haven’t recovered since that humiliating defeat in March and another loss to the Broncos will see them claim the wooden spoon for NRLW season five.

Prediction: Broncos by 20 points.

Advertisement

Titans vs Roosters



For the Gold Coast Titans, the equation is simple – win and play finals. Lose, and run the risk of dropping to the bottom of the ladder should the Eels beat the Broncos in the earlier match.

After reaching the preliminary final last season, the Titans have won only one game so far this season, beating the Eels by 18-16 last Saturday afternoon in Melbourne, but somehow they still remain in contention for a finals berth.

They were otherwise disappointing in defeats to the Dragons, Knights and Broncos, with those results seeing Karyn Murphy’s side drop to the bottom of the ladder after Round 3.

On the other hand, the Sydney Roosters can all but wrap up the minor premiership with a win, with the identity of their preliminary final opponent set to be known by the end of this match.

Advertisement

The Chooks were given a serious test of their premiership credentials last Sunday against the Knights, but nonetheless emerged victorious after Isabelle Kelly scored a 60-metre intercept try with five minutes remaining, the result preserving their undefeated record this season.

Exciting fullback Jada Taylor, who scored a 100-metre try in the women’s under-19s State of Origin back in June, will make her NRLW debut for the Tricolours, replacing Sam Bremner who has been rested.

Bremner had showed some impressive form for her new club after giving birth to two children in recent years, showing that she still has the desire to perform at the top level.

John Strange’s side will have a score to settle against the Titans, having lost to the ladies from the holiday strip in round two of the previous season in Wollongong earlier this year.

However, the Roosters have been the form team of the competition since and should all but put an end to the Titans’ chances of making finals with a win.

Prediction: Roosters by 18 points.

Dragons vs Knights



The final match of the regular season pits last season’s beaten grand finalists the Dragons up against the most-improved side in the competition, the Newcastle Knights, with the two teams almost certain to face each other in next week’s preliminary finals.

This would, effectively, render the final match of the regular season a dead rubber, because there is no benefit to finishing higher than the other as both prelims next weekend will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

After copping a heavy loss to the Roosters in Round 3, the Dragons hit back with a vengeance in Round 4, defeating the Brisbane Broncos in the first-ever NRLW golden point match with Rachael Pearson coming up with the match-winning field goal.

They did have to withstand a furious Broncos fightback, having conceded two late tries in the final 15 minutes, including right at the death in regular time.

The result saw them complete the grand slam of beating every other club in the NRLW competition and, importantly, book them a second consecutive finals berth as they look to complete their season of redemption on October 2.

On the other hand, the Knights looked set to continue their undefeated run when they led the Roosters by 16-12 with around five minutes to go, only to lose the match on an Isabelle Kelly intercept with five minutes remaining.

It marked their first loss of what has otherwise been a much improved campaign for the Novocastrians, who will play finals for the first time after failing to win a match in the previous season.

They will have also learnt a lesson or two from their 40-4 loss to the Dragons in Round 4 last season, which stands as the biggest win by any side in the short history of the NRL Women’s Premiership.

The margin would’ve been much worse if it wasn’t for poor goalkicking by the Dragons that afternoon, but nonetheless it taught the Knights a lesson in what it takes to be a successful side in such a short space of time.

With a revamped roster, and a much improved form line, the ladies from Newcastle should turn the tables on the Central Coast.

Prediction: Knights by 2 points.