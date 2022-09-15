Who needs to take responsibility for the state of rugby league?

We have just watched a finals game with the Roosters facing the Rabbitohs.

It was a bruising and torrid match. These two teams have the biggest dislike for each other of all rivalries. It was always going to be a grudge match with the players and coaches.

So, everyone involved in the game would have known what could happen if the players were allowed to be let loose, if they were not restrained and knew what the consequences would be if they went too far.

This has happened throughout the season where certain players decided to take things into their own hands with elbow to heads, grappling tackles and being overzealous in tackles.

On occasion no action has been taken by the judiciary which has lead to certain players believing that they are bigger than the game itself.

So, who really needs to take responsibility more than others? Is it the refs, the players? Is it the coaches?

What about the judiciary, or is it the NRL themselves?

People will have their own perspective as who is to blame, whereas I want to provide an objective perspective.

With regards to the refs they have an already tough enough job like all the officials, trying to make the right calls so they are not influencing the game in a negative way.

They will get some calls wrong which will always happen as long as they are not influencing the outcome, so they need to be fully respected.

They are also influenced by the NRL and the judiciary as well at times by the much-dreaded bunker. They know that any mistake means that everyone is all over it, especially the bunker, which leads to less confidence for the man in the middle.

What about the players and coaches, then?

The coaches are the ones who make the decisions about the team tactics and how best to use certain players, this includes who is best for physicality on an opposition player.

The Roosters chose Jared Waerea-Hargreaves again and everyone could see his mentality was to go overboard. He was reckless and had no thought about player safety, in fact the opposite with his smiling and intimidation of a player who he had just injured.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tom Burgess are two others who play on the borderline and are prepared to cross it.

The players themselves know the laws and how far they can go before actions and sanctions can take place, but certain ones are prepared for ramifications as long as they can intimidate the opposition.

Players and coaches might need re-education and also personally see first hand the damage that HIA injuries cause.

The NRL has been insipid and lacked transparency about HIAs, other injuries and what serious action they should be taking to fix this and other issues in the game. They need to show genuine leadership and work closely with clubs and supporters to understand the feelings that are going around.

What about the biggest impact that this can create?

Parents who have children who want to play the game, the potential players of the future, naturally put their children’s welfare first and foremost. Seeing this behaviour may encourage the parents to steer them to a different sport.

It would be great to hear from Roarers about your own views on the matters raised.

