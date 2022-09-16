VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs All Blacks, Bledisloe 1

Well, that was… memorable.

The Wallabies gave it their all, but faced against the might of the All Blacks and some QUESTIONABLE refereeing from Mathieu Raynal, went down 39-37 with a try from the last play of the match.

We’re all devastated, we’re all furious and we’re all about one dodgy croissant away from declaring war on the French; but while we can’t promise that ranking every Wallaby from 1 to 10 will cure what ails you, it seems like a pretty decent way to vent.

You don’t have to rate all 23 – if you didn’t catch enough of someone’s performance or don’t think they were on the field long enough for you to make a judgment, just leave them blank and it won’t affect their score.

If you need a rough guide as to what each score means, here’s what we go off.

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God John Eales have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a match of such importance.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Extraordinary. Calling them man of the match would be an insult.

So whether you loved or hated Bernard Foley’s Wallabies return, rated Pete Samu’s transition into the 7, or thought the three who copped yellow cards – Darcy Swain most of all – deserved to hold the blame for the loss: now’s your chance to say it. Or rather, numerate it.

If you’re ready to get ranking, just head to the form below and make your choices!

