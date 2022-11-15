FIFA World Cup 2022: ALL 32 squads announced for Qatar finals

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21 and all 32 teams have now finalised their 26-man squads ahead of the one month-long tournament in Qatar.

Ecuador were the lucky last team to announce their squad on Wednesday morning and they will be playing in the first match of the football festival up against the host nation on 3am AEDT on Monday.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold made a few surprise calls with his selection for Australia’s assault on Group D where they will come up against France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Here’s everything you need to know for each of the 32 teams across the eight groups.

GROUP A

Headlines

Senegal were the first team to announce their squad but could be forced into a late change with Sadio Mane in serious doubt after suffering an injury for Bayern Munich. The group favourites Netherlands have named a 39-man prelim squad with it to be trimmed to 26 on Nov 12.

Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons was included in the Netherlands’ squad, while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal’s roster for the tournament in Qatar.

Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt in his 26-player squad on Friday.

Depay, who has scored 42 goals in 81 internationals, hasn’t featured since incurring a hamstring injury while playing for the Netherlands against Poland in September. De Ligt is recovering from a knee injury.

“Memphis Depay is still injured or not (fully) recovered,” Van Gaal said, adding that it was against his normal policy to select injured players. “But Memphis has been so important to this group – not only as a football player, but also as a person, so, yes, I have kept a place open for him.”

He described Depay as “medically fit” but added that he would not be ready to start the Netherlands’ opening match on November 21 against Senegal – likely its toughest opponent in the group stage – but might be able to come on as a substitute.

“So that’s … a risk for the group, but he is our top scorer and king of assists. We can’t change that,” Van Gaal said.

Simons, 20, earned his call-up with a strong first half of the domestic season with Dutch league leader PSV Eindhoven after transferring from Paris Saint-Germain.

Qatar’s all-time top scorer Almoez Ali and Akram Afif are set to lead the attack for the World Cup hosts after coach Felix Sanchez named his squad.

Sanchez opted for most of the squad who helped Qatar win the Asian Cup in 2019, where Ali – who has 42 goals in 85 games for his country – was top scorer with nine while his strike partner Afif also netted in the final when they beat Japan 3-1.

With more than 160 caps, Hasan Al-Haydos is the most experienced player on the list and the Al Sadd midfielder, who can also play as a winger, will lead Qatar at the finals.

The squad is entirely made up of players who ply their trade in the Qatar Stars League, with half from champions Al Sadd.

Squads

Qatar

Goalkeepers: Saad Alsheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber

Midfielders: Ali Asad, Assim Modibo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari.

Ecuador

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Robert Grove, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Felix Torres, William Pacho

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jhegson Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Ayrton Preciado, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada, Kevin Rodriguez, Djorkaeff Reasco

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang

Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Babe Thiam

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer

Defenders: Nathan Aké, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jurriën Timber, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Xavi Simons, Kenneth Taylor

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst

GROUP B

Headlines

James Maddison and Callum Wilson are in England’s World Cup squad after coach Gareth Southgate handed the in-form pair their first international call-ups in three years.

There is also a recall for rejuvenated Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, whose last cap came in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

But there is no space in Southgate’s Qatar selection for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, Brentford front man Ivan Toney or West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips were included despite a lack of match fitness, while Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been named in the squad despite his limited game time.

The United States’ squad features big names including Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. The big surprise was the omission of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen, making Arsenal’s No.2 Matt Turner the front runner to play.

Wales have talisman Gareth Bale and fellow veteran Aaron Ramsey lining up once again, while striker Kieffer Moore has been in good form in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Benjamin White, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, James Maddison.

Iran

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Amir Abedzadeh

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian, Abolfazl Jalali, Hossein Kananizadegan, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mortza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Sadegh Moharrami, Milad Mohammadi, Ehsan Hajisafi

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ali Karimi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Torabi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ali Gholizadeh, Saman Ghoddos

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun, Karim Ansarifard, Mehdi Taremi

USA

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

Wales

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey

Forwards: Rubin Colwill, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James

GROUP C

Headlines

Lionel Messi will captain a stacked Argentina squad named by Lionel Scaloni in what will be the seven-time Balon d’Or winner’s fifth and likely final World Cup.

The closest the 35-year-old has come to winning the tournament was in 2014 when he played a key role in Argentina’s run to the final in Brazil, where they were eventually beaten by Germany.

Angel Di Maria, another Argentina veteran, will join Messi in Qatar. The Juventus star player scored the only goal in the final of the 2021 Copa America.

Five Premier League players have been included in Scaloni’s squad, with Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez being Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Lisandro Martinez and Christian Romero of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively are also included as options for Scaloni’s backline.

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will shoulder his country’s World Cup hopes as the star name in coach Czesław Michniewicz’s squad .

The 34-year-old Lewandowski, Poland’s record scorer with 76 goals in 134 appearances, will captain the squad as he looks to get his first goals at a World Cup.

Lewandowski failed to get on the mark in his only previous World Cup appearance in Russia in 2018, when Jan Bednarek and Grzegorz Krychowiak got the team’s only goals.

Poland were eliminated from the group stage after losses to Senegal and Colombia. Poland, already eliminated, then beat Japan in their final game.

Lewandowski has not had any problems scoring for Barcelona since his summer switch from Bayern Munich, with 13 goals in La Liga and five in the Champions League.

Other notable players included in Michniewicz’s squad are Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, Aston Villa defenders Jan Bednarek and Matty Cash, Benevento defender Kamil Glik, Pogoń Szczecin midfielder Kamil Grosicki and Napoli winger Piotr Zieliński.

Squads

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alejandro Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohamed Al-Yami

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj, Riyadh Sharahili, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri

Mexico

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota

Defenders: Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chavez, Andres Guardado, Erick Gutierrez, Hector Herrera, Orbelin Pineda, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Romo

Forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano , Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Poland

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski, Łukasz Skorupski, Wojciech Szczęsny

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszyński, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Robert Gumny, Artur Jędrzejczyk, Jakub Kiwior, Mateusz Wieteska, Nicola Zalewski

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Kamil Grosicki, Jakub Kamiński, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Michał Skóraś, Damian Szymański, Sebastian Szymański, Piotr Zieliński, Szymon Żurkowski

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piątek, Karol Świderski

GROUP D

Headlines

There was plenty of discussion around the Socceroos line up, especially around Graham Arnold’s decision to leave out Mitch Langerak, plus the absence of his son-in-law Trent Sainsbury.

Defending champions France have called up Mrcus Thuram to be their 26th squad member while uncapped Axel Disasi has been brought in for Presnel Kimpembe. Despite missing Paul Pogba, they’re still a formidable threat to any team in the tournament with a stellar attacking line-up.

Denmark are also stacked with their usual talent levels and have an elite midfield two in Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Squads

France

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders: William Saliba, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ferland Mendy, Axel Disasi

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku, Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram



Australia

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne

Defenders: Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Milos Degenek, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Nathaniel Atkinson, Fran Karacic, Aziz Behich, Joel King

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren, Mitchell Duke, Jason Cummings, Mathew Leckie, Garang Kuol, Craig Goodwin, Awer Mabil, Martin Boyle

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen, Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass, Alexander Bah

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov

Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jonas Wind, Yussuf Poulsen

Tunisia

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Mouez Hassen, Aymen Mathlouthi

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Drager, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Wajdi Kechrida, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ghaylane Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Elyas Skhiri

Forwards: Anis Ben Slimane, Seifeddine Jaziri, Issam Jebali, Wahbi Khazri, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Youssef Msakni, Naim Sliti

GROUP E

Headlines

Germany have handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko while 2014 World Cup winner Mario Goetze makes a sensational return to the national team after five years.

Goetze scored the winning goal in the 2014 final and is back to his best with a return to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

“Mario Goetze is there. 2017 was the last time. Mario is totally happy and so are we to have him. It gives us many options,” coach Hansi Flick said.

Timo Werner misses out with an ankle injury.

Japan went early with their line up which will lean on Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo to bring the creativity in a tough group.

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez named a squad featuring familiar names like Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell.

Spain called up 20-year-old forward Ansu Fati following a two-year absence in Luis Enrique’s young team for the World Cup.

Ansu has not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020 shortly after breaking the record for Spain’s youngest scorer.

His spectacular start for Spain and Barcelona was cut short by leg injuries and he has yet to establish himself as a starter with his club.

“I had doubts until the last minute. We know Ansu well because we believed in him before others, but he has been through a difficult process,” Luis Enrique said..

“Our mission is to help him get back to his best version. Is he close? Yes? No? We will see. I believe this will be a huge motivation for him.”

Besides Fati, there were no other major surprises when Luis Enrique announced his 26-man squad.

The former midfielder, who will coach his first World Cup after playing in three, will rely on a young bunch in Qatar, including Barcelona midfielders Pedri González (19) and Gavi Paéz (18). In June, Gavi broke Ansu’s record by scoring his first goal for Spain at 17 years, 304 days old.

Luis Enrique guided a similar Spain squad to the semifinals of last year’s European Championship. But this team only has one pure striker in Atlético Madrid forward Álvaro Morata.

Spain

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Robert Sánchez, David Raya

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Eric García, César Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernández, Pedri González, Koke Resurrección, Gavi Páez, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Pablo Sarabia, Nico Williams, Marco Asensio, Álvaro Morata, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati

Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira

Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martínez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernandez, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas

Germany

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap, Christian Guenter

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Julian Brandt, Mario Goetze

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niklas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi

Japan

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda

GROUP F

Headlines

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has included injured striker Romelu Lukaku and playmaker Eden Hazard in his squad.

Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury which, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, means he has played just twice since August and is currently sidelined for his club Inter Milan.

Hazard has been mostly on the sidelines at Real Madrid this season and has not played in La Liga since September having fallen out of favour with coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Veterans Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Chelsea midfield enforcer Mateo Kovacic bring silk and steel to the Croation team. Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been included in the squad and is joined by Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig – who was widely linked with a big money move to Chelsea.

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Loïs Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

Canada

Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne ST. Clair

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius

Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anotny Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchison, Stephen Eustaquid, Samuel Piette

Forwards: Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Tajon Buchanan, Johanthan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Junior Hoilett

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Roman Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Yahia Attiat – Allal, Badr Benoun.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Yahya Jabrane, Bilel El

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech Youssef En-Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Walid Cheddira, Amine Harit, Ilaias Chair, Sofiane Boufal, Abderrazak Hamdallah

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalić, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

GROUP G

Brazil’s attacking depth is insane and any of the nine players picked would be starters anywhere else. The midfield features Newcastle’s impressive Bruno Guimaraes as well as Man United pair Fred and Casemiro. They have potentially the best keeper in the tournament in Alisson of Liverpool.

Switzerland will be hoping Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka brings his brilliant club form to the tournament and he features in a midfield with veteran Xherdan Shaqiri.

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Serbia

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdjan Babic

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (captain), Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Duricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn, Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi

Midfielders: Edimilson Fernandes, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Frei, Renato Steffen, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Ardon Jashari, Remo Freuler, Fabian Rieder

Forwards: Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo, Noah Okafor, Christian Fassnacht

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Andre Onana, Simon Ngapandouetnbu

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto, Enzo Ebosse, Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nouhou Tolo, Christopher Wooh

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde, Jerome Ngom, Olivier Ntcham, Gael Ondoua

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Bryan Mbeumo, Moumi Ngamaleu, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Marou Souaibou

GROUP H

Headlines

Portugal manager Fernando Santos included uncapped 19-year-old centre back Antonio Silva and 21-year-old striker Goncalo Ramos, the top scorer in the Portuguese top flight, as he named his 26-man squad on Thursday for the World Cup in Qatar.

The duo have both impressed this season for Portuguese table toppers Benfica, who are unbeaten so far in all competitions and qualified from their Champions League group ahead of Paris St Germain.

Silva has been one of Europe’s breakout players this season after forcing his way into Benfica’s starting team after injuries to Morato and Lucas Verissimo.

In-form Ramos has helped Benfica fans quickly forget former forward Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool in the close season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, with coach Santos choosing him over Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes.

Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s squad will be on paper one of the best competing in Qatar.

Uruguay have gambled on the recovery of Ronald Araujo in naming the Barcelona defender in their 26-man squad, while Valencia striker Edinson Cavani also gets the green light despite a recent injury scare.

Araujo, a linchpin of the Uruguayan defence, underwent thigh surgery after an injury while on national team duty in September and has been making a steady recovery, the country’s soccer federation chief said on Thursday.

The inaugural World Cup winners have gone for a mix of youth and experience, including the ageing Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Cavani in what are almost certain to be their last appearances at soccer’s showpiece event. On the flipside they have Liverpool stiker Darwin Nunez and Real Madrid breakthrough star Federico Valverde in their ranks.

The 35-year-old Cavani has netted four times in his seven league games for Valencia this season but faces a race against time to recover from an ankle injury with less than two weeks to go before Uruguay’s opener with South Korea.

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira), Pepe, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario), Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, William Carvalho, Otavio

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix , Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Goncalo Ramos, Andre Silva.

Ghana

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati, Danlad Ibrahim, Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed

Forwards: Daniel Afriyie, Jordan Ayew, Osman Bukari, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Antoine Semenyo, Kamal Sowah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Inaki Williams

Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Ronald Araujo, Guillermo Varela, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vina

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira, Manuel Ugarte, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Facundo Pellistri, Nicolas De La Cruz

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Maxi Gomez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez

South Korea

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun

Defenders: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu

Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo, Cho Gue-Sung