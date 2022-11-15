RLWC Daily: Radley in strife over brawl with Irish player, Tonegato stars as Jillaroos stroll into final

ROCHDALE: England lock Victor Radley is under investigation by World Cup organisers after an alleged brawl with Ireland forward James Bentley after the hosts departed the tournament on Saturday afternoon (UK time).

The Sydney Morning Herald first reported about a fight, started by Bentley, in the team hotel on the outskirts of Manchester. There are also reports of another incident, involving two England players, with no further details provided.

Later reports claimed that Radley had headbutted Bentley after he had made disparaging remarks about England coach Shaun Wane. Bentley had been asked to leave the team hotel and refused to do so, causing Radley to step in.

“The Rugby League World Cup is aware of reported incidents and is in conversation with the respective parties to establish the circumstances,” said a World Cup spokesperson. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

The Herald also reported that England players had played pranks on the Samoan team, who moved from their tournament base to the Manchester area in preparation for the Final this Saturday.

The Irish side, in which Leeds forward Bentley featured, were knocked out of the tournament at the group stages.

Tonegato stars as Jillaroos stroll to Final

Emma Tonegato led Australia’s demolition of Papua New Guinea as the Jillaroos cruised through to the final of the Women’s Rugby League World Cup with 82-0 victory in York.

They will face the Kiwi Ferns – who should have beaten them last week in the group stage – after New Zealand overcame England 20-6 in the other semi.

On a foggy and chilly night at the LNER Community Stadium, the Jillaroos ran in 15 tries – Tonegato and centre Isabelle Kelly contributing hat-tricks – as the Orchids’ campaign came to an abrupt end.

???????? Pace, power, tries.



Emma Tonegato goes over for the Jillaroos who are looking unstoppable in attack.#RLWC2021 #AUSPNG | @AusJillaroos @bbcsport pic.twitter.com/aJbFSVPtAL — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 14, 2022

Australia will play the winner of the other semi-final between tournament hosts England and New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday (Sunday AEDT) as part of a finals double header with the Kangaroos and Samoa men.

Tonegato played at fullback but will likely come off the bench in the final with co-captain Sam Bremner expected to return to the starting line-up.

The victory was Australia’s biggest against PNG and was the third time this tournament in which Brad Donald’s side have kept an opponent scoreless.

Keeley Davis kicked off Australia’s rout when burrowed over from close range and by the time half-time came around the Jillaroos led 40-0

Kelly had her hat-trick with Evania Pelite, Shaylee Bent, Shenae Ciesiolka and Olivia Kernick following her and Davis over the whitewash before the break.

The half-time break didn’t halt the trouble for PNG, with Jessica Sergis going over straight after the interval, Ciesiolka added one more and Tonegato chimed in with her hat-trick.

With AAP