Super Rugby Transfer Centre: Brumbies, Waratahs and Kiwis CONFIRMED - Latest 2023 squads and done deals

While the focus of fans has turned to international rugby, the coaches and staff at Super Rugby Pacific clubs have been working to get their squads in order for 2023 and kicking off trial matches.

The five New Zealand Super Rugby teams, the Brumbies and the NSW Waratahs have all dropped their official squad lists (see them listed below).

While the Kiwis had a coordinated announcement day, the Australian franchises will go their own way with squad announcements on an ad hoc basis through November.

Where squads are noted as ‘as it stands’ they are not official and information is our best estimation based on information from has been provided by club media managers or sourced from multiple news sites.

Where squads are listed as confirmed, they have been officially announced by the clubs.

LATEST UPDATES

(15/11/22): The Brumbies have locked in their 36-man squad with 27 players returning from last season and 17 Wallabies on the roster.

(9/11/22): The Waratahs have finalised their squad for 2023 with some big name ins for this season. Headlining the Waratahs 2023 squad is the return of Wallabies Kurtley Beale and Tolu Latu, and Fijian Test star Nemani Nadolo.

(29/10/22): Western Force announced Argentina prop Santiago Medrano is returning in 2023. Medrano had left the Force at the end of last season to join Worcester but the English club’s financial difficulties have seen them removed from the competition.

(28/10/22): The Brumbies have signed 24-year-old centre Tamati Tua. Tua, a former junior All Blacks player, was a standout for Northland in this year’s National Provincial Competition (NPC) and joins the Brumbies having been part of the Blues squad in 2022.



(26/10/22): All New Zealand teams announced their squads for 2023 (see them below)

(13/10/2022): Fijian Drua have added three newcomers to their squad.

Welcome Aboard the Drua, Elia Canakaivata, Michael Naitokani, and Emosi Tuqiri.



2023 is going to be exciting ???????? #TosoDrua #PacificAusSports pic.twitter.com/RvB7PV7ekB — Fijian Drua (@Fijian_Drua) October 12, 2022

Elia Canakaivata was a flanker before turning his attention to rugby sevens, being a member of the silver medal winning Commonwealth Games team. He almost quit the sport last year following the 2020 death of his father and brother in a car accident.

He is joined by Emosi Tuqiri who is the cousin of former Australian rugby star winger Lote Tuqiri and former Marist Ashgrove Brisbane schoolboy sensation, and Michael Naitokani, the Nadroga and Fijian Warriors player. Tuqiri has been playing with GPS in Brisbane and was in the Melbourne Rebels set up.

(23/9/2022): The Brumbies have added Sevens star Corey Toole to their squad.

Born in Wagga Wagga, Toole has represented the Brumbies at Schools, U19 and Brumbies Runners level, having honed his craft in the Bentspoke John I Dent Cup with the Gungahlin Eagles.



Toole has spent the majority of 2022 with the Australian Sevens squad where he has quickly become a high-level performer on the World Rugby circuit, claiming both the Impact Player and Rookie of the Year honours at the World Sevens Series awards.

Earlier in the week the Brumbies confirmed the exits of Rodney Iona, Cam Clark and Lachie Albert.

ACT Brumbies

The ACT Brumbies have a new/old name and a new/old coach in Stephen Larkham, who has spoken about bringing a more attacking brand of rugby back to Canberra. They have lost Wallabies front rowers Scott Sio and Folau Fainga’a and backs Irae Simone and Tom Banks.

Flyhalf Jack Debreczeni, centre Tamati Tua and outside-back Ben O’Donnell are the three new faces to Larkham’s squad, with six Brumbies pathways products being promoted into the club’s senior squad. Corey Toole also returns from rugby sevens.

Larkham said: “We’re really pleased with the makeup of the squad and it’s great to have the majority of the group returning including the six pathways boys who all trained full-time last season.”



“When you look at the squad, there’s genuine competition for places and depth in key positions, so everyone will need to earn selection week to week which is what you need to be successful.



“We want this group to belong to our ACT community, we want to make heroes out of these players and I think with the broad range of backgrounds, the journeys these players have been on to be at our club, it’s a squad that we believe the capital region will get behind.”



2023 CONFIRMED SQUAD

Props: Allan Alaalatoa, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Tom Ross, James Slipper, Harry Vella

Hookers: Lachlan Lonergan, Connal McInerney, Billy Pollard

Locks: Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Darcy Swain

Backrow: Jahrome Brown, Ed Kennedy, Luke Reimer, Pete Samu, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Charlie Cale

Halfbacks: Ryan Lonergan, Nic White, Klayton Thorn

Flyhalves: Noah Lolesio, Jack Debreczeni, Nathan Carroll

Centres: Hudson Creighton, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford, Tamati Tua

Outside backs: Jesse Mogg, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright, Declan Meredith, Ben O’Donnell, Corey Toole

INS: Declan Meredith, Charlie Cale, Harry Vella (all pathways), Ben O’Donnell (Connacht), Jack Debreczeni (Hino Red Dolphins), Corey Toole (Aus Sevens), Tamati Tua (Blues).

OUTS: Scott Sio (Exeter Chiefs), Irae Simone (Clermont), Tom Banks (Japan TBC), Folau Fainga’a (Western Force), Rod Iona (MLR), Lachie Albert (TBC), Cam Clark (TBC).

Melbourne Rebels

The Rebels have lost their captain Michael Wells as well as their experienced Wallabies back Matt Too’mua while two youngsters are heading to the NRL. They have made a start on recruitment -with Monty Ioane a notable pickup – but have plenty more work to do.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Cabous Eloff, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Gibbon, Cameron Orr, Sam Talakai, Isaac Aedo Kailea

Hookers: Jordan Uelese, Alex Mafi, Anaru Rangi

Locks: Trevor Hosea, Matt Philip, Josh Canham

Backrow: Richard Hardwick, Tamati Ioane, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota, Brad Wilkin, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Daniel Maiava

Halfbacks: Moses Sorovi, James Tuttle, Ryan Louwrens

Flyhalves: Carter Gordon, Mason Gordon

Centres: Stacey Ili, Ray Nu’u, Lukas Ripley

Outside backs: Lachlan Anderson, Reece Hodge, Andrew Kellaway, Joe Pincus, Ilikena Vudogo, Glen Vaihu, Lachie Anderson, Divad Palu, Nick Jooste, Monty Ioane

INS: Sam Talakai (Tokyo Sungoliath), Alex Mafi (Reds), Anaru Rangi (Shining Arcs), Tuaina Taii Tualima (Reds), Ryan Louwrens (Austin), Monty Ioane (Benetton).

OUTS: Michael Wells (Force), Sef Fa’agase (Reds), James Hanson (TBC), Efi Maafu (Rouen), Ross Haylett-Petty (TBC), Young Tonumaipea (Melbourne Storm), Jeral Skelton (Canterbury Bankstown), Matt To’omua (Japan), Joe Powell (London Irish), Josh Hill (TBC), Rhys Van Nek (TBC), Tom Nowlan,

NSW Waratahs

Darren Coleman made an instant impact last season, raising performances and fan expectations. Welsh veteran Jamie Roberts has moved on along with a long list of other players, but Coleman has again leaned into experience by bringing in the likes of Kurtley Beale and Fijian veteran Nemani Nadolo. The selection that has raised most eyebrows is that of Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu, who comes home after a controversial and difficult time in France.

The second-row stocks have been bolstered with a mixture of youth and experience with the signings of Taleni Seu (Chiefs), Zac Von Appen (Sydney Uni), and Zane Marolt (ACT Brumbies).

Harrison Goddard adds depth at scrumhalf, linking up with Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman whom he won two titles in two seasons under at Gordon and the LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby.

The Waratahs’ development pathway continues to provide the side plenty of talent, with Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Ben Dowling, and Jack Bowen all promoted into the full-time playing squad for the 2023 season.

Max Jorgensen joins the side for pre-season after graduating through the Waratahs Gen Blue Academy Pathway where he has played a starring role since the U15 age level.

2023 CONFIRMED SQUAD

Props: Angus Bell, Tiaan Taukipulu, Te Tera Faulkner, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Archer Holz, Tom Lambert

Hookers: David Porecki, Tolu Latu, Mahe Vailanu

Locks: Jed Holloway, Taleni Seu, Zac Von Appen, Zane Marolt, Hugh Sinclair

Backrow: , Lachie Swinton, Michael Hooper, Will Harris, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Ned Hanigan

Halfbacks: Jake Gordon, Harrison Goddard, Teddy Wilson

Flyhalves: Will Harrison, Tane Edmed, Ben Donaldson, Jack Bowen

Centres: Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mosese Tuipulotu

Outside Backs: Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kurtley Beale, Dylan Pietsch, Nemani Nadolo, Harry Wilson, Ben Dowling, Max Jorgensen

INS: Kurtley Beale (Racing 92), Tolu Latu (Stade Français), Tom Lambert (Glasgow Warriors), Nemani Nadolo (Leicester Tigers), Harrison Goddard (LA Giltinis), Taleni Seu (Toyota Industries Shuttles), Zac Von Appen, Zane Marolt, Max Jorgensen (Academy).

OUTS: Alex Newsome (Clermont), Jeremy Williams (Force), Jamie Roberts (TBC), Henry Robertson (Force), Ruan Smith (Lions SA), Geoff Cridge (Bayonne), Tom Horton (Leicester Tigers), Max Douglas (Japan), Hugh Bokenham (TBC), Carlo Tizzano (Ealing Trailfinders), Jack Grant (Ealing Trailfinders), James Ramm (Northampton Saints), Triston Reilly (Wests Tigers – NRL), Tevita Funa (TBC), Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco.

Queensland Reds

Brad Thorn will be eager to add to his squad next year after they were found out in the knock out rounds. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, who was left out in the cold, has moved on, as has Alex Mafi, and Hamish Stewart, the latter joining the Force after the Reds were angered by an approach from the Rebels.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: George Blake, Harry Hoopert, Zane Nonggorr, Taniela Tupou, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase

Hookers: Richie Asiata, Josh Nasser, Matt Faessler, George Blake

Locks: Angus Blyth, Lopeti Faifua, Ryan Smith, Luke Jones, Wilson Blyth, Connor Vest,

Backrow: Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright

Halfbacks: Spencer Jeans, Tate McDermott, Kalani Thomas

Flyhalves: Lawson Creighton, Tom Lynagh, James O’Connor

Centres: Josh Flook, Isaac Henry, Hunter Paisami

Outside backs: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Mac Grealy, Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu

INS: Luke Jones (Racing 92), Sef Fa’agase (Rebels), George Blake (Academy), Wilson Blyth (Academy),

OUTS: Feao Fotuaika (TBC), Alex Mafi (Rebels), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Northampton), Angus Scott-Young (Northampton), Tuaina Taii Tualima (Rebels), Hamish Stewart (Force).

Western Force

New coach Simon Cron has vowed to reshape the team in pursuit of a move up the table. The former junior Wallabies coach, Waratahs assistant and Shute Shield winning coach with Norths has been with Toyota Verblitz where he worked under New Zealand World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen. Cron has targeted a prop, centre and lock as he aims to finalise his squad.

“We had a lot of turnover for a number of reasons but I’m excited about the boys I’ve got now,” he told the West Australian newspaper. “We’ve got to be smart around how we recruit, clear on who we sign. We have to think outside the box.”

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Bo Abra, Harry Lloyd, Tom Robertson, Angus Wagner, Sifa Amone, Andrew Romano, Santiago Medrano

Hookers: Feleti Kaitu’u, Jack Winchester, Folau Fainga’a

Locks: Ryan McCauley, Jackson Pugh, Izack Rodda, Sitaleki Timani, Jeremy Williams, Will Sankey, Felix Kalapu

Backrow: Tim Anstee, Ollie Callan, Kane Koteka, Michael Wells, Ned Slack-Smith

Halfbacks: Isaac Fines-Leleiwasa, Ian Prior, Henry Robertson

Flyhalves: Reejan Pasitoa, Hamish Stewart, Bryce Hegarty

Centres: Bayley Kuenzle, Grason Makara, George Poolman,

Outside backs: Daniel Ala, Manasa Mataele, Toni Pulu, Jake Strachan, Reece Tapine, Chase Tiatia, Rupeni Mataele

INS: Chase Tiatia (Hawke’s Bay), Bryce Hegarty (Leicester Tigers), Henry Robertson (Waratahs), Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies), Jeremy Williams (Waratahs), Michael Wells (Rebels), Sifa Amone (Academy), George Poolman (Academy), Andrew Romano (Academy), Rupeni Mataele (Academy), Ned Slack-Smith (Academy), Felix Kalapu (Old Glory DC).

OUTS: Greg Holmes (retired), Jeremy Thrush (retired), Richard Kahui (retired), Brynard Stander (TBC), Kyle Godwin (Lyon), Fergus Lee-Warner (Worcester Warriors), Andrew Ready (Colomiers), Brad Lacey (TBC), Byron Ralston (Connacht), Jack McGregor (TBC), Jake McIntyre (France), Michael McDonald (Ulster).

Fijian Drua

Fijian Drua’s biggest signing so far is that of CEO Mark Evans, a former CEO of Western Force and Melbourne Storm, who is charged with taking the club on after their entry into the competition last season.

2023 Squad as it stands

Props: Haereiti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Meli Tuni, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Manasa Saulo, Samuela Tawake, Timoci Sauvoli, Mesake Doge, Emosi Tuqiri

Hookers: Mesu Dolokoto, Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama

Locks: Chris Minimbi, Ratu Rotuisolia, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Viliame Rarasea

Backrow: Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi, Nemani Nagusa, Raikabula Momoedonu, Rusiate Nasove, Vilive Miramira, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Elia Canakaivata

Halfbacks: Leone Nawai, Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli

Flyhalves: Teti Tela

Centres: Apisalome Vota, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Kalione Nasoko, Seru Vularika, Michael Naitokani

Outside Backs: Vinaya Habosi, Kitione Taliga, Napolioni Bolaca, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Iosefo Masi

INS: Timoci Sauvoli (France), Mesake Doge (Dragons WAL), Iosefo Masi (Nth Qld Cowboys), Elia Canakaivata (sevens), Emosi Tuqiri, Michael Naitokani (Fijian Warriors).

OUTS: Onisi Ratave (Benetton)

Blues

Last year’s beaten finalists added three youngsters to their list for 2023 including blindside flanker Rob Rush, son of former All Black and Sevens legend, Eric Rush. The others are prop Josh Fusitu’a and outside back Caleb Tangitau.

“Obviously we want to go one further, I know the boys will come into Blues HQ ready to hit the pre-season with some purpose – we know the hard work starts this side of Christmas,” said coach Leon MacDonald.

“We took some really promising strides last season, so for me as a coach it’s about building on what went well while also bringing some fresh thinking and ideas to the table.”

2023 CONFIRMED SQUAD

Props: Alex Hodgman, James Lay, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, Nepo Laulala, Josh Fusitu’a

Hookers: Kurt Eklund, Soane Vikena, Ricky Riccitelli

Locks: James Tucker, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu

Loose forwards: Taine Plumtree, Tom Robinson, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Anton Segner, Hoskins Sotutu, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Rob Rush

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Taufa Funaki

Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta

Centres: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tanielu Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Corey Evans

Outside backs: Mark Telea, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Zarn Sullivan, Caleb Tangitau.

INS: Patrick Tuipulotu (Toyota Verblitz), Josh Fusitu’a (Academy), Rob Rush, Caleb Tangitau

OUTS: Karl Tu’inukuafe (Montpellier), Josh Goodhue, Luke Romano, Tamati Tua



Chiefs



All Black Damian McKenzie returns from Japan to bolster the Chiefs but it offset somewhat by the loss of Jonah Lowe.

Of the 38 players named; 15 have run out in the All Blacks jersey, seven are in the current All Blacks squad, and five in the All Blacks XV.

Coach Clayton McMillan said: “There is a lot of consistency in our selection with only four new recruits, and the return of fan favourite Damian McKenzie, as additions to the squad. This is reflected in our belief that we are trending in the right direction. Our relatively young squad is maturing nicely and we have developed genuine cohesion and depth across the squad. We look forward to getting into our work over the summer and hitting the ground running in front of our loyal fans next year.”

Of the new additions, two are transfers from the Highlanders – Ngantungane Punivai and Manaaki Selby-Rickit.

2023 CONFIRMED SQUAD

Props: Aidan Ross, Atunaisa Moli, Angus Ta’avao, Ollie Norris, Jared Proffit, George Dyer

Hookers: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Bradley Slater, Tyrone Thompson

Locks: Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Laghlan McWhannell, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Manaaki Selby-Rickit

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Pita Gus Sowakula, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau

Halfbacks: Brad Weber, Xavier Roe, Cortez Ratima

Flyhalves: Bryn Gatland, Josh Ioane

Centres: Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Rameka Poihipi, Gideon Wrampling

Outside backs: Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Shaun Stevenson, Rivez Reihana, Ngantungane Punivai, Peniasi Malimali

INS: Damian McKenzie (Tokyo Sungoliath), George Dyer (Waikato), Peniasi Malimali (Counties Manukau), Jared Proffit (Taranaki), Ngantungane Punivai (Highlanders), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Highlanders)

OUT: Chase Tiatia (Western Force), Jonah Lowe (Highlanders), Kaleb Trask (Honda Heat), Sione Mafileo, Reuben O’Neill, Mitchell Brown,

Hurricanes



While the core of the squad is maintained from 2022, the Hurricanes made five signings. Waikato outside Dan Sinkinson, Taranaki’s Kini Naholo and Manawatū’s Brett Cameron join the club for the first time, and Wellington up and comers, Riley Higgins and Peter Lakai sign their first professional Super Rugby contracts with the Hurricanes.

2023 CONFIRMED SQUAD

Props: Tevita Mafileo, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Pasilio Tosi, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Owen Franks

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Jacob Devery

Locks: James Blackwell, Dominic Bird, Justin Sangster, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere

Loose forwards: Brayden Iose, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Ardie Savea, Tyler Laubscher, Devan Flanders, Tekemaka Howden, Peter Lakai



Halfbacks: Jamie Booth, TJ Perenara, Cam Roigard

Flyhalves: Aidan Morgan, Brett Cameron

Centres: Billy Proctor, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Bailyn Sullivan, Riley Higgins

Outside backs: Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love, Dan Sinkinson, Kini Naholo

INS: Brett Cameron (Kamaishi Seawaves), Riley Higgins, Peter Lakai (rookie), Kini Naholo, Dan Sinkinson

OUTS: Alex Fidow,(TBC), James O’Reilly (TBC), Leni Apasai (Highlanders), Tom Parsons (TBC), Scott Scrafton (Benetton), Jackson Garden-Bachop (TBC), Teihorangi Walden (TBC), Wes Goosen (Edinburgh), Blake Gibson, Caleb Delany, Pepesana Patafilo,

Crusaders



Some big names are departing the SRP defending champions but Scott Robertson has been able to bolsetr the team with some returning talent.

Scott Robertson, Crusaders Head Coach, said the 2023 squad represented a mix of old and new talent and was feeling confident ahead of the season kicking off in February.

“We have a good balanced squad this year, with some seasoned veterans and an incredibly hard-working new crew of Crusaders,” Robertson said.

“I’m proud of the group we’ve put together this season, and I know they’re all ready and excited to represent the Crusaders region on the big stage.”

2023 CONFIRMED SQUAD

Props: Joe Moody, Oli Jager, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Finlay Brewis

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAlister, George Bell

Locks: Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallagher

Loose forwards: Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Sione Havili, Cullen Grace, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Christian Lio-Willie

Halfbacks: Mitch Drummond, Noah Hotham, Willi Heinz

Flyhalves: Richie Mo’unga, Fergus Burke, Taha Kemara

Centres: Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod

Outside backs: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Pepesana Patafilo, Melani Nanai

INS: Noah Hotham (Tasman Mako), Christian Lio-Willie (Highlanders), George Bell, Pepesana Patafilo (Hurricanes), Melani Nanai

OUTS: Abraham Pole (Moana Pasifika), Pablo Matera, Bryn Hall (Shizuoka Blues), Inga Finau (Chiefs), George Bridge (Montpellier), Shilo Klein, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Simon Hickey, Isaiah Punivai, Kini Naholo

Highlanders

The Highlanders will start the season with a new head coach in Clarke Dermody and he will be backed by former SR winning coach Chris Boyd.

2023 CONFIRMED SQUAD

Props: Ayden Johnstone, Jeff Thwaites, Ethan de Groot, Jermaine Ainsley, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Luca Inch

Hookers: Rhys Marshall, Andrew Makalio, Leni Apisai

Locks: Josh Dickson, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Fabian Holland, Will Tucker

Loose forwards: James Lentjes, Billy Harmon, Hugh Renton, Shannon Frizell, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Nikora Broughton

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, James Arscott

Flyhalves: Marty Banks, Mitch Hunt, Cameron Millar

Centres: Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory

Outside backs: Connor Garden-Bachop, Mosese Dawai, Vilimoni Koroi, Sam Gilbert, Josh Timu, Jonah Lowe, Jona Nareki

INS: James Arscott (Otago), Jonah Lowe (Chiefs), Cameron Millar, Nikora Broughton, Fabian Holland, Will Tucker (New York)

OUTS: Liam Coltman (Lyon), Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders), Kayne Hammington (TBC), Sio Tomkinson (Dragons WAL), Ngantungane Punivai (Chiefs), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Chiefs), Solomon Alaimalo, Bryn Evans, Sam Caird, Gareth Evans



Moana Pasifika



It was a tough road for the team last season and they are yet to announce any signings for the new campaign, while seeing three of their cohort heading off to European clubs.

2023 Squad

Props: Sekope Kepu, Isileli Tuungafasi, Joe Apikatoa, Tau Koloamatangi, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Chris Apoua

Hookers: Ray Niuia, Sam Moli, Luteru Tolai

Locks: Don Lolo, Mike McKee, Alex McRobbie

Loose Forwards: Jack Lam, Sione Tuipulotu, Solomone Funaki, Penitoa Finau, Lotu Inisi, Sam Slade, Alamanda Motuga

Halfbacks: Ereatara Enari, Jonathan Taumateine, Manu Paea

Flyhalves: Christian Lealifano, Lincoln McClutchie, William Havili

Midfielders: Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Henry Taefu, Fine Inisi

Outside Backs: Lolagi Visinia, Neria Fomai, Tomasi Alosio, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tima Fainga’anuku, Anzelo Tuituvuki

INS:

OUTS: Henry Stowers (Benetton), Veikoso Poliniati (Racing 92), Solomone Kata (Exeter).