Joey Walton's coming back to the Tahs in 2023 - this is why he'd make the perfect Wallabies centre partner for Len Ikitau

For several years now I have wanted to see something different in our Wallaby centre combinations.

I had grown tired of the imbalance in selection strategies that seemed to favour power ahead of skill and smarts. I’d grown impatient with players that didn’t have the decision making required in the centres, had poor tackle technique and no kicking skills. I was tired of listening to experts focusing heavily on attacking threats and X factor over centres that were hard-working and defended well.

Then along came Len Ikitau. He looked brilliant from glimpses I’d seen for the Brumbies but still his breakout 2021 Test season took me by surprise. He played like a seasoned professional. Every game he revealed more of his incredible skill set. His strength and fast-twitch movements, his booming and accurate left boot, his quick hands and the power in his tackle.

And his performance in the Wallabies win over the World Champion Springboks, with 2 tries and thumping tackles on several Bok forwards, was a breakout game where he announced himself at Test level.

Ikitau’s unselfishness, his workrate and his decision-making all help in making him an astute defender at 13, one of the hardest positions to defend at.

How he can hit so hard in defence but have such silky skill on attack is quite amazing. He celebrates tries with gusto and shows anger when any tries are conceded. And he shows humility about his work.

Before Lenny came along another centre I had been watching with interest – Waratah Joey Walton. I first saw him play at national schools champs when he was 17 and he had all the things I wanted to see in a 13. Ability to distribute, kick, clean out, strong defence, unselfish play and good decision-making.

Strong Australian Under 18s and Under 20s performances, Waratahs debut, a Shute Shield premiership with Gordon continued his rise, but a terrible injury run has hampered further progress.

A low key switch to the NPC in his comeback from injury this season has brought him back into focus.

Anyone who watched Joey’s strong campaign at Bay of Plenty at 13 this season will have seen those same attributes shining through. He facilitates tries. He sets up those guys outside him and backs up on the inside. Often giving the last pass for tries or scoring them himself with second and third touches.



See an example here starting at 7:10 mins.

Or here at 8 min.

Also noticeable was how easily he fit in with the players around him. His try in his debut game was well earned. See it here at 5:29 min.

After only one NPC game he was getting wraps from Kiwi commentators who had noticed something special. He had 13 carries, 43 metres, 4 defenders beaten and 1 offload.

Like Ikitau, his work doesn’t always make the highlights reel or show up in stats, but in little details. He’s there to make covering tackles or doing the clean outs that ensure possession is maintained and the movement doesn’t stop.

After a full NPC season that went to the semi finals, he’s looking big and strong and showing no signs of his horror injury run.

So how can we play two 13s together. And can they do it at Test level? I would move Ikitau to 12 and put Joey at 13.

Why on earth would I move a world class 13 out of position? Because I think it would work. And I think they would work extremely well together.

Hear me out:

Ikitau has all the attributes that would make him a world class 12. Power, acceleration, fast feet, quick hands, kicking skills, tackle technique, clean out technique. I think he could be even better than Samu Kerevi at 12 and I know Kerevi is very strong at 12.

Ikitau looks comfortable in traffic and heavy contact. Look at his work that started the length of the field try against France last week.

Don’t we need Ikitau’s defence at 13?

Joey at 13 has similar attributes to Ikitau. Like Lenny he has the ability to know when to commit to tackles and more importantly, when to hold. And when to bounce out and read outside threats. He’s also a great cover defender too.

Shouldn’t Joey prove himself more at Super Rugby level first?

Ideally, but circumstances have prevented it. And from what I’ve seen, he’s ready. And I also have word from a current Wallabies assistant coach that Walton is strong in discussions.



If it hadn’t been for bad injuries over the past few seasons I think he would already be in the Wallabies squad.

Ikitau at 12 and Joey at 13 would ensure that our wide attacking threats – Koroibete and Kellaway and our 15 (whoever it is) – would actually get some clean ball in space with the support they need.

They would offer resolute defence and they would also help our attacking breakdown maintain possession.

This is especially important as it has been a weakness of ours recently and with the top teams having pilfering threats in inside backs, having two breakdown specialists with strong clean out techniques would make a big difference in retaining possession.

This is why I want to see Ikitau/ Walton at 12/13 for the Wallabies. It would be a bold selection. But with current injuries and unavailability Is love to see it. I think together they could take our backline play and team to a whole new level.