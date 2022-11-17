NBL Round 7 Double Dribble: Imports come and go, Humphries' bravery can be a game-changer

And we are back after that brief break in transmission for the FIBA international window with Round 7 of the NBL.

Much happen in those 10 days or so?

Surprise, surprise, Melbourne United punted import Jordan Caroline after coach Dean Vickerman threw him under the bus in a press conference by saying he was not up to scratch.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

He’s been replaced by fellow American big Marcus Lee, a 28-year-old who has had stints in the G-League, Italy, Turkey, Puerto Rico and Spain.

CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO

In an equally unsurprising move, Adelaide dumped star guard Craig Randall II after his run-ins with coach CJ Bruton while Brisbane also said an abrupt farewell to Devondrick Walker.

John Rillie is under pressure in his first year as Wildcats coach and has received public support from Tasmanian counterpart Scott Roth and Vickerman, urging everyone to be measured in their criticism of players and coaches.

It’s somewhat disingenuous of Vickerman after his treatment of Caroline.

Advertisement

My comments on NBL media were sparked from Scott Roth’s press conference – being in this league for 20 + years I felt compelled to support Scott’s comments and have media consider the wellness of both players & coaches whilst driving exposure of the NBL. https://t.co/l6LscHwSkJ — Dean Vickerman (@DeanVickerman) November 10, 2022

Oh yeah, and Melbourne United centre Isaac Humphries created a slice of history by becoming the first openly gay active NBL player in a brave and honest speech to teammates which was heard around the basketball world.

The reaction has for the most part been positive and it’s great that he is now at a place where he can be himself in the macho world of male professional sports after admitting he was in “a dark place” a few years ago when he tried to take his own life.

For the small minority of people out there – who usually hide behind psuedonyms online – who have been critical or used the old “who cares” line, have a look in the mirror. When having to hide your sexuality can lead to problems that are literally life and death, everyone should care.

Anyway, there’s games to be played. Here’s all the pre-game talking points for the Round 7 fixtures.

Thursday

Advertisement

Melbourne vs Adelaide at John Cain Arena, 7.30pm AEDT

While Marcus Lee will make his debut for Melbourne (4-4), the eighth-placed 36ers (3-4) are yet to sign an import to replace Randall.

Shea Ili is sidelined again due to concussion problems after a three-match return but Mason Peatling will suit up after recovering from the knee injury that kept him out of the first six weeks of the season in a boost to Melbourne’s frontcourt.

We're back on the courts, and back on your screens ????



We've got another hectic round of #NBL23 action coming your way ????



Don't miss a minute on ESPN – catch all the games on Kayo Sports and Foxtel ???? pic.twitter.com/U2i5PwFrd9 — The NBL (@NBL) November 16, 2022

Perth vs South East Melbourne at RAC Arena, 9.30pm AEDT

Brady Manek and Corey Webster broke out of their scoring funks as Perth (4-5) snapped their five-game losing skid prior to the break in Adelaide but if they don’s start consistently supporting Bryce Cotton, the Wildcats will miss the playoffs for an astounding second straight year. Shock horror.

Friday

Advertisement

Tasmania vs NZ Breakers at MyState Bank Arena, 7.30pm AEDT

Clint Steindl will make his first appearance of the season for the JackJumpers after the captain had been sidelined with a knee injury but former New Orleans Pelicans centre Will Magnay is probably another week or two away from his comeback due to his ongoing knee problems.

These ins, they're big.@SEMelbPhoenix co-captains Kyle Adnam and Ryan Broekhoff will return to the court for this weekend's Throwdown rematch ????‍????????‍????https://t.co/3bhn7DqQF9 — The NBL (@NBL) November 16, 2022

Saturday

South East Melbourne vs Melbourne at John Cain Arena, 5.30pm AEDT

The Phoenix (5-4) have a score to settle after their four-game hot streak was ended by United in the last game before the NBL hiatus when coach Simon Mitchell was fuming over their “trash” defence in the 110-85 drubbing.

Brisbane vs Cairns at Nissan Arena, 8pm AEDT

Advertisement

The Bullets (3-5) hve rebounded after a terrible start with three straight wins but it was not enough to save Devondrick Walker’s job with Lual Diing upgraded from the development list while the club searches for a new import.

To be fair to Walker he wasn’t expected to be a star and Brisbane’s fortunes will hinge on Aron Baynes, Nathan Sobey and star import Tyler Johnson, who have started to get a combination going but the team needs a few big scalps like third-placed Cairns (5-3) to prove they are legit.

Sunday

NZ Breakers vs Adelaide at The Trusts Arena, 2pm AEDT

The Breakers (6-3) were just a few measly points away from stealing top spot from Sydney before the break and Next Star prospect Rayan Rupert’s broken wrist is terrible luck for the yong French guard who was averaging 6.22 points and just starting to get used to playing against older opponents.

Hopefully he can make it back on court this season and more so that the injury doesn’t damage his NBA Draft chances too much.

Advertisement

Sydney vs Illawarra at Qudos Bank Arena, 4pm AEDT

When the Hawks travel up the freeway to Sydney they traditionally go up another gear. At 1-8, Illawarra have never needed some of that traditional rivalry motivation more than now against a Kings side which is atop the table at 7-2 and firming each day as favourites to go back-to-back.