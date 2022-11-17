Soccerwhos? Meet the 26 Aussies who are shooting to create history at World Cup in Qatar

The Socceroos are about to embark on a mission to create their own slice of history at the World Cup.

Veteran coach Graham Arnold caused a few surprises when he named his squad as he tries to get out of an extremely tough Group D which includes reigning champions France, European powerhouse Denmark and African enigmas Tunisia.

The French are searching for their third trophy, the Danes are ranked 10th in the world while Tunisia (30) are rated nine slots higher than Australia.

Despite being the underdogs in their group, the Socceroos are quietly confident of shocking the world by advancing to the knockout stages.

Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio has travelled to Qatar as a standby player as the Socceroos sweat on the fitness of star attacker Martin Boyle.

Boyle is yet to train with his Socceroos teammates as he works to overcome a knee injury suffered while playing for his Scottish club Hibernian last month.

The 29-year-old, who missed the 2019 Asian Cup through injury, is a key part of Australia’s attack.

He had previously been told he would likely be able to play if he pushed through the pain barrier but the summoning of Tilio indicates there is still significant doubt Boyle will be able to take part in the tournament.

FIFA regulations stipulate World Cup teams are allowed to replace an injured or ill player up until 24 hours before their opening match. Australia kick off their campaign against holders France next Tuesday (6am Wednesday AEDT).

In order of jersey numbers, these are the players tasked with getting Australia past the group stage for just the second time in history.

The Socceroos’ World Cup squad

1 – Mat Ryan

Age: 30. Caps: 75. Goals: 0

Goalkeeper. Club: FC Copenhagen, Denmark. Junior club: Blacktown City, NSW.

Hasn’t been getting game time with FC Copenhagen. Has been dependable with the gloves for Australia since making his debut in 2012. Beginning his career with the Central Coast Mariners way back in 2010, the team captain will be representing Australia at his third World Cup.

2 – Milos Degenek

Age: 28. Caps: 38. Goals: 1

Defender. Club: Columbus Crew, US. Junior club: Blacktown City, NSW.

A product of Sydney side Bonnyrigg White Eagles, he now plays for Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer after stints at VfB Stuttgart, 1860 Munich, Yokohama F. Marinos, Al-Hilal and Red Star Belgrade. He was a squad member at the last World Cup in 2018 but didn’t get any game time.

3 – Nathaniel Atkinson

Age: 23. Caps: 5. Goals: 0

Defender. Club: Hearts, Scotland. Junior club: Riverside Olympic, Tasmania.

One of several Australians plying his trade in Scotland, lining up for the Heart of Midlothian. He only made his debut in March against Saudi Arabia, so the 23-year-old Tasmanian-born fullback is very much seen as a player of the future for Australia.

4 – Kye Rowles

Age: 24. Caps: 3. Goals: 0

Defender. Club: Hearts, Scotland. Junior club: Palm Beach, Queensland.

Capped three times, he also turns out for Scottish side Heart of Midlothian after A-League stops in Brisbane and the Central Coast. The 24-year-old was outstanding in defence during the latter stages of the tense qualifying campaign against the UAE and Peru.

5 – Fran Karacic

Age: 26. Caps: 11. Goals: 1

Defender. Club: Brescia, Italy. Junior club: NK Lokomotiva, Croatia.

A former under-21 representative for Croatia, he made his Australian senior debut last year against Kuwait. Visited Australia for the first time during the qualifiers. The 26-year-old right back plays for Italian Serie B side Brescia after earlier lining up for Croatian clubs NK Lokomotiva and NK Lučko.

6 – Martin Boyle

Age: 29. Caps: 19. Goals: 5

Winger. Club: Hibernian, Scotland. Junior club: Lewis United, Scotland.

Scottish-born and plays for Hibernian but the winger has been all in for Australia since his debut four years ago. The 29-year-old has done well in recent years to rebuild his career after a serious knee injury in 2019. Unfortunately further knee problems have cast a shadow over his participation in Qatar.

7 – Mathew Leckie

Age: 31. Caps: 73. Goals: 13

Winger. Club: Melbourne City. Junior club: Brimbank Stallions, Victoria.

Despite being 31 he’s retained his trademark speed. Back at Melbourne City after a lengthy German stint with Borussia Monchengladbach, FSV Frankfurt and Hertha BSC, he was one of Australia’s most consistent performers in their past two World Cup campaigns.

8 – Bailey Wright

Age: 30. Caps: 27. Goals: 2.

Defender. Club: Sunderland, England. Junior club: Langwarrin, Victoria.

The Sunderland 30-year-old has been around the Australian team since his debut in 2014. Wright is strong in the air and equally as comfortable with the ball at his feet and capable of playing across the backline.

9 – Jamie Maclaren

Age: 29. Caps. 26. Goals: 8

Striker. Club: Melbourne City. Junior club: Green Gully, Victoria.

Another Melbourne City striker, he returned to the A-League three years ago after starting with Perth and Brisbane before heading overseas to Germany at SV Darmstadt and Scotland on a loan with Hibs.

10 – Ajdin Hrustic

Age: 26: Caps: 20. Goals: 3

Midfielder. Club: Hellas Verona, Italy. Junior club: Heatherton United, Victoria.

The 26-year-old is renowned for adding a touch of class to the team and can be dangerous from set pieces. The Melbourne-born midfielder moved overseas as a teenager and featured in Nottingham Forest, Austria Wien and Schalke 04’s youth systems before breaking through at Dutch Eredivisie outfit FC Groningen. He is in the early stages of a four-year deal with Serie A side Hellas Verona.

11 – Awer Mabil

Age: 27. Caps: 29. Goals: 8

Winger. Club: Cadiz, Spain. Junior club: Saint Augustines, SA.

A dynamic winger, Mabil signed with La Liga side Cadiz ahead of the 2022/23 season after a short loan stint in Turkey. He was one of the youngest debutants in club history when he played for Adelaide United in the A-League at 17 years and 118 days before getting his Socceroos stripes in 2018 against Kuwait alongside childhood friend Thomas Deng.

12 – Andrew Redmayne

Age: 33. Caps: 4. Goals: 0

Goalkeeper. Club: Sydney FC. Junior club: Gosford City Dragons, NSW.

Now a household name better known as “The Grey Wiggle” after his successful theatrics to get Australia into the World Cup in the playoff win over Peru. He has enjoyed a long A-League career at Central Coast Mariners, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City, Western Sydney Wanderers, racking up more than 160 appearances.

13 – Aaron Mooy

Age: 32. Caps: 53. Goals: 7

Midfielder. Club: Celtic, Scotland. Junior club: Carlingford Redbacks, NSW.

At 32, he’s still showing the speed with the feet and between the ears to be a factor for the Socceroos. After three strong Premier League campaigns with Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, he is now a key member of Celtic’s Scottish Premier League ambitions under Ange Postecoglou.

14 – Riley McGree

Age: 24. Caps: 11. Goals: 1

Midfielder. Club: Middlesbrough, England. Junior club: Gawler Eagles, South Australia.

The Middlesbrough attacking midfielder made a name for himself at Adelaide United where he registered 10 goals and five assists in 23 games. An Olyroos representative in 2021 he also made his senior debut last year against Nepal.

15 – Mitch Duke

Age: 31. Caps: 21. Goals: 8

Striker. Club: Fagiano Okayama, Japan. Junior club: Liverpool Rangers, NSW.

The 31-year-old Fagiano Okayama striker broke into the Socceroos’ ranks in 2013 before waiting six years to add to his first four appearances. He was in top form for the Socceroos during their up-and-down qualifying campaign.

16 – Aziz Behich

Age: 31. Caps: 53. Goals: 2

Defender. Club: Dundee United, Scotland. Junior club: Meadow Park, Victoria.

A mainstay at left back who made his debut a decade ago, he was part of the 2018 World Cup squad. He spent a season with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven but has made his name on the club scene internationally during successful stints in Turkey and nowadays plays for Dundee United in Scotland.

17 – Cameron Devlin

Age: 24. Caps: 1. Goals: 0

Midfielder. Club: Hearts, Scotland. Junior club: Sutherland Sharks, NSW.

An Olyroos representative at last year’s Games in Tokyo, the former Sydney FC defensive midfielder who now plays for Heart of Midlothian was given his first Socceroos cap at Auckland’s Eden Park in the World Cup warm-up friendly against New Zealand.

18 – Danny Vukovic

Age: 37. Caps: 4. Goals: 0

Goalkeeper. Club: Central Coast Mariners. Junior club: St Clair United, NSW.

Has been capped four times, the 33-year-old shot-stopper’s first appearance for Australia at senior level in 2018 remarkably came 11 years after his initial call-up for a 2007 AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kuwait. Back at the Central Coast Mariners after stints overseas in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan and Turkey.

19 – Harry Souttar

Age: 24. Caps: 10. Goals: 6.

Defender. Club: Stoke City, England. Junior club: Brechin City Boys Club, Scotland.

Capped 10 times, the Stoke City defender is the tallest Socceroo outfielder in history at 1.98m. He has used that height well to head in six goals from his first five internationals so don’t be surprised to see him travel forward in dead-ball attacking situations as a target for crosses.

20 – Thomas Deng

Age: 25. Caps: 2. Goals 0

Defender. Club: Albirex Niigata, Japan. Junior club: Adelaide Blue Eagles, SA.

Born in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, his family was granted refugee status after fleeing conflict in Sudan and settled in Western Australia. He captained the Olyroos before making his Socceroos debut in 2018. He now plays for Albirex Niigata in Japan after starting his professional career at Melbourne Victory.

21 – Garang Kuol

Age: 18: Caps: 1. Goals: 0

Winger. Club: Central Coast Mariners. Junior club: Goulburn Valley Suns, Victoria.

The youngest member of the squad with perhaps the biggest future. The 18-year-old Mariners prodigy, who will join Newcastle United in January, can bring X-factor to the Socceroos with his athleticism in front of goal. Kuol became the youngest Aussie debutant since Harry Kewell in 1996 when he took on New Zealand in September and don’t be surprised if Arnold brings him off the bench in all three group games in search of an attacking spark.

22 – Jackson Irvine

Age: 29. Caps: 49. Goals: 7

Midfielder. Club: St Pauli, Germany. Junior club: Ringwood City, Victoria.

The tall 29-year-old was one of the many spectators who filled ANZ Stadium on the fateful night when Australia qualified for the 2006 World Cup back when he was a 12-year-old fan. He’s been part of the national team since his debut against Canada in 2013 and currently plays for German side St Pauli after stints with Celtic, Hibs and Hull City.

23 – Craig Goodwin

Age: 30. Caps: 10. Goals: 1

Winger. Club: Adelaide United. Junior club: Munno Para City, SA.

The Adelaide United veteran still knows his way to the back of the net after making his Socceroos debut way back in 2013. After stints with Melbourne Heart, Newcastle Jets, Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam and Saudi clubs Al-Wehda and Abha, he has tons of experience if called upon by Arnold.

24 – Joel King

Age: 22. Caps: 4. Goals: 0

Defender. Club: Odense, Denmark. Junior club: Shellharbour, NSW.

Hailing from Shellharbour on the NSW South Coast, he came through the Sydney FC Academy and Australian Institute of Sport programs to now play for Odense BK in Denmark. He will perhaps have plenty of inside knowledge for when the Socceroos take the Danes on in Group D.

25 – Jason Cummings

Age: 27. Caps: 1. Goals: 1

Striker. Club: Central Coast Mariners. Junior club: Lothian Thistle Hutchinson Vale, Scotland.

The Central Coast striker, colourfully nicknamed ‘Cumdog’ only recently made his international debut but he celebrated with a goal for the Socceroos against New Zealand in their 2-0 win in Auckland. Another Aussie with a Scottish background, the 27-year-old had stints with Hibs, Notts Forrest, Shrewsbury Town, Luton Town, Peterborough United and Dundee before he linked with the Mariners.

26 – Keanu Baccus

Age: 24. Caps: 1. Goals: 0

Midfielder. Club: St Mirren, Scotland. Junior club: Parklea, NSW

Yet another Aussie in Scotland, the St Mirren midfielder rose through the ranks at Western Sydney Wanderers before heading to the UK last year. He made his debut for the Socceroos against New Zealand in Auckland in September and may not see too much game time at the World Cup.

AUSTRALIA AT THE WORLD CUP FINALS

OVERALL

Played: 16. Wins: 2. Draws: 4. Losses: 10

1974

Finished: 14th (exited after group stage)

Played: 3 (1 draw 2 losses)

East Germany 2 bt Australia 0

West Germany 3 bt Australia 0

Chile 0 drew with Australia 0

2006

Finished: 16th (made round of 16)

Played 4 (1 win 1 draw 2 losses)

Australia 3 bt Japan 1

Brazil 2 bt Australia 0

Australia 2 drew with Croatia 2

Round of 16: Italy 1 bt Australia 0

2010

Finished: 21st (exited after group stage)

Played 3 (1 win 1 draw 1 loss)

Germany 4 bt Australia 0

Australia 1 drew with Ghana 1

Australia 2 bt Serbia 1

2014

Finished: 30th (exited after group stage)

Played 3 (3 losses)

Chile 3 bt Australia 1

Netherlands 3 bt Australia 2

Spain 3 bt Australia 0

2018

Finished: 28th (exited after group stage)

Played 3 (1 draw, 2 losses)

France 2 bt Australia 1

Australia 1 drew with Denmark 1

Peru 2 bt Australia 0

GOALSCORERS

5 – Tim Cahill

3 – Mile Jedinak

2 – Brett Holman

1 – John Aloisi, Harry Kewell, Craig Moore