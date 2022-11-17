Wallabies DIY player ratings from loss to Italy: You get a fail! You get a fail! Everybody gets a fail!

Just five of the 23 men in gold who took to the field in Florence scored so much as a passing grade (5 or higher) – and one of those, captain Allan Alaalatoa, did so with the exact, bare minimum score of 5 to achieve that.
Of the rest, Will Skelton’s exceptional performance instilled him as the clear best of a bad bunch (and earned him a spot in Harry Jones’ Team of the Week despite the loss), while Len Ikitau, Taniela Tupou and Cadeyrn Neville at least did enough to pass muster.
But a remarkable SEVEN Wallabies finished with averages of below 4 – the most we’ve ever seen. Folau Fainga’a was, for the second week in a row, at the bottom of the list, as fans everywhere grow increasingly more frustrated with the Wallabies’ lineout woes. Close behind was Jake Gordon following his costly early yellow card for one of the year’s dumbest acts, while not even a try could save Tom Robertson from a similarly ugly score given his own string of silly tackles.
We expected blood, and you certainly delivered.
Wallabies player ratings from loss to Italy
1. Matt Gibbon Average score: 4.22 Most common rating: 5 (38.6%)
2. Folau Fainga’a Average score: 3.07 Most common rating: 4 (25.3%)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) Average score: 5 Most common rating: 5 (36.3%)
4. Darcy Swain Average score: 4.74 Most common rating: 5 (28.6%)
5. Will Skelton Average score: 6.12 Most common rating: 7 (27.6%)
6. Ned Hanigan Average score: 4.29 Most common rating: 5 (31.7%)
7. Fraser McReight Average score: 4.52 Most common rating: 5 (25.7%)
8. Pete Samu Average score: 4.91 Most common rating: 5 (29.7%)
9. Jake Gordon Average score: 3.12 Most common rating: 2 (21.3%)
10. Noah Lolesio Average score: 3.96 Most common rating: 5 (24.3%)
11. Tom Wright Average score: 4.42 Most common rating: 5 (21%)
12. Hunter Paisami Average score: 4.27 Most common rating: 5 (31.5%)
13. Len Ikitau Average score: 5.25 Most common rating: 6 (32.7%)
14. Mark Nawaqanitawase Average score: 4.84 Most common rating: 5 (28.7%)
15. Jock Campbell Average score: 4.21 Most common rating: 4 (24.7%)
Reserves
16. Lachlan Lonergan (Sub on in 54th minute) Average score: 3.56 Most common rating: 4 (26.2%)
17. Tom Robertson (Sub on in 60th minute) Average score: 3.32 Most common rating: 4 (23.4%)
18. Taniela Tupou (Sub on in 60th minute) Average score: 5.27 Most common rating: 5 (27.5%)
19. Cadeyrn Neville (Sub on in 57th minute) Average score: 5.24 Most common rating: 6 (32.6%)
20. Langi Gleeson (Sub on in 66th minute) Average score: 4.02 Most common rating: 5 (30.6%)
21. Tate McDermott (Sub on in 54th minute) Average score: 4.45 Most common rating: 5 (29.1%)
22. Ben Donaldson (Sub on in 75th minute) Average score: 3.8 Most common rating: 5 (27.6%)
23. Jordan Petaia (Sub on in 66th minute) Average score: 3.91 Most common rating: 5 (30%)