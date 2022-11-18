This is Messi's chance to win Argentina fans over

Has there been anyone better who has laced up the boots and kicked a football like Lionel Messi in the history of the game?

There are many greats who are part of that discussion, but there is plenty of time to debate that.

What is certain though is that Messi will always be involved in the conversation, due to the incredible legacy he will eventually leave behind.

Developing through the ranks at Barcelona, the 35-year-old has contributed towards 35 trophies for the Spanish giants and created jaw-dropping performances that were not only impressive but also consistent.

However, the same legacy cannot be translated to his playing time so far with Argentina.

The boy who grew up in Rosario was always touted as the next big thing to happen to Argentinian football since Diego Maradona who fans consider a legend and a god.

Maradona was the catalyst in carrying his nation to their only two World Cup triumphs in 1978 and 1986 with the elegance and touch that players can only dream about.

What captured Argentinian hearts the most though was his dedication, leadership, and passion that Maradona always demonstrated when wearing the blue and white stripes.

Who can ever forget his stare-down of the England squad while lining up for the national anthems at the 86’ World Cup quarter-final?

The anger and resentment were due to the Falklands War four years earlier between the two countries which tragically resulted in the death of 650 Argentine military personnel.

As far as diehard passion and devotion go for the game of football, it is difficult to look past supporters of Argentina who live and breathe it as a religion and remember moments such as that from Maradona.

Messi, on the other hand, has often been criticised for lacking those sorts of leadership qualities on the pitch while also being accused by some of not showing full commitment and effort to Argentina compared to club football.

The humiliating 3-0 defeat to Croatia at the 2018 World Cup is an example highlighting Messi strutting along the field and not seeming to take responsibility and push his team.

Were the signs there right from the beginning?

Messi was sensationally sent off on his international debut, which paved the way for a poor beginning to his chapter.

In his first four finals for Argentina, he managed to lose all four, including three in the Copa America and one World Cup final.

“He is a loser. He doesn’t have the balls.”



“He is lazy. He is a lie.”

Those are just a couple of comments from supporters making their feelings truly known that they were nowhere near satisfied with his performances.

Especially the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, where he had the golden opportunity to carry his nation on his shoulders just like Maradona did all those years ago to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

A mission failed miserably in taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

Despite winning the award for player of the tournament, no one in Argentina was celebrating it.

In saying that, he doesn’t deserve a lot of the abuse and negative comments that have been directed toward him for so many years.

The biggest problem is that Messi has produced ridiculous moments of magic so consistently that the expectations placed on his shoulders are not so feasible.

It is part of the reason why he called time on his international career back in 2016 when he lost the Copa America final to Chile.

Simply put, the Argentine squads assembled in years gone past with Messi in it have not been good enough as a collective, but rather a team plugged with talented individuals supported by inept coaches and federations.

There is no doubt that Messi had the support crew around him to achieve what he did at Barca, but that same environment was not able to be implemented for Argentina.

It wasn’t his fault that Gonzalo Higuain missed golden chances or that the rest of the squad failed to convert from the spot in penalty shootouts.

What’s different to this current squad competing in Qatar in comparison to previous sides?

This is still a group that has talent all over the pitch, but the big difference is the attractive football they are playing which is due to being connected more as a unified squad.

Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Rodrigo De Paul along with Messi provide the spark up front that will make any opponent shake with fear.

Argentina comfortably qualified from South America and are currently on an unbelievable 36-match unbeaten streak.

Last year, they unexpectedly defeated Brazil in their own backyard to win the Copa America and hand Messi his first international trophy, ending a 28-year silverware drought for the country.

The defensive aspect is still a concern with the lack of pace, but there is a newfound grit about Argentina that can propel them to glory this time around.

The conditions in Qatar will provide an advantage for the two-time world champions, but it will ultimately be Lionel Messi who will have the final say in determining whether he can finally call himself a world champion.

In doing so, those passionate and emotional Argentine supporters will turn their hatred into love for their chosen one.

46 million Argentinians will be praying endlessly that Messi can end his international career in the best way possible.



This is his time.