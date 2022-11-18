'He’s one we’ll try and target': Munster has plan for Joseph Suaalii - and says he won't fall for Luai wind-up tactics

MANCHESTER – The Kangaroos are planning to spot up Samoa fullback Joseph Suaalii in this weekend’s World Cup Final – with star playmakers Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt revealing that Australia have worked on a plan to handle the breakout star.

Suaalii, who has impressed at fullback in this tournament, is widely seen as Toa Samoa’s most dangerous weapon for set starts and ends, slotting alongside talismanic five eighth Jarome Luai in the hierarchy for Matt Parish’s men.

“We try our best to nullify him,” said Munster. “But some of the stuff that he’s coming up with at the Roosters and the way that he runs the ball back into the line, especially at such a young age and with such a big body, he plays like he’s played 250 games of first grade.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“It’s going to be a big one and he’s one we’ll try and target, but there’s so many players that we need to be aware of where they are.

“He’s a bit more powerful and an athete. Myself and Hunty played a bit of fullback and halves, but our smarts are probably a little bit different. With him, he’s a freakish athlete. He’s got so much ability and could do anything.

“I’m still amazed at some of the things that he’s doing at his age. I’m scratching my head that he’s still 19 years of age. He’s got a big future, hopefully not on Saturday!”

Advertisement

Hunt agreed that Suaalii and Luai were the men to stop, with the Kangaroos hooker adding that his position in the middle of the field would make him extra accountable for the man coming from the back.

CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO

“Defensively, he and Jarome are the keys,” said Hunt. “Where they’re going, the balls going. At the back end of their sets he seems to pop up in the middle to give them a quick play the ball to finish. As middle forwards, we have to keep our eyes up and keep scanning where he is.”

Luai’s unorthodox methods have come under the microscope as well, with his wind-up of Sam Tomkins going viral after their semi-final win. Munster said that it was his call to go for those moves, and that he’d earned the right to play the pest.

“He comes over and gives a bit of cheek,” said the Storm star. “But the question is if you can talk the talk, can you walk the walk, and he’s done it in the last few years with two Premierships with the Panthers and now getting Samoa to a World Cup Final.

“He shows that he’s doing the walking as well. He’s playing good footy and he’s confident. I say a little bit back. Maybe when we score or we’re in front by a couple of tries, I might give the old saying ‘that was all you’. That’s as much as I go in case I say the wrong thing to someone and I end up on my back.”