RLWC Daily: Crichton pushes back on 'divisive' Indigenous team, Kangaroos could top World Rankings

MANCHESTER – Kangaroos forward Angus Crichton has put the dampeners on the idea of an Indigenous team entering the Rugby League World Cup, declaring that the idea would be divisive for the sport in Australia.

The idea had been floated by incoming Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths, but Crichton told Fox League that he wasn’t a fan.

“The way I see it, Indigenous Australia and white Australia – I don’t think we need to divide it,” he said. I want it to be integrated, I want everyone to get on as one,”

“If we’re having white Australia v black Australia then I feel like that’s just making the gap further apart. I love representing Australia with my indigenous brothers. So I feel like that would be a backward step in my opinion.”

Aussies on cusp of reclaiming top spot in World Rankings

The long-running saga over the rankings at the Rugby League World Cup could be at an end, with International Rugby League preparing to announce the latest update to the rankings.

Australia were aggrieved to lose their ownership of the top spot on the table, which they lost due to inactivity during the Covid-19 pandemic, but are likely to return to the top regardless of the result on Saturday afternoon (UK time) at Old Trafford.

New Zealand are currently top, by dint of performances in 2019’s international window and their midseason Test win over Tonga in Auckland.

The rankings are calculated on a rolling four-year basis, meaning that the results from the 2017 World Cup dropped off Australia’s record and caused a fall in their position. Now, with fixtures from the World Cup carrying the heaviest weight, it is likely that the Kangaroos will find themselves leapfrogging the Kiwis.

A potential issue might be that England, who did not face Australia or New Zealand, also defeated Samoa and played a 2021 Test against France that will have boosted their rankings.

The Jillaroos are likely to remain atop the Women’s rankings after going unbeaten through their tournament and have already defeated the Kiwi Ferns in the group stage, though a loss in the Final might make it close.