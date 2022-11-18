The kids are alright: How do we keep junior talent in rugby?

In case you missed it, an exciting piece of the Australian rugby pathways puzzle has been running over the past few weeks.

The Under 16 and Under 19 national competition has just finished up, featuring age group representative teams from each of the five Australian Super Rugby franchises.

First of all, it’s a credit to Rugby Australia that these games have been available for punters like me to view live from the comfort of their living room. And if you did miss them, not to worry – you can still watch the replays on demand on Stan Sport!

The junior and grassroots game is something to be celebrated, and access like this is vital in raising its profile.

Secondly, how impressive was the talent on display! I confess to not watching every game – as a proud Queenslander I had a particular focus on the Reds matches. But the ability and skill across all teams was impressive, with both NSW age groups running out deserved winners.

Speed, size, and skill were in abundance across all teams, which, as a long-suffering Wallabies fan, is a very exciting prospect.

Which brings me to my crucial third observation: how do we, as a sport, retain these players?

I watched these competitions in admiration of the talent on display, but on completion I was instantly worried and envious of the open wallet league scouts are able to offer. Cashed-up NRL clubs are more and more using the school rugby system as their own talent pipeline, and no doubt many of these promising under 16s are already linked to the NRL, a la Joseph Suaalii (although hopes are high he will return to union in a few years’ time).

Is it as simple as money?

Do the pathways need improving? Is it that rugby as a product in Australia is stale and needs a refresh? Or it is a combination of all three?

Certainly money is a factor, and the sooner a finalised and clear-cut Super Rugby Pacific (or any other potential domestic alternative) is hammered out the better. I could write another whole article on this (and likely will in the future) but a revitalised SRP has the potential to bring money back into the union coffers, compete with the NRL in luring local talent, and stem the outward flow of players to overseas rugby competitions.

This may hopefully lead us back to what I see as an absolutely invaluable piece of the puzzle: the much-discussed third tier. ARC, NRC, or any other new iteration: a competitive, functioning third tier competition where talent is retained, challenged, and cultivated before progressing to Super Rugby is vital.

For this to work, it requires compromise and commitment from the state unions, but the benefits far outweigh the risks. It creates another step up in level of competition, a formative playground for those seeking to carve out professional careers, and a clear pathway direction for those aspiring to higher honours.

Finally, pathway opportunities such as the U16 and U19 competitions are a great initiative. More rugby being played in general is a good thing. However, in some of the top school competitions, the players aren’t permitted to simultaneously play for their local club. This a missed opportunity for a valuable connection to their local rugby union community, which would serve to further embed these talented youngsters into the rugby system.

None of this is an easy sell. Each of these points requires a level of compromise that is difficult to reach. But without change, I fear more and more of this promising talent I’ve just witnessed will be lost to our great game for good.