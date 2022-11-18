Under the Pump: 'True test' of Frost and Neville quality, Scott Barrett's revenge mission

The North froze the South last week and even Scotland had a serious chance to ice the All Blacks until a dubious yellow card to former Wallaby Jack Dempsey gave the visitors just enough space to restore a sense of normal.

Another spicy buffet of Test rugby beckons this week. Wales have a must-win match against second-tier Georgia. Lose this one at home with an almost full-strength backline and the Welsh rugby tableau will be a true nightmare.

Australia face the top team in the world and if the Wallabies’ yo-yo is their new pattern, they’ll at least scare the Irish. An intriguing clash awaits at Murrayfield between Argentina and Scotland; two teams in the “1A tier.”

New Zealand has its first chance for 2019 revenge at Twickenham with a fully loaded three-Barrett team. South Africa have a breather Test but have lost their most sarcastic waterboy again, albeit it is difficult to imagine how it can be consistent in this type of ban.

The pressure is on these fellows, team by team.

Wales: the entire team, all the coaches, physios, and fans. If Georgia were to add a Welsh scalp, 2022 would truly be a nadir for a proud Home Nation: a loss to Italy in a woeful Six Nations, URC struggles, another hiding from the All Blacks, and no money to fund a renaissance.

Ireland: Jimmy O’Brien came on versus the Springboks and had to find his way in a red hot environment. He will be the better for it, but this week he is starting on the wing and will need to defend a few tricky customers: opportunistic bachelor Andrew Kellaway, rawboned Mark Nawaqanitawase, and the crafty Len Ikitau. With a bit of ball and space, this trio can unlock any defence.

Young Jimmy is a footballer, and quick enough, but Marky Mark is a load with a fend.

Ireland is now the clear number one and can finish the year on top, but not if they drop games to struggling teams. The pressure will be on O’Brien and fellow novice Stuart McCloskey, who will need to be on his toes against low-centrr of gravity Hunter Paisami.

Australia: The Wallaby locking duo is up against it this week. Hullo, Cadeyrn Neville and Nick Frost, your time has come. This will be an exam.

At lineout, Tadgh Beirne and James Ryan are easy lifts and agile in the air. They are also two of the smartest lineout practitioners in Test rugby.

At scrum, they will need to find angles, together, to support their props against the odd timing of the Irish push.

At cleanout, they must find and move no less than five genuine jacklers.

In the carry, they will need to find the perfect low body height Neville had scoring his try last week.

This will be a true Test of their quality.

South Africa: Rassie Erasmus has, in his own inimitable way, removed all pressure from his players.

If World Rugby is actually going to ban participants from public sarcasm about official errors (the “Erasmus Rule”) the Rugby World Cup will need a commission of literary scholars to weigh irony by a number of coaches.

The only Bok who should feel pre-match heat is Stormers firebrand and “it” boy Evan Roos. He was the best forward in the URC last season, breaking tackles at will, but Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have seen him as a longer-term project due to his temper, arrogance, and disinterest in dirty work.

Much is expected of him. He is a Schalk Burger starter kit with thicker hair, an inexhaustible engine and competitive zeal. Bulls fans will be looking for any reason to compare him unfavorably with Elrigh Louw. Cape Town will reward a stellar display with howling for him to start against England.

England: Starting halfback Jack van Poortvliet is a farmer’s son and grandson. He has his feet planted firmly in the thick soil. But the All Blacks have a knack of exposing flaws in a young scrumhalf.

Aaron Smith seems utterly determined to remind the world that it is flat out disrespectful to dub Antoine Dupont as the king of nines. He is playing with the smile of a riverboat gambler; and will torture van Poortvliet if he can. On the bench is TJ Perenara, whose 2022 is just getting better and better.

Sam Simmonds is picked at blindside, with Courtney Lawes facing career-defining decisions on brain health. He will not be able to easily outrun the All Black loose trio, nor run over or through them.

New Zealand: Big Scott Barrett caught a lot of flack for the infamous semifinal loss to grinning Eddie Jones’ team.

Scooter is at heart as competitive as his intense brothers and as a proud Kiwi sportsman, will remember the reaction.

He will be under the pump to deliver a composed, brutal and front foot game.

Scotland: Jack Dempsey starts for the first time. He has been very good, but will want to make up for his costly yellow card.

This feels like it will be a tight match with both teams circling it as a “should win” and plenty of personal duels from the June tour.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli was, along with Eben Etzebeth and Ardie Savea, a better candidate for World Rugby Player of the Year than any of the nominees except Johnny Sexton (probably the most deserving) but here is he is, kicking on his home pitch which can be disconcerting.

He has nearly had an impeccable radar. He may need it this week.