World Cup News: Socceroos’ selection gamble, Mane man out, French warning for Aussies, Man U cut Ronaldo's legs

Socceroos defender Kye Rowles feared his World Cup chances were ruined for the entire time he nursed a broken foot.

Rowles broke his right foot on August 28 playing for his Scottish club Hearts. Just three days before Australia’s World Cup squad was announced, Rowles returned to action – and even then, only off the bench for the final minutes of a game.

But Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has punted on the 24-year-old, who admits to pinching himself now that he’s at the World Cup in Qatar.

Asked if there was a stage during his recovery he thought his Cup chances were dashed, Rowles replied: “Pretty much like the whole time.”

“I had to come back super fast,” he told reporters in Doha.

“And there is always a risk of pushing the limit a bit too much.

“I didn’t really have time for even a tiny little setback where it’s three or four days off.

“Hats off to everyone involved for getting me back to a playing level … I am just getting fitter and stronger every day and sharper as well.

“It has gone from the back of mind now. I am 100 per cent ready to go.”

Rowles is in the frame to partner Harry Souttar in central defence when the Socceroos open their campaign against champions France next Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).

And the former Central Coast Mariner, who has just three Socceroos caps, admits the last few months have been a blur. “I made my (Socceroos) debut in June and it’s November and I am at a World Cup,” he said.

“It has just been so quick, almost lost for words, to be honest. It’s real but it still feels surreal, if that makes any sense. We were in club football still just a weekend ago so it has all happened pretty quick … it’s just one of those pinch yourself moments.”

.@tim_cahill: "I'd love to put him in his box."@schwarzer_mark: "If I can catch you, two footer, maybe."



The sledging has begun ahead of the Staff v Media match in camp. ????#Socceroos #GiveIt100 pic.twitter.com/UL7z7J0Ey7 — Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 17, 2022

Bailey’s Mr Wright for tough French exam

Socceroos defender Bailey Wright is desperate for a crack at arguably the toughest task in world football.

Wright wants the job of trying to quell French megastars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in Australia’s World Cup opener in Qatar.

The dangerous French duo form a one-two attacking punch that threatens to knock the wind out of the Socceroos in their November 22 (6am November 23 AEDT) clash in Doha.

Wright is among a five-strong batch of central defenders in Australia’s 26-man squad in Qatar, along with Harry Souttar, Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles and Thomas Deng.

“Every single one of us, in every position, are fighting for that shirt against France,” Wright told reporters on Thursday.

“We have a real healthy competition. We’re all mates. We all push each other. And we all want that shirt.”

Souttar, on the comeback trail after a knee reconstruction, appears a certain starter in one of the central defensive posts.

And Wright hopes his past performances in 27 internationals will count to his benefit when coach Graham Arnold selects his starting side for the clash against France, the reigning World Cup champions.

“Arnie and the coaching staff know what I can bring to the table,” he said.

See what Aaron Mooy and Keanu Baccus had to say at their respective media conferences ????????️????#Socceroos #GiveIt100 #FIFAWorldCup — Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 17, 2022

“I hope it’s enough. If it’s not, I’m here to play my part in the team – (I’m) not going to throw my toys out the pram.

“I am here to represent my country in numerous ways.”

Wright played in just two of Australia’s 18 World Cup qualifiers but was entrusted by Arnold for a berth in the crunch playoff game against Peru which decided the second-to-last of the 32 nations to compete in Qatar.

Wright entered Australia’s pre-cup camp with limited recent game time for Sunderland in the English Championship.

The 30-year-old warmed the bench for the best part of two months – after games, he would take to the pitch for fitness drills.

“When you’re running after games, ultimately you’re running for your country,” he said.

“You’re running for that opportunity, to make sure you’re ready.”

The Melbourne-born Wright was summoned back into the first team when injuries hit Sunderland’s starting line-up earlier this month.

Giroud warning for Australia

France’s Olivier Giroud hopes World Cup goals will finally start flowing for him in Qatar – and that could spell danger for Australia.

The 36-year-old has just one goals to his name from his previous 12 matches at the global tournament, a dreadful return for such a prolific striker.

He’s France’s second top all-time scorer – two goals shy of Thierry Henry’s national team scoring record of 51 – and he’s hungry to go past that landmark with Australia the first team he’s set to face in his third global tournament.

The AC Milan forward, who lifted the World Cup with France four years ago in Russia, has failed to deliver on the sport’s biggest stage with his strike at the finals in Brazil in 2014 being the only one from the two previous editions.

"For me it's a blessing to play for my country a third World Cup" ????????



Olivier Giroud is only two goal's away from breaking Thierry Henry's all-time France international goal record but he says that isn't the main target…pic.twitter.com/jU3k7h00AW — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 17, 2022

In total, he has scored three goals in World Cup and Euro tournaments in his career.

“Yes, I scored one in 2014 (World Cup) and a few at the 2016 Euros. It’s important for the team for me to score. I’ll give it my 200 per cent for the team,” Giroud told a news conference on Thursday.

“For me, it’s kind of a blessing to have the opportunity to play for my country in a third World Cup.

“Obviously, I have this target in my head to beat Thierry (Henry’s record) but the main goal is that of the team to go as far as possible and if I get the chance to go closer to him (Henry) I’ll take it.”

Giroud could go past Henry’s record if he scores a hat-trick for France when they start their World Cup title defence against the Socceroos on Tuesday.

‘Only candidate’ Infantino to serve another term

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will serve another four-year term at the helm of world soccer’s governing body after emerging as the only candidate for the next election in March.

Infantino, who has received widespread backing from confederations and national associations, was the only name submitted by the Wednesday deadline, FIFA said on Thursday.

Infantino, 52, has campaigned hard over the last month, seeking individual endorsements from national associations and significantly solidified his position.

He will be re-elected at the FIFA congress in Rwanda in March for a third term.

Infantino won the FIFA presidency in 2016 on an initial three-year term, replacing Sepp Blatter, and was re-elected in 2019.

He thanked more than 200 members associations who FIFA said had offered him their backing for another term as President.

“I would like simply, because again it’s the first time I speak publicly today, to put on record my big thanks for the over 200 member associations of FIFA, all the six confederations who have supported me,” Infantino said in a statement.

“I feel humbled and honoured to be able to serve the global football community for the next four years.”

Mane main out for Senegal

Senegal’s chances of progressing to the round of 16 have been dealt a blow with Sadio Mane ruled out of the World Cup.

Mane suffered a leg injury for Bayern Munich in his final hit-out before the tournament in Qatar and now the African side will be without the 30-year-old who led them to the title at the African Cup of Nations at the start of the year.

Senegal team doctor, Manuel Afonso, confirmed Mane would require surgery in a bitter blow for the star who was the runner-up in Ballon d’Or voting to French striker Karim Benzema.

???? ¡Sadio Mané es baja de la Copa Mundial con Senegal por lesión! ???????? pic.twitter.com/6KTtOdXxr7 — Copa Mundial FIFA ???? (@fifaworldcup_es) November 17, 2022

Ronaldo claims Man U ‘cut his legs’

Cristiano Ronaldo felt Manchester United had ‘cut his legs’ and did not want him to ‘shine’ or listen to advice as his relationship with the club deteriorated.

In his revealing TalkTV interview that has been released over the last few days, the Portugal forward claimed United were trying to force him out and criticised boss Erik ten Hag while also saying Red Devils owners the Glazer family do not care about the club.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he did not respect Dutchman ten Hag, who took over at Old Trafford in the summer, and claimed a number of individuals at United were trying to push him to leave.

In Thursday night’s second instalment of the full interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ronaldo gave further details of how he felt he had been “betrayed” as his return to United went sour.

“When I arrived at Manchester United, I always be available to help the team to do the good things, to put in the right spots, to compete with the best teams,” Ronaldo said.

“But it’s hard when they cut your legs and they don’t like you to shine and they don’t listen to your advice.

“I think I have words to advise the club. I think I can help a lot, but when the infrastructure is not good …”

Amid speculation over whether he would be departing United over the summer, Ronaldo and other players left a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano before full-time – something new boss Ten Hag had labelled “unacceptable”.

In October, Ronaldo was a substitute for the 2-0 win over Tottenham and later walked off the bench before leaving the stadium, with Ten Hag saying the 37-year-old had refused to come on during the closing stages.

Ronaldo did not feature for the next Premier League match against Chelsea.

“I think it was a strategy from the club for me to react that way,” said Ronaldo, who is currently on World Cup duty with Portugal. “I was very, very, very, very disappointed for the communication of Manchester United.

“To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach. And they suspend me three days, which I felt was a lot.

“It’s difficult to tell you 100 per cent, but let’s say I regret (it), but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach,” he said.

“Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I’m not that kind of player. I know what I can give to teams.”

Former United teammate Gary Neville, who had also been criticised by Ronaldo during his interview, said United should cancel Ronaldo’s contract in the next few days.

Reflecting on his future, Ronaldo told TalkTV: “It is hard for me to say that I will not be back to Manchester United, but regardless, as you say, let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Argentina cop double blow

Argentina’s Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez have been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to injuries.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday Angel Correa has been called up to replace Gonzalez after he sustained a muscle injury.

“After today’s training session, Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and will not be included in the World Cup squad.

“In his place, the national team staff has called up Angel Correa,” the AFA said in a statement.

#SelecciónMayor El jugador Joaquín Correa también será desafectado de la convocatoria mundialista por lesión.



El reemplazante será informado en las próximas horas. pic.twitter.com/XCx98v66Xt — Selección Argentina ???????? (@Argentina) November 17, 2022

“The player Joaquin Correa will also be removed from the World Cup squad due to injury. The replacement will be informed in the coming hours.”

Argentina’s opening World Cup match is against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

The Copa America champions are also sweating on the fitness of defender Christian Romero and forwards Alejandro Gomez and Paulo Dybala, all of whom were left out of Argentina’s last warm-up match on Wednesday.

The Argentinians are second favourites behind Brazil to lift the title in Qatar.