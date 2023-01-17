'I'll look good at Bondi with my shirt off': Life's a beach for Roosters recruit Smith

After so much controversy surrounding his move to Bondi, former Storm hooker Brandon Smith has finally arrived at his new home.

The Roosters recruit has spoken for the first time in his new colours and appears to be loving every minute of his latest adventure, saying his move to the Eastern Suburbs has “been really, really good.”

“I’m settling in well. I’m living in Bondi at the moment, I’ve got a good little crew of boys and I’m pretty fortunate that I already knew half the team,” Smith told Roosters media.

“There’s a lot of mateship getting around, a lot of brotherhood. It’s been real good so far.”

As most of us know, playing for the Roosters has many advantages. Living just 600 metres away from North Bondi, Smith is making the most of having one of Australia’s most popular beaches on his doorstep.

“To be able to just go down to the beach and swim pretty much every day has been awesome,” he said.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a real Smith chat without a bit of cheek. The 26-year-old who is known for his sense of humour, and being at a new club doesn’t seem to have changed that.

When discussing the gruelling pre-season training with Fox Sports, Smith revealed how he is trying to get “hot and sexy and fit”.

“It’s (pre-season) been really tough,” said Smith.

“I’m getting used to the training with a lot of long-distance stuff. I’m loving it because I try to get hot and sexy and fit for a job.

“Hopefully after another 47 more days, I’ll look good at Bondi Beach with my shirt off. That’s not why I’m getting fit – rugby league is my number one.”

After six seasons with the Storm playing alongside Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cam Munster and Jahrome Hughes, Smith formed part of a spine that other clubs could only dream of. He now finds himself in a very similar situation, gearing up to wear the number nine jersey as part of another talent-packed spine consisting of James Tedesco, Sam Walker and Luke Keary, after the departure of Sam Verrills to the Titans.

While there are big expectations for these four to all click, he knows there is still a lot of work to be done for it all to click.

“I’m gelling with Sam (Walker) and (Luke) Keary pretty well, but we’ve still got a long way to go until Round 1.”

Smith made headlines for the wrong reasons when he announced his decision to sign with the tricolours on the YKTR podcast in late 2021. The Kiwi International also revealed that he wanted to win a premiership with the Roosters – all before the Storm knew about his plans to depart.

But after many apologies and getting through a mixed 2022 season at Melbourne thanks to injury and suspension, Smith is ready to let his footy do the talking once more. He is happy to finally be at his new club and wearing his new colours.

“It was pretty cool (to pull the jersey on),” said Smith. “I’m just waiting until I can pull on the jersey to go to war first.

“I think that’s when it will really sink in.”

The Roosters will take on Melbourne in Geelong in their opening trial on February 12 so it will be interesting to see if Smith suits up for that game against his old club or waits for their second pre-season fixture against the Sea Eagles in Gosford five days later.

They face the Dolphins in Round 1 on March 5.