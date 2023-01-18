Round 1 Predicted Teams - Dragons: Sullivan hamstrung, Amone facing court in off-season of turmoil

As part of a series profiling the expected Round 1 sides for all 17 NRL clubs in 2023, the Dragons are in a state of turmoil on and off the field.

Very few people expect Anthony Griffin to survive the 2023 season as St George Illawarra coach and his chances have been hampered by an off-season filled with drama.

There has been the presentation night farce when only three players from the top 30 squad bothered to turn up, former centre Matt Cooper refusing to turn up to the 2010 grand final reunion due to a feud with the former CEO, Cody Ramsey being hospitalised for an intestinal problem with no certainty on his return date, chairman Craig Young resigning over his written character reference on a club letterhead for Brett Finch, young guns Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan requesting releases then agreeing to stay and Junior Amone and Zac Lomax getting involved in a scuffle at training.

And the club then inflicts more damage upon itself by sending out a survey to members on the contentious issue of the joint-venture’s name, tossing out suggestions that would remove Illawarra and potentially St George as well from the logo.

Just when the Dragons thought things could not get any worse, Sullivan is now expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, with the club’s incumbent five-eighth Amone facing the prospect of being stood down over an alleged hammer attack late last year.

The No.6 is yet to be stood down by the NRL under their no-fault policy, however a decision from head office looms.

Amone is due to face court in Wollongong on Wednesday, after being charged with with reckless grievous bodily harm in company in December.

If found guilty, Amone’s charge carries with it a maximum prison sentence of 14 years – beyond the threshold of 11 years for the no-fault stand-down policy to be enacted. If Amone does miss the start of the season with his matter before the courts, pre-season trial matches would have been crucial for Sullivan to partner halfback Ben Hunt.

If Sullivan is not fit, coach Anthony Griffin would likely have to hand the No.6 jersey to Moses Mbye to start the year. Sullivan’s injury leaves the Dragons with a second spot in their spine in question before kickoff.

Tyrell Sloan is the likely back up No.1, after he started last year there but was axed midway through the season.

Griffin has not been able to get the team back to the finals in his first two years at the helm and if he can finally do so after this off-season, then it will be a stunning turnaround.

He will be relieved the Red V have the bye in Round 1, with another week p his sleeve to get everything organised.

Who’s new?

If there is to be growth from the Dragons, it will have to be within as the list of new recruits doesn’t inspire too much confidence. Injury-plagued hooker Jacob Liddle has switched south from the Wests Tigers along with journeyman prop Zane Musgrove while they have also added Nick Lui Toso, a former Penrith lower-grade prop from the Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup.

Who’s gone?

Plenty of experience has been removed from what was an ageing roster. Veteran forwards Tariq Sims (Storm), Josh McGuire (Warrington) and Andrew McCullough (retired) have left, along with George Burgess, who was released and then also hung up his boots.

Younger forwards Jackson Ford (Warriors), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins) and Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys) have also departed.

Key spots to unlock

Ramsey’s playing future has been clouded by his internal problem so if he is unable to recover in time for Round 1, Sloan should get another chance to lock down the fullback role.

Amone’s likely suspension means Sullivan would be the likely halves partner for captain Ben Hunt when he is fit but if he is hamstrung, Mbye is the next option.

Liddle is slated to slot in at hooker with Mbye another option, who will probably end up as the bench utility later in the season.

Second-rowers Jaydn Su’A and Jack Bird are the only forwards with game-breaking ability – the Dragons need to get the best out of them to have any chance of becoming finals contenders.

Round 1 predicted team

1 Tyrell Sloan

2 Mikaele Ravalawa

3 Moses Suli

4 Zac Lomax

5 Mat Feagai

6 Moses Mbye

7 Ben Hunt

8 Blake Lawrie

9 Jacob Liddle

10 Zane Musgrove

11 Jack Bird

12 Jaydn Su’A

13 Jack De Belin

Interchange

14 Billy Burns

15 Josh Kerr

16 Tyrell Fuimaono

17 Aaron Woods

Other squad members: Francis Molo (suspended until Round 3), Junior Amone (stood down), Cody Ramsey (injured), Jayden Sullivan (injured), Jaiyden Hunt, Max Feagai, Michael Molo, Nick Lui Toso, Tautau Moga, Billy Burns