Pat your head, rub your tummy at same time: Crazy rules introduced for NRL's Pre-season Challenge trial games

Bonus points, unlimited interchange, and $100,000 in prize money potentially going to the winner of ‘heads or tails’.

No, these are not from a game invented by some bored kids during the school holidays, these are some of the crazy rules being introduced for the NRL’s inaugural Pre-season Challenge.

There’s also no golden point, 12 points for a win, six for a draw. Thankfully you still get nothing for a loss which is a relief.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

According to the Daily Telegraph, these changes among many others are being introduced to get fans excited before the regular season starts, and help with crowd and viewer numbers.

In a bid to make the pre-season matches more exciting, teams will be rewarded for taking extra risks in attack, with bonus points for scoring more than five tries, offloads and 10 linebreaks.

Throughout the Challenge, current title holders the Roosters will have to hand over the trophy they have held onto for longer than most due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2022 premiers Penrith set to take on Super League champions St Helens at Bluebet Stadium.

The English tourists will be making the most of their time down under, booked in for a match against the Aussie Saints at WIN Stadium. We will also be treated to a grand final rematch when Penrith take on Parramatta during week one of the pre season.

Advertisement

Kiwi fans will get to see the height of passion and emotion live, with both the men’s and women’s Maori vs Indigenous All-Stars matches to be played across the ditch.

We will also be gearing up for the 40th Charity Shield between the Red V and the Bunnies, with Souths holding the bragging rights with 22 wins. The Dragons broke a ten-year drought against their arch-rivals in 2022 and will be looking to get the job done again when they head back out to Mudgee.

It will also be our first chance to check out the NRL’s newest franchise, The Dolphins. Wayne Bennett and his men will be taking on their Queensland neighbours the Cowboys and the Titans.

Check out all the rules and lineup for all the pre-season action, with every game available on Fox League and Kayo.

CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial to watch the NRL on KAYO

Advertisement

THE 2023 NRL PRE-SEASON CHALLENGE

When: February 9-12 and February 17-19

Prizemoney: $100,000 winner takes all

Teams: All 17 NRL clubs, plus Super League champions St Helens

TV: All games live and exclusive on Fox League

THE RULES

– 80-minute games

– No extra time or golden point. A draw will be declared it scores are equal

– Squad sizes: As many as 28 players for week-one matches and 26 for week-two matches

– Unlimited interchange

*World Club Challenge will have 17-man squads with an 18th player for concussion protocols, and 10 interchanges

– One referee

– Bunker in use

Advertisement

THE LADDER

Competition points

– 12 for a win

– Six for a draw

– None for a loss

BONUS POINTS

A bonus point available for each of the following:

– Scoring five or more tries

– Making five or more linebreaks

– Making 10 or more offloads

Teams can earn a maximum 15 points for a win, nine for a draw and three for a loss.

THE WINNER

Advertisement

The overall winner will be determined by the most competition points.

– For and against (points differential), then if still equal;

– The greater percentage of points scored in for and against, then if still equal;

– Most tries scored, then if still equal;

– Most goals kicked, then if still equal;

– Most drop goals kicked, then if still equal;

– Least amount of penalties conceded across both games, then if still equal;

– The toss of a coin

2023 NRL Pre-season

All times in AEDT

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Feb 9

Warriors vs Tigers, Mt Smart Stadium, 6pm

Advertisement

Friday, Feb 10

Knights v Sharks, Central Coast Stadium, 5.55pm

Rabbitohs vs Sea Eagles, Central Coast Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, Feb 11

Maori vs Indigenous All Stars – Women, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, 1.30pm

Maori vs Indigenous All Stars – Men, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, 3.45pm

Eels vs Panthers, BlueBet Stadium, 6pm

Advertisement

Dragons v St Helens, WIN Stadium, 8.05pm

How far can Wayne take the Dolphins in Year 1? ????????#9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/wwFCk6o0c1 — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) January 7, 2023

Sunday, Feb 12

Storm vs Roosters, GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, 1.50pm

Raiders vs Bulldogs, Ack Weyman Oval, Moruya, 3.55pm

Cowboys vs Dolphins, Barlow Park, Cairns, 6pm

Broncos vs Titans, Sunshine Coast Stadium, 8.05pm

Advertisement

WEEK TWO

Friday, Feb 17

Knights vs Eels, Central Coast Stadium. 5.55pm

Roosters vs Sea Eagles, Central Coast Stadium. 8pm

Saturday, Feb 18

Dragons vs Rabbitohs, Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee, 3.30pm (Charity Shield)

Panthers vs St Helens, BlueBet Stadium, 6pm (World Club Challenge)

Advertisement

Broncos vs Cowboys, Sunshine Coast Stadium, 8.10pm

Will the Panthers create history and win their first World Club Challenge, or will the Saints come marching in and take the spoils?



Tickets on sale now. Secure your seat: https://t.co/odrwjyd9Lp pic.twitter.com/jynGkprbyB — NRL (@NRL) December 8, 2022

Sunday, Feb 19

Warriors vs Storm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 12.50pm

Tigers vs Raiders, Belmore Sports Ground, Sydney, 2.55pm

Bulldogs vs Sharks, Belmore Sports Ground, Sydney, 5pm

Dolphins vs Titans, Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe, 7.05pm

Advertisement

Help shape the future of The Roar – take our quick survey with a chance to WIN!