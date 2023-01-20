BREAKING: Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested over alleged assault

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault of a woman at a popular Sydney establishment late last year.

The Wallabies back, 34, was arrested after a vehicle stop at Kingsford about 2:30pm on Friday afternoon and taken to Waverley police station, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The arrest comes after a 28-year-old woman reported to police in the Tweed/Byron Bay district that she had been allegedly sexually assaulted at Beach Road Hotel in Bondi Beach on December 17, 2022.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

In a statement to the Herald, police said “a 33 [34]-year-old man was arrested following a vehicle stop on Rainbow Street, Kingsford”.

Rugby Australia added: “Rugby Australia, the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) are aware of the situation involving Kurtley Beale.

“As this is a police matter, and we understand there has been no charge made, we will be making no further comment at this time.”

Beale and his wife Maddi recently had their first child, who was named after his father – Kurtley James Windon Beale.

Advertisement

Beale arrived back in Australia last June after plying his trade in France for two seasons with Paris-based club Racing 92.

The talented back, who made his debut for the Wallabies in 2009 and has gone on to play 95 Tests, was included in former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie’s 44-person squad for the first training camp of the year last week.

While injury had meant he had not played for the Wallabies since the last Test of the 2021 Spring Tour, Beale was likely to make a push for this year’s World Cup.

The alleged assault bookends a dramatic week in Australian rugby, which started with the shock axing of Rennie and the announcement Eddie Jones had returned as Wallabies coach.

Beale has had a long-running battle with alcoholism.

In 2013, the then-Melbourne Rebels star had a fight with teammates Gareth Delve and Cooper Vuna just hours after a record-breaking 64-7 loss to the Sharks in South Africa.

Advertisement

In a Stan Sport feature in December, Beale opened up on the day he checked himself into a rehab centre.

“I checked myself into rehab. It came off the back end of the Rebels, me getting in a stink with one of the other players,” Beale said.

“I made a bit of a porkchop of myself and absolutely deserved every sanction and everything like that. It was the time there where things weren’t going right for me. I had to get help.

“With the support going back to my pillars, they pretty much said ‘Maybe let’s go down this route and try find yourself a bit.’ It was pretty tough.

“You think as a young kid you know everything, right? You know everything. I always see it as it’s all learnings. It’s a time for growth and I found that period really helpful because it was all about reconnecting with my identity because I lost it.

“I didn’t know who I was. When you don’t have that sense of who you are and that attachment of yourself then you lose yourself by not staying true to yourself.”