NRL going back to the future with June 30 signings deadline a slight improvement but still a broken system

The NRL has gone from a bad system to a worse one and now looks set to revert to a modified version of its previous set-up.

After many months of argy-bargy at the bargaining table with the RLPA, it appears the old June 30 anti-tampering deadline is going to be revived.

Yes, that’s better by eight months compared to the current November 1 freeforall where players can sign with a new club 15 months before playing their first game there.

But, the mid-season moratorium is still a bad look for a supposedly professional sport.

Every sporting league around the globe is different but it’s a system you will struggle to see elsewhere – a player can decide to leave a club midway through a season, finish that season with their team before taking up the offer elsewhere.

Panthers star Stephen Crichton better get the ink down pretty quick on his new four-year deal with Canterbury for 2024 onwards to make the most of what is potentially the last days of the current laissez-faire set-up.

He would have to wait until July to do a Dogs deal under the ARL Commission’s latest watered-down proposal to the players’ union.

And just like a couple of decades ago when the June 30 system was in operation, nothing will stop players, managers, CEOs and board members from doing deals on the sly months before the deadline is lifted.

The wrinkle in the proposed new system compared to its previous incarnation is the plan to have a transfer window from round 10 until the end of the State of Origin period in mid-July.

In theory, a player could jet into Brisbane for Magic Round with his current team then start the next week at a new destination.

Again, this is a slight improvement on the previous set-up where players were jumping horses mid-stream in the pre-season and any round up until the end of July in recent years.

The NRL had wanted to institute a system like the AFL where players could only sign with rival clubs at the end of the season.

Predictably, the RLPA arced up about that by claiming players needed more time to relocate in the event that they join a new team in a different city.

The four weeks from Grand Final night at the start of October from pre-season training in November was supposedly not enough yet players will get on the next flight to the other side of the world at the drop of a hat when a better offer comes up at the Super League.

There’s just six weeks to go before the start of the season, but the CBA that was supposed to be in place by November 1 is still not finalised.

Players deserve credit for sticking to their guns by putting up a united front against the NRL to show that the dispute is not about money.

If they had called off negotiations after they had received their promised salary cap increase, that would have proved that their main focus was money.

But the fact that they are still fighting for issues related to player welfare, injury funds, retired players and their NRLW comrades – who are in the dark about when their competition will even be held – shows that they are pushing for better conditions overall, not just pay.

RLPA chief executive Clint Newton repeatedly called out Rugby League Central last year for keeping the players in the dark about fundamental changes to the game.

His “early Christmas present” was the NRL announcing salary cap rises for the NRL and NRLW when all the RLPA received the day beforehand was a 185-word financial proposal and to be directed to respond by close of business the next day.

Newton said announcing the deal without the players’ agreement was “unprecedented” and that clubs were only informed of the arrangement minutes before the ARL made its public proclamation.

He was again fired up on SEN Radio on Thursday, saying “there is a lack of trust” from the players with the NRL.

“Trust can be resolved by a great CBA, a strong CBA that we can all stand behind. It’s important that we do invest in these areas and that we do support our NRLW players who right now, can’t sign any contract and don’t have that certainty,” he said.

“That’s why it’s important for the players.”

“For the first time in 120 years of the game, players en masse have stood up and have taken action. It should tell you something about the player unity. They want to make sure they are heard and respected.

“I’m incredibly proud about the playing group and what we represent.

“Players are standing firm on the things that were never properly invested in (by the NRL),” he added in reference to support for past players and transitional support programs for retired players.

“That is a pretty noble intention from this group of players.”

The former Knights, Storm and Panthers forward said the players did the NRL a favour when “the game was on its knees” during the COVID-19 pandemic by agreeing to take $98 million in pay cuts.

Newton said players were annoyed that the NRL lengthened its season to 27 rounds without consultation with the RLPA as well as the spike in fines dished out by the judiciary.

“That medical support fund is for players that suffer injuries while they’re playing because they’re not entitled to the Workers Compensation legislation,” he said.

“Therefore, if you suffer an injury, while working, most people have that coverage.

“The players are no longer voiceless and they won’t be.”

If the NRL comes to the party to meet these demands, it remains to be seen whether the RLPA will accept the changes to the player signings system but it’s likely they will cede ground on that front rather than try to keep the current set-up which is unpopular with fans.

The players received an ally from another sport during the week when Test cricketer Usman Khawaja voiced his support for their plight.

A much more unlikely partner for the NRL players is returning Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

His public declaration that he’s keen to poach a few players from the NRL led to the predictable “rugby is boring” reply from ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys.

Advertisement

However, the fact that Rugby Australia execs are crowing about investing in code-hoppers because they know financial windfalls are on the horizon from a Lions tour and two World Cups will cause alarm at NRL HQ and in clubland.

The NRL’s head honchos would love to be able to operate like the AFL and have no direct competitor that players could join. Makes it much easier to be autocratic.

They’ve pretty much been operating that way for several years with Rugby Australia leaking money and the Super League in financial peril.

But with Eddie back in charge, someone who values NRL talent, particularly players with rugby pedigree, the ARL Commissioners should be at least slightly less dictatorial to the players, particularly if a young phenomenon like Joseph Suaali’i gets a wandering eye.

And when NRL players want to jump ship to rugby they don’t have to worry about an anti-tampering deadline, November, June or any date.