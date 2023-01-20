The Roar
The Roar

League
Advertisement

NRL Transfer Centre: Taupau on brink of Broncos deal, Warriors cut two to pave way for signings
The Roar
56 minutes ago
8
Join the conversation
36987 Reads
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
The Roar
56 minutes ago
8
36987 Reads

The NRL’s never-ending contract circus will keep on going throughout the off-season with deals for 2023 and 2024 and beyond being hashed out.

Now that the November 1 deadline has passed, preliminary NRL squads for 2023 have officially been announced. But with the rules allowing players off contract next year to sign offers from rivals, clubs are desperate to tie down talent long term.

The much sought-after forward Martin Taupau seems set for a surprise move to Brisbane after Queensland media reported that he will join the Broncos.

The Samoa international is in high demand after leaving Manly at the end of last year, but has been training alone as clubs wait to finalise their salary cap situation before offering the veteran a deal.

Parramatta had been thought to be the favourites – coach Brad Arthur attempted to do a late deal for Taupau before the trade deadline last year – but it now seems that Kevin Walters will swoop to add experience to his pack.

The Warriors have cut two players from preseason training, with Tanielo Otukolo and Otukinekina Kepu both released from their contracts.

Otukolo featured nine times in the last two years, when the Warriors were based in Australia, but never cemented a first grade place and is now free to play elsewhere.

Kepu is yet to debut at NRL level but was a regular last year at feeder club Redcliffe and had been expected to make the step up in 2023. His brother, Valingi Kepu, remains at the club.

Advertisement

The released pair were on top 30 deals, and with their departure, the Warriors are now free to add two more to their squad if they so choose.

They have four development players – Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua, Zyon Maiu’u and Demitric Sifakula – who could be upgraded, or they could look to the market.

The Dogs of War continue to re-grow their empire, securing the services of Stephen Crichton in a four-year deal reportedly worth $3.3 million.

The Samoan centre announced this week he would be leaving Penrith at the end of the 2023 season, and as no surprise to anyone, the Bulldogs were ready to attack.

The 22-year-old will link up with former teammates Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau in 2024, as well as Canterbury’s new head coach Cameron Ciraldo who was the assistant coach at Penrith.

Crichton has made no secret of his desire to play fullback, so it will be interesting to see if he gets his wish when he moves across to Belmore.

Cronulla have sent a strong signal that a succession plan in their halves might be underway by extending back-up Braydon Trindall through to the end of 2025.

Advertisement

He is currently behind Matt Moylan in the pecking order at Shark Park, but with Moylan set to turn 32 midway through the coming season, it might be that coach Craig Fitzgibbon looks to the future with the 23-year-old Trindall. Moylan’s contract runs to the end of 2024.

“I’m very happy to be extending with the club for a further two seasons,” said Trindall. “I’m excited to keep learning and developing my game under Fitzy and the coaching staff. We are definitely heading in the right direction and I can’t wait to keep building as a club over the next few years.”

Samoan international Dany Levi has signed a two-year deal with the Canberra Raiders

Playing 112 games across three clubs – the Knights, Sea Eagles and Broncos – the hooker returns to the NRL after spending a season with Huddersfield in the English Super League.

“We’re really pleased to secure Danny Levi for the next two seasons with his experience and skill at hooker providing us with another quality player in that position in the NRL squad,” said Raiders CEO Don Furner.

Canterbury have announced the re-signing of five eighth Matt Burton, with a multi-year deal locked in for the NSW and Kangaroos star.

Advertisement

Burton, who joined from Penrith ahead of last year, was named the Bulldogs’ player of the year for 2022 and will now stick around until 2027 at the earliest.

The Dolphins’ recruitment drive has been bolstered by the arrival of fullback Tesi Niu from Brisbane, with the Tongan international agreeing an early release from the final year of his contract with the Broncos.

CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO

NRL Transfer Centre

Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.

Brisbane Broncos

Advertisement
Adam Reynolds20232024 
Billy Walters20232024 
Blake Mozer202320242025
Brendan Piakura20232024 
Corey Jensen2023  
Corey Oates2023POPO
Cory Paix2023  
Deine Mariner20232024 
Delouise Hoeter20232024 
Ethan Quai2023  
Ezra Mam20232024 
Herbie Farnworth2023  
Jesse Arthars2023  
Jock Madden20232024 
Jordan Pereira2023  
Jordan Riki20232024 
Keenan Palasia2023  
Kobe Hetherington202320242025
Kotoni Staggs202320242025
Kurt Capewell20232024 
Logan Bayliss2023  
Patrick Carrigan20232024 
Payne Haas20232024 
Reece Walsh202320242025
Selwyn Cobbo202320242025
TC Robati20232024 
Thomas Flegler2023  
Xavier Willison20232024 2025

2023 recruits

Reece Walsh (Warriors), Jesse Arthars (via loan deal with Warriors), Jock Madden (Tigers).

2023 departures

Brenko Lee (Dolphins), David Mead (retired), Te Maire Martin (Warriors), Tyson Gamble (Knights), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Ryan James, Tyrone Roberts (retired), Zac Hosking (Panthers), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Albert Kelly (unsigned), Tesi Niu (Dolphins)

Canberra Raiders

Adrian Trevilyan2023     
Albert Hopoate2023     
Ata Mariota20232024    
Brad Schneider2023     
Brandon MorkosDev.2024    
Clay Webb2023     
Corey Horsburgh20232024MO   
Corey Harawira-Naera202320242025PO  
Danny Levi20232024
Ethan StrangeDev.20242025   
Elliott Whitehead20232024    
Emre Guler2023     
Harley Smith-Shields2023     
Hudson Young20232024    
Jack Wighton2023PO    
Jamal Fogarty20232024    
James Schiller20232024    
Jarrod Croker2023PO    
Jordan Rapana2023     
Joseph Tapine20232024202520262027PO
Josh Papalii20232024MO   
Matthew Frawley2023     
Matthew Timoko202320242025   
Nik Cotric20232024    
Peter Hola2023MO    
Sebastian Kris20232024    
Semi Valemei20232024    
Tom Starling2023PO    
Trey Mooney20232024    
Xavier Savage202320242025   
Zachary Woolford20232024    
Zane DunfordDev.Dev.2025 
Advertisement

2023 recruits

Pasami Saulo (Knights).

2023 departures

Sam Williams (retired), Josh Hodgson (Eels), Ryan Sutton (Bulldogs), Adam Elliott (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield).

Canterbury Bulldogs

Andrew Davey20232024  
Bailey Biondi-Odo2023   
Braidon Burns2023   
Brandon Clarke2023   
Christopher Patolo2023   
Corey Waddell2023   
Declan Casey2023   
Franklin Pele20232024  
Hayze Perham20232024  
Isaac Matalavea-BoothDev.20242025 
Iverson MataiDev.2024  
Jackson Topine20232024  
Jacob Kiraz20232024  
Jacob Preston20232024  
Jake Averillo2023   
Jayden Okunbor2023   
Jeral Skelton20232024  
Jordan SamraniDev.20242025 
Josh Addo-Carr202320242025 
Kyle Flanagan2023   
Luke Thompson2023   
Matt Burton202320242025 2026 
Max King20232024  
Paul Alamoti20232024  
Raymond Faitala-Mariner202320242025 
Reed Mahoney2023202420252026
Ryan Sutton202320242025 
Samuel Hughes2023   
Tevita Pangai Junior20232024  
Viliame Kikau2023202420252026

2023 recruits

Advertisement

Viliame Kikau (Panthers), Ryan Sutton (Raiders), Reed Mahoney (Eels), Andrew Davey (Sea Eagles), Franklin Pele (Sharks), Hayze Perham (Eels).

2023 departures

Jack Hetherington (Knights), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Matt Dufty (Warrington), Josh Jackson (retired), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Matt Doorey (Eels), Joe Stimson (Titans), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Ava Seumanufagai (released), Josh Cook, (unsigned), Reece Hoffman (unsigned) Tui Katoa, (unsigned) Brandon Wakeham, (unsigned), Corey Allan (Roosters).

Cronulla Sharks

Blayke Brailey2023202420252026
Braden Hamlin-Uele20232024  
Braydon Trindall202320242025 
Briton Nikora202320242025 
Cameron McInnes202320242024 
Connor Tracey20232024  
Dale Finucane202320242025 
Jack Williams20232024  
Jayden Berrell2023   
Jesse Colquhoun20232024  
Jesse Ramien2023   
Kade Dykes20232024  
Kayal IroDev.2024  
Lachlan Miller2023   
Matthew Ikuvalu2023   
Matthew Moylan20232024  
Mawene Hiroti2023   
Nicho Hynes20232024  
Oregon Kaufusi20232024MO 
Ronaldo Mulitalo202320242025 
Royce Hunt2023PO  
Sione Katoa2023   
Siosifa Talakai2023 2024 2024 2026
Siteni Taukamo20232024  
Teig Wilton2023   
Thomas Hazelton20232024CO 
Toby Rudolf20232024  
Wade Graham2023   
William Kennedy2023   

2023 recruits

Oregon Kaufusi (Eels).

Advertisement

2023 departures

Luke Metcalf (Warriors), Aiden Tolman, Andrew Fifita (retired), Franklin Pele (Bulldogs).

The Dolphins

Anthony Milford20232024 
Brenko Lee20232024 
Connelly Lemuelu20232024 
Edrick Lee20232024 
Euan Aitken20232024 
Felise Kaufusi202320242025
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow20232024 
Harrison GrahamDev.20242025
Herman Ese’ese2023PO 
Isaiya Katoa202320242025
Jack BostockDev.20242025
Jamayne Isaako202320242025
Jarrod Wallace20232024 
Jeremy Marshall-King20232024 
Jesse Bromwich20232024 
JJ Collins2023  
Kenneath Bromwich202320242025
Kodi Nikorima20232024 
Mark Nicholls20232024 
Mason Teague20232024MO
Oliver Gildart2023  
Poasa Faamausili2023  
Ray Stone20232024 
Robert Jennings20232024MO
Sean O’Sullivan202320242025
Thomas Gilbert202320242025
Tesi Niu2023
Valynce Te Whare20232024 

Gold Coast Titans

Aaron Schoupp202320242025 
AJ Brimson2023202420252026
Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira2023   
Beau Fermor2023202420252026
Brian Kelly2023   
David Fifita2023   
Erin Clark202320242025 
Chris Randall2023   
Isaac Liu20232024  
Iszac Fa’asuamaleauiDev.20242025 
Jacob Alick2023CO  
Jaimin Jollife20232024  
Jayden Campbell20232024  
Joe Stimson20232024  
Jojo Fifita202320242025 
Joseph Vuna2023   
Josiah PahuluDev.20242025 
Keano KiniDev.Dev.2025CO
Kieran Foran20232024  
Klese Haas20232024  
Moeaki Fotuaika20232024  
Patrick Herbert2023   
Paul Turner2023   
Phillip Sami20232024  
Sam McIntyre2023   
Sam Verrills20232024  
Tanah Boyd20232024  
Thomas Weaver20232024  
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui20232024MOMO
Toby Sexton20232024 
 

Advertisement

2023 recruits

Kieran Foran (Sea Eagles), Sam Verrills (Roosters), Joe Stimson, Aaron Schoupp (Bulldogs), Chris Randall (Knights).

2023 departures

Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Will Smith (released), Kevin Proctor (released), Corey Thompson (retired), Sam Lisone (Leeds), Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Greg Marzhew (Knights).

Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Alec Tu’itavake2023    
Ben Trbojevic2023    
Ben Condon202320242025  
Brad Parker2023    
Christian Tuipulotu20232024   
Cooper Johns2023    
Daly Cherry-Evans202320242025  
Ethan Bullemor2023    
Haumole Olakau’atu202320242025  
Jake Trbojevic2023202420252026 
Jason Saab2023202420252026 
Josh Aloiai2023    
Josh Schuster20232024   
Kaeo Weekes2023    
Karl Lawton20232024   
Kelma Tuilagi202320242025  
Lachlan Croker20232024   
Morgan Boyle2023    
Morgan Harper2023    
Raymond Vaega2023    
Reuben Garrick20232024202520262027
Sean Keppie2023202420252026 
Taniela Paseka20232024   
Tom Trbojevic2023202420252026 
Toafofoa Sipley2023    
Tolutau Koula20232024   
Viliami Fifita20232024   
Zac Fulton20232024   

2023 recruits

Advertisement

Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers), Ben Condon (Cowboys), Cooper Johns (Storm).

2023 departures

Kieran Foran (Titans), Dylan Walker (Warriors), Andrew Davey (Bulldogs), Martin Taupau (unsigned) Kurt De Luis (unsigned).

Melbourne Storm

Aaron Pene20232024   
Alec MacDonald202320242025  
Cameron Munster2023 2024202520262027
Christian Welch202320242025MO 
Dean Ieremia2023    
Eliesa Katoa20232024   
George Jennings2023    
Harry Grant202320242025PO 
Jack Howarth20232024202520262027
Jahrome Hughes2023202420252026202
Jayden Nikorima2023    
Joe Chan20232024MO  
Jonah Pezet2023    
Jordan Grant2023    
 Josh King2023    
Justin Olam2023202420252026 
Marion Seve20232024   
Nelson Asofa-Solomona2023    
Nick Meaney2023    
Reimis Smith20232024   
Ryan Papenhuyzen202320242025  
Tariq Sims2023    
Tepai Moeroa2023    
Tom Eisenhuth2023CO   
Trent Loiero202320242025  
Tui Kamikamica2023    
Tyran Wishart2023    
William Warbrick2023    
Xavier Coates2023202420252026

2023 recruits

Eliesa Katoa (Warriors), Tariq Sims (Dragons), Joe Chan (Catalans), Aaron Pene (Warriors).

Advertisement

2023 departures

Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Brandon Smith (Roosters), Jesse Bromwich (Dolphins), Kenny Bromwich (Dolphins), David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers, returning from loan), Cooper Johns (Sea Eagles) Chris Lewis (unsigned).

Newcastle Knights

Adam Elliott202320242025  
Adam Clune2023    
Bailey Hodgson2023    
Bradman Best20232024   
Brodie Jones2023    
Greg Marzhew2023    
Dane Gagai20232024   
Daniel Saifiti2023202420252026 
David Klemmer2023    
Dominic Young2023    
Dylan Lucas2023PO   
Enari Tuala2023    
Hymel Hunt2023    
Jack Johns2023    
Jack Hetherington202320242025  
Jacob Saifiti20232024   
Jackson Hastings202320242025  
Jayden Brailey202320242025  
Kalyn Ponga20232024202520262027
Krystian Mapapalangi20232024   
Kurt Mann2023    
Lachlan Fitzgibbon2023    
Leo Thompson202320242025  
Mathew Croker20232024   
Phoenix Crossland20232024   
Simi Sasagi20232024   
Tyson Gamble20232024   
Tyson Frizell2023  

2023 recruits

Adam Elliott (Raiders), Jack Hetherington (Bulldogs), Tyson Gamble (Broncos), Jackson Hastings (Tigers), Greg Marzhew (Titans).

2023 departures

Advertisement

Mitchell Barnett (Warriors), Edrick Lee (Dolphins), Jirah Momoisea (Eels), Tex Hoy (Hull FC), Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Sauaso Sue (Hull KR), Pasami Saulo (Raiders), Jake Clifford (Hull FC), David Klemmer (Knights), Brayden Musgrove (unsigned), Chris Randall (Titans).

NZ Warriors

Adam Pompey2023   
Addin Fonua-Blake2023202420252026
Bayley Sironen2023   
Braydon Wiliame20232024  
Bunty Afoa2023   
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad202320242025 
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak20232024  
Dylan Walker202320242025 
Edward Kosi2023   
Freddy Lussick20232024  
Jackson Ford20232024  
Jazz Tevaga20232024  
Josh Curran20232024  
Luke Metcalf20232024  
Marata Niukore2023202420252026
Marcelo Montoya2023   
Mitchell Barnett202320242025 
Otukinekina Kepu20232024  
Rocco Berry20232024  
Ronald Volkman202320242025 
Shaun Johnson2023   
Taniela Otukolo2023   
Te Maire Martin202320242025 
Tohu Harris20232024  
Tom Ale2023   
Valingi Kepu20232024  
Viliami Vailea202320242025 
Wayde Egan20232024  

2023 recruits

Marata Niukore (Eels), Luke Metcalf (Sharks), Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Mitchell Barnett (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Raiders), Te Maire Martin (Broncos), Jackson Ford (Dragons), Braydon Wiliame (Perpignan).

2023 departures

Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Jack Murchie (Eels), Aaron Pene (Storm), Daejarn Asi (unsigned), Pride Petterson-Robati (unsigned) Iliesa Ratuva, (unsigned)

Advertisement

North Queensland Cowboys

Ben Hampton2023    
Brendan Elliot2023    
Chad Townsend20232024   
Coen Hess20232024   
Gehamat Shibasaki2023    
Griffin Neame202320242025  
Helium Luki20232024PO  
Jeremiah Nanai2023    
Jack Gosiewski2023    
Jake Bourke2023    
Jake Granville2023    
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown2023    
James Tamou2023    
Jason Taumalolo20232024202520262027
Jordan McLean2023    
Jordan Lipp2023    
Kyle Feldt20232024   
Laitia Moceidreke2023    
Luciano Leilua202320242025  
Mitch Dunn2023    
Murray Taulagi2023202420252026 
Peta Hiku2023    
Reece Robson202320242025  
Reuben Cotter202320242025  
Riley Price2023    
Scott Drinkwater20232024202520262027
Taniela Sadrugu2023    
Thomas Dearden20232024   
Tom Chester20232024   
Valentine Holmes202320242025 

2023 recruits

Jack Gosiewski (Dragons), James Tamou (Tigers), Gehamat Shibasaki (Mackay Cutters).

2023 departures

Connelly Lemuelu, Tom Gilbert, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Sea Eagles), Kane Bradley (unsigned) Emry Pere (unsigned).

Parramatta Eels

Advertisement
Bailey Simonsson2023CO  
Bryce Cartwright2023   
Clint Gutherson202320242025 
Dylan Brown202320242025 PO
Haze Dunster20232024MO 
Jack Murchie20232024  
Jakob Arthur20232024  
Jirah Momoisea20232024  
J’maine Hopgood20232024  
Josh Hodgson2023CO  
Junior Paulo2023202420252026
Ky Rodwell20232024  
Maika Sivo2023   
Makahesi Makatoa20232024  
Matt Doorey20232024  
Mitchell Moses2023PO  
Mitch Rein2023   
Nathan Brown2023   
Ofahiki Ogden2023CO  
Reagan Campbell-Gillard202320242025 
Ryan Matterson202320242025PO
Samuel Loizou2023   
Sean Russell20232024  
Shaun Lane202320252025MO
Uinitoni MataeleDev.20242025 
Waqa Blake2023   
Will Penisini2023   
Wiremu Greig2023  

2023 recruits

Josh Hodgson (Raiders), J’maine Hopgood (Panthers), Jirah Momoisea (Knights), Jack Murchie (Warriors), Matt Doorey (Bulldogs).

2023 departures

Marata Niukore (Warriors), Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Oregon Kaufusi (Sharks), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Tom Opacic (Hull KR), Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs), Hayze Perham (Bulldogs), Solomone Naiduki (unsigned), David Hollis (released).

Penrith Panthers

Ativalu LisatiDev.2024   
Brian To’o2023    
Chris Smith2023    
Dylan Edwards20232024   
Eddie Blacker2023    
Isaah Yeo20232024   
Izack Tago202320242025  
Jack Cogger2023    
James Fisher-Harris2023202420252026 
Jarome Luai2023 2024   
Liam HenryDev.2024   
Liam Martin2023    
Lindsay Smith20232024   
Luke Garner20232024   
Matt Eisenhuth20232024   
Mitch Kenny20232024   
Moses Leota20232024   
Nathan Cleary20232024202520262027
Scott Sorensen2023    
Soni Luke2023    
Spencer Leniu2023    
Stephen Crichton2023     
Sunia Turuva20232024   
Taylan May20232024   
Thomas Jenkins2023    
Tyrone Peachey2023    
Zac Hosking20232024 
Advertisement

2023 recruits

Tyrone Peachey, (Wests Tigers), Luke Garner (Wests Tigers), Zac Hosking (Broncos), Jack Cogger (Huddersfield).

2023 departures

Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Api Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Robert Jennings (Dolphins), J’maine Hopgood (Eels), Sean O’Sullivan (Dolphins), Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs), Christian Crichton (unsigned), Jaeman Salmon (unsigned).

St George Illawarra Dragons

Aaron Woods2023   
Ben Hunt202320242025 
Blake Lawrie2023   
Cody Ramsey20232024  
Francis Molo20232024  
Jack De Belin2023PO  
Jack Bird20232024MO 
Jacob Liddle2023   
Jaiyden Hunt20232024  
Jayden Sullivan202320242025 
Jaydn Su’A20232024  
Josh Kerr2023   
Mathew Feagai20232024  
Max Feagai20232024  
Michael Molo2023MO  
Mikaele Ravalawa2023PO  
Moses Mbye2023   
Moses Suli20232024  
Nick Lui Toso2023   
Talatau Amone20232024  
Tautau Moga2023   
Tyrell Fuimaono2023   
Tyrell Sloan20232024  
Billy Burns2023   
Zac Lomax2023202420252026
Zane Musgrove20232024 

2023 recruits

Advertisement

Jacob Liddle (Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Tigers), Nick Lui Toso (Northern Pride), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors).

2023 departures

Tariq Sims (Storm), Josh McGuire (Warrington), Jackson Ford (Warriors), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), George Burgess (released), Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys), Andrew McCullough (retired).

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Alex Johnston202320242025
Benjamin Lovett20232024 
Blake Taaffe2023  
Cameron Murray202320242025
Campbell Graham20232024 
Cody Walker2023 20242025
Damien Cook20232024 2025 
Daniel Suluka-Fifita202320242025
Davvy Moale202320242025
Dean Hawkins2023  
Hame Sele2023  
Isaiah Taas20232024 
Izaac Thompson20232024 
Jacob Host2023  
Jai Arrow20232024 
Jed Cartwright2023  
Josiah Karapani20232024 
Keaon Koloamatangi20232024 
Lachlan Ilias202320242025
Latrell Mitchell202320242025
Leon Te Hau20232024 
Liam Knight2023  
Michael Chee Kam2023  
Peter Mamouzelos20232024 
Shaquai Mitchell20232024 
Siliva Havili2023  
Taane Milne20232024 
Tallis DuncanDev.20242025
Terrell Kalo Kalo2023  
Tevita Tatola20232024 
Thomas Burgess2023  
Tyrone MunroDev.20242025

2023 recruits

Nil.

Advertisement

2023 departures

Mark Nicholls (Dolphins), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Josh Mansour (unsigned).

Sydney Roosters

Corey Allan2023
Angus Crichton20232024  
Brandon Smith20232024PO 
Billy Smith2023   
Connor Watson2023   
Daniel Tupou2023   
Drew Hutchison2023   
Egan Butcher2023   
Fletcher Baker2023   
Jake Turpin2023   
James Tedesco20232024  
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves2023   
Jaxson Paulo2023PO  
Joseph Manu20232024  
Joseph Suaalii2023PO  
Joshua Wong20232024  
Lindsay Collins2023 202420252026
Luke Keary20232024  
Naufau Whyte20232024  
Nat Butcher20232024  
Paul Momirovski20232024  
Renouf Atoni2023   
Robert Toia202320242025 
Sam Walker202320242025 
Sitili Tupouniua20232024  
Terrell May20232024  
Tukupa Hau Tapuha2023   
Victor Radley2023  

2023 recruits

Brandon Smith (Storm), Jake Turpin (Broncos), Jaxson Paulo (Rabbitohs), Corey Allan (Bulldogs).

2023 departures

Advertisement

Sam Verrills (Titans), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins via Wests Tigers – after loan stint) Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield), Adam Keighran (unsigned) Matt Lodge (unsigned).

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi2023   
Alex Twal20232024  
Alex Seyfarth2023   
Apisai Koroisau20232024MO 
Apisalome Saukuru2023   
Asu Kepaoa20232024  
Brandon Tumeth20232024PO 
Brent Naden202320242025 
Charlie Staines2023   
Daine Laurie2023   
David Klemmer202320242025MO
David Nofoaluma202320242025 
Fonua Pole202320242025 
Isaiah Papali’i202320242025 
Jake Simpkin20232024  
Joe Ofahengaue202320242025 
John Bateman2023202420252026
Josh FeledyDev.20242025 
Junior Tupou20232024  
Justin MatamuaDev.2024CO 
Ken Maumalo2023MO  
Luke Brooks2023   
Rua Ngatikaura20232024  
Shawn Blore20232024  
Sione Fainu20232024  
Starford To’a20232024  
Stefano Utoikamanu20232024MO 
Tommy Talau2023   
Triston Reilly20232024  
Tukimihia Simpkins2023   

2023 recruits

Charlie Staines, Apisai Koroisau (Panthers), Isaiah Papali’i (Eels), Triston Reilly (rugby union, Waratahs), David Nofoaluma (Storm – return from loan), David Klemmer (Knights), John Bateman (Wigan).

2023 departures

Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey (Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington), Jock Madden (Broncos), Jacob Liddle (Dragons), Zane Musgrove (Dragons), James Roberts (retired), James Tamou (Cowboys), Jock Madden (Broncos), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins), Jackson Hastings (Knights), William Kei (unsigned), Henry O’Kane, (unsigned).

Advertisement
8
Join the conversation

Go head to head with other fans to pick your best players and compete in daily NRL fantasy competitions with Draftstars – it’s free to join. If you’re after great odds on every NRL match try signing up for PlayUp. Please gamble responsibly.

Related Posts

close