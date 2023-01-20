NRL Transfer Centre: Taupau on brink of Broncos deal, Warriors cut two to pave way for signings

Rugby league pioneers series: The 2000 Wests Tigers
This is the tenth article in the series with which I’m paying tribute to the pioneers of each of the 11 surviving clubs that…
The NRL’s never-ending contract circus will keep on going throughout the off-season with deals for 2023 and 2024 and beyond being hashed out.
Now that the November 1 deadline has passed, preliminary NRL squads for 2023 have officially been announced. But with the rules allowing players off contract next year to sign offers from rivals, clubs are desperate to tie down talent long term.
The much sought-after forward Martin Taupau seems set for a surprise move to Brisbane after Queensland media reported that he will join the Broncos.
The Samoa international is in high demand after leaving Manly at the end of last year, but has been training alone as clubs wait to finalise their salary cap situation before offering the veteran a deal.
Parramatta had been thought to be the favourites – coach Brad Arthur attempted to do a late deal for Taupau before the trade deadline last year – but it now seems that Kevin Walters will swoop to add experience to his pack.
The Warriors have cut two players from preseason training, with Tanielo Otukolo and Otukinekina Kepu both released from their contracts.
Otukolo featured nine times in the last two years, when the Warriors were based in Australia, but never cemented a first grade place and is now free to play elsewhere.
Kepu is yet to debut at NRL level but was a regular last year at feeder club Redcliffe and had been expected to make the step up in 2023. His brother, Valingi Kepu, remains at the club.
The released pair were on top 30 deals, and with their departure, the Warriors are now free to add two more to their squad if they so choose.
They have four development players – Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua, Zyon Maiu’u and Demitric Sifakula – who could be upgraded, or they could look to the market.
The Dogs of War continue to re-grow their empire, securing the services of Stephen Crichton in a four-year deal reportedly worth $3.3 million.
The Samoan centre announced this week he would be leaving Penrith at the end of the 2023 season, and as no surprise to anyone, the Bulldogs were ready to attack.
The 22-year-old will link up with former teammates Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau in 2024, as well as Canterbury’s new head coach Cameron Ciraldo who was the assistant coach at Penrith.
Crichton has made no secret of his desire to play fullback, so it will be interesting to see if he gets his wish when he moves across to Belmore.
Cronulla have sent a strong signal that a succession plan in their halves might be underway by extending back-up Braydon Trindall through to the end of 2025.
He is currently behind Matt Moylan in the pecking order at Shark Park, but with Moylan set to turn 32 midway through the coming season, it might be that coach Craig Fitzgibbon looks to the future with the 23-year-old Trindall. Moylan’s contract runs to the end of 2024.
“I’m very happy to be extending with the club for a further two seasons,” said Trindall. “I’m excited to keep learning and developing my game under Fitzy and the coaching staff. We are definitely heading in the right direction and I can’t wait to keep building as a club over the next few years.”
Samoan international Dany Levi has signed a two-year deal with the Canberra Raiders
Playing 112 games across three clubs – the Knights, Sea Eagles and Broncos – the hooker returns to the NRL after spending a season with Huddersfield in the English Super League.
“We’re really pleased to secure Danny Levi for the next two seasons with his experience and skill at hooker providing us with another quality player in that position in the NRL squad,” said Raiders CEO Don Furner.
Canterbury have announced the re-signing of five eighth Matt Burton, with a multi-year deal locked in for the NSW and Kangaroos star.
Burton, who joined from Penrith ahead of last year, was named the Bulldogs’ player of the year for 2022 and will now stick around until 2027 at the earliest.
The Dolphins’ recruitment drive has been bolstered by the arrival of fullback Tesi Niu from Brisbane, with the Tongan international agreeing an early release from the final year of his contract with the Broncos.
CLICK HERE for a seven-day free trial for your favourite sport on KAYO
Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.
|Adam Reynolds
|2023
|2024
|Billy Walters
|2023
|2024
|Blake Mozer
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Brendan Piakura
|2023
|2024
|Corey Jensen
|2023
|Corey Oates
|2023
|PO
|PO
|Cory Paix
|2023
|Deine Mariner
|2023
|2024
|Delouise Hoeter
|2023
|2024
|Ethan Quai
|2023
|Ezra Mam
|2023
|2024
|Herbie Farnworth
|2023
|Jesse Arthars
|2023
|Jock Madden
|2023
|2024
|Jordan Pereira
|2023
|Jordan Riki
|2023
|2024
|Keenan Palasia
|2023
|Kobe Hetherington
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kotoni Staggs
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kurt Capewell
|2023
|2024
|Logan Bayliss
|2023
|Patrick Carrigan
|2023
|2024
|Payne Haas
|2023
|2024
|Reece Walsh
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|TC Robati
|2023
|2024
|Thomas Flegler
|2023
|Xavier Willison
|2023
|2024
|2025
Reece Walsh (Warriors), Jesse Arthars (via loan deal with Warriors), Jock Madden (Tigers).
Brenko Lee (Dolphins), David Mead (retired), Te Maire Martin (Warriors), Tyson Gamble (Knights), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Ryan James, Tyrone Roberts (retired), Zac Hosking (Panthers), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Albert Kelly (unsigned), Tesi Niu (Dolphins)
|Adrian Trevilyan
|2023
|Albert Hopoate
|2023
|Ata Mariota
|2023
|2024
|Brad Schneider
|2023
|Brandon Morkos
|Dev.
|2024
|Clay Webb
|2023
|Corey Horsburgh
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Danny Levi
|2023
|2024
|Ethan Strange
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Elliott Whitehead
|2023
|2024
|Emre Guler
|2023
|Harley Smith-Shields
|2023
|Hudson Young
|2023
|2024
|Jack Wighton
|2023
|PO
|Jamal Fogarty
|2023
|2024
|James Schiller
|2023
|2024
|Jarrod Croker
|2023
|PO
|Jordan Rapana
|2023
|Joseph Tapine
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|PO
|Josh Papalii
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Matthew Frawley
|2023
|Matthew Timoko
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Nik Cotric
|2023
|2024
|Peter Hola
|2023
|MO
|Sebastian Kris
|2023
|2024
|Semi Valemei
|2023
|2024
|Tom Starling
|2023
|PO
|Trey Mooney
|2023
|2024
|Xavier Savage
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Zachary Woolford
|2023
|2024
|Zane Dunford
|Dev.
|Dev.
|2025
Pasami Saulo (Knights).
Sam Williams (retired), Josh Hodgson (Eels), Ryan Sutton (Bulldogs), Adam Elliott (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield).
|Andrew Davey
|2023
|2024
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|2023
|Braidon Burns
|2023
|Brandon Clarke
|2023
|Christopher Patolo
|2023
|Corey Waddell
|2023
|Declan Casey
|2023
|Franklin Pele
|2023
|2024
|Hayze Perham
|2023
|2024
|Isaac Matalavea-Booth
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Iverson Matai
|Dev.
|2024
|Jackson Topine
|2023
|2024
|Jacob Kiraz
|2023
|2024
|Jacob Preston
|2023
|2024
|Jake Averillo
|2023
|Jayden Okunbor
|2023
|Jeral Skelton
|2023
|2024
|Jordan Samrani
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Josh Addo-Carr
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kyle Flanagan
|2023
|Luke Thompson
|2023
|Matt Burton
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Max King
|2023
|2024
|Paul Alamoti
|2023
|2024
|Raymond Faitala-Mariner
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Reed Mahoney
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ryan Sutton
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Samuel Hughes
|2023
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|2023
|2024
|Viliame Kikau
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
Viliame Kikau (Panthers), Ryan Sutton (Raiders), Reed Mahoney (Eels), Andrew Davey (Sea Eagles), Franklin Pele (Sharks), Hayze Perham (Eels).
Jack Hetherington (Knights), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Matt Dufty (Warrington), Josh Jackson (retired), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Matt Doorey (Eels), Joe Stimson (Titans), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Ava Seumanufagai (released), Josh Cook, (unsigned), Reece Hoffman (unsigned) Tui Katoa, (unsigned) Brandon Wakeham, (unsigned), Corey Allan (Roosters).
|Blayke Brailey
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|2023
|2024
|Braydon Trindall
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Briton Nikora
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Cameron McInnes
|2023
|2024
|2024
|Connor Tracey
|2023
|2024
|Dale Finucane
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jack Williams
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Berrell
|2023
|Jesse Colquhoun
|2023
|2024
|Jesse Ramien
|2023
|Kade Dykes
|2023
|2024
|Kayal Iro
|Dev.
|2024
|Lachlan Miller
|2023
|Matthew Ikuvalu
|2023
|Matthew Moylan
|2023
|2024
|Mawene Hiroti
|2023
|Nicho Hynes
|2023
|2024
|Oregon Kaufusi
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Royce Hunt
|2023
|PO
|Sione Katoa
|2023
|Siosifa Talakai
|2023
|2024
|2024
|2026
|Siteni Taukamo
|2023
|2024
|Teig Wilton
|2023
|Thomas Hazelton
|2023
|2024
|CO
|Toby Rudolf
|2023
|2024
|Wade Graham
|2023
|William Kennedy
|2023
Oregon Kaufusi (Eels).
Luke Metcalf (Warriors), Aiden Tolman, Andrew Fifita (retired), Franklin Pele (Bulldogs).
|Anthony Milford
|2023
|2024
|Brenko Lee
|2023
|2024
|Connelly Lemuelu
|2023
|2024
|Edrick Lee
|2023
|2024
|Euan Aitken
|2023
|2024
|Felise Kaufusi
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2023
|2024
|Harrison Graham
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Herman Ese’ese
|2023
|PO
|Isaiya Katoa
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jack Bostock
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Jamayne Isaako
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jarrod Wallace
|2023
|2024
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|2023
|2024
|Jesse Bromwich
|2023
|2024
|JJ Collins
|2023
|Kenneath Bromwich
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kodi Nikorima
|2023
|2024
|Mark Nicholls
|2023
|2024
|Mason Teague
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Oliver Gildart
|2023
|Poasa Faamausili
|2023
|Ray Stone
|2023
|2024
|Robert Jennings
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Sean O’Sullivan
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Thomas Gilbert
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tesi Niu
|2023
|Valynce Te Whare
|2023
|2024
|Aaron Schoupp
|2023
|2024
|2025
|AJ Brimson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira
|2023
|Beau Fermor
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Brian Kelly
|2023
|David Fifita
|2023
|Erin Clark
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Chris Randall
|2023
|Isaac Liu
|2023
|2024
|Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Jacob Alick
|2023
|CO
|Jaimin Jollife
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Campbell
|2023
|2024
|Joe Stimson
|2023
|2024
|Jojo Fifita
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Joseph Vuna
|2023
|Josiah Pahulu
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Keano Kini
|Dev.
|Dev.
|2025
|CO
|Kieran Foran
|2023
|2024
|Klese Haas
|2023
|2024
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|2023
|2024
|Patrick Herbert
|2023
|Paul Turner
|2023
|Phillip Sami
|2023
|2024
|Sam McIntyre
|2023
|Sam Verrills
|2023
|2024
|Tanah Boyd
|2023
|2024
|Thomas Weaver
|2023
|2024
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|2023
|2024
|MO
|MO
|Toby Sexton
|2023
|2024
Kieran Foran (Sea Eagles), Sam Verrills (Roosters), Joe Stimson, Aaron Schoupp (Bulldogs), Chris Randall (Knights).
Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Will Smith (released), Kevin Proctor (released), Corey Thompson (retired), Sam Lisone (Leeds), Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Greg Marzhew (Knights).
|Alec Tu’itavake
|2023
|Ben Trbojevic
|2023
|Ben Condon
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Brad Parker
|2023
|Christian Tuipulotu
|2023
|2024
|Cooper Johns
|2023
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Ethan Bullemor
|2023
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jake Trbojevic
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jason Saab
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Josh Aloiai
|2023
|Josh Schuster
|2023
|2024
|Kaeo Weekes
|2023
|Karl Lawton
|2023
|2024
|Kelma Tuilagi
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Lachlan Croker
|2023
|2024
|Morgan Boyle
|2023
|Morgan Harper
|2023
|Raymond Vaega
|2023
|Reuben Garrick
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Sean Keppie
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Taniela Paseka
|2023
|2024
|Tom Trbojevic
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Toafofoa Sipley
|2023
|Tolutau Koula
|2023
|2024
|Viliami Fifita
|2023
|2024
|Zac Fulton
|2023
|2024
Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers), Ben Condon (Cowboys), Cooper Johns (Storm).
Kieran Foran (Titans), Dylan Walker (Warriors), Andrew Davey (Bulldogs), Martin Taupau (unsigned) Kurt De Luis (unsigned).
|Aaron Pene
|2023
|2024
|Alec MacDonald
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Cameron Munster
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Christian Welch
|2023
|2024
|2025
|MO
|Dean Ieremia
|2023
|Eliesa Katoa
|2023
|2024
|George Jennings
|2023
|Harry Grant
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Jack Howarth
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jahrome Hughes
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|202
|Jayden Nikorima
|2023
|Joe Chan
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Jonah Pezet
|2023
|Jordan Grant
|2023
|Josh King
|2023
|Justin Olam
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Marion Seve
|2023
|2024
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|2023
|Nick Meaney
|2023
|Reimis Smith
|2023
|2024
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tariq Sims
|2023
|Tepai Moeroa
|2023
|Tom Eisenhuth
|2023
|CO
|Trent Loiero
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tui Kamikamica
|2023
|Tyran Wishart
|2023
|William Warbrick
|2023
|Xavier Coates
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
Eliesa Katoa (Warriors), Tariq Sims (Dragons), Joe Chan (Catalans), Aaron Pene (Warriors).
Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Brandon Smith (Roosters), Jesse Bromwich (Dolphins), Kenny Bromwich (Dolphins), David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers, returning from loan), Cooper Johns (Sea Eagles) Chris Lewis (unsigned).
|Adam Elliott
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Adam Clune
|2023
|Bailey Hodgson
|2023
|Bradman Best
|2023
|2024
|Brodie Jones
|2023
|Greg Marzhew
|2023
|Dane Gagai
|2023
|2024
|Daniel Saifiti
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|David Klemmer
|2023
|Dominic Young
|2023
|Dylan Lucas
|2023
|PO
|Enari Tuala
|2023
|Hymel Hunt
|2023
|Jack Johns
|2023
|Jack Hetherington
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jacob Saifiti
|2023
|2024
|Jackson Hastings
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jayden Brailey
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Kalyn Ponga
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Krystian Mapapalangi
|2023
|2024
|Kurt Mann
|2023
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|2023
|Leo Thompson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Mathew Croker
|2023
|2024
|Phoenix Crossland
|2023
|2024
|Simi Sasagi
|2023
|2024
|Tyson Gamble
|2023
|2024
|Tyson Frizell
|2023
Adam Elliott (Raiders), Jack Hetherington (Bulldogs), Tyson Gamble (Broncos), Jackson Hastings (Tigers), Greg Marzhew (Titans).
Mitchell Barnett (Warriors), Edrick Lee (Dolphins), Jirah Momoisea (Eels), Tex Hoy (Hull FC), Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Sauaso Sue (Hull KR), Pasami Saulo (Raiders), Jake Clifford (Hull FC), David Klemmer (Knights), Brayden Musgrove (unsigned), Chris Randall (Titans).
|Adam Pompey
|2023
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Bayley Sironen
|2023
|Braydon Wiliame
|2023
|2024
|Bunty Afoa
|2023
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
|2023
|2024
|Dylan Walker
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Edward Kosi
|2023
|Freddy Lussick
|2023
|2024
|Jackson Ford
|2023
|2024
|Jazz Tevaga
|2023
|2024
|Josh Curran
|2023
|2024
|Luke Metcalf
|2023
|2024
|Marata Niukore
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Marcelo Montoya
|2023
|Mitchell Barnett
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Otukinekina Kepu
|2023
|2024
|Rocco Berry
|2023
|2024
|Ronald Volkman
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Shaun Johnson
|2023
|Taniela Otukolo
|2023
|Te Maire Martin
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Tohu Harris
|2023
|2024
|Tom Ale
|2023
|Valingi Kepu
|2023
|2024
|Viliami Vailea
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Wayde Egan
|2023
|2024
Marata Niukore (Eels), Luke Metcalf (Sharks), Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Mitchell Barnett (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Raiders), Te Maire Martin (Broncos), Jackson Ford (Dragons), Braydon Wiliame (Perpignan).
Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Jack Murchie (Eels), Aaron Pene (Storm), Daejarn Asi (unsigned), Pride Petterson-Robati (unsigned) Iliesa Ratuva, (unsigned)
|Ben Hampton
|2023
|Brendan Elliot
|2023
|Chad Townsend
|2023
|2024
|Coen Hess
|2023
|2024
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|2023
|Griffin Neame
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Helium Luki
|2023
|2024
|PO
|Jeremiah Nanai
|2023
|Jack Gosiewski
|2023
|Jake Bourke
|2023
|Jake Granville
|2023
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|2023
|James Tamou
|2023
|Jason Taumalolo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Jordan McLean
|2023
|Jordan Lipp
|2023
|Kyle Feldt
|2023
|2024
|Laitia Moceidreke
|2023
|Luciano Leilua
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Mitch Dunn
|2023
|Murray Taulagi
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Peta Hiku
|2023
|Reece Robson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Reuben Cotter
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Riley Price
|2023
|Scott Drinkwater
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Taniela Sadrugu
|2023
|Thomas Dearden
|2023
|2024
|Tom Chester
|2023
|2024
|Valentine Holmes
|2023
|2024
|2025
Jack Gosiewski (Dragons), James Tamou (Tigers), Gehamat Shibasaki (Mackay Cutters).
Connelly Lemuelu, Tom Gilbert, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Sea Eagles), Kane Bradley (unsigned) Emry Pere (unsigned).
|Bailey Simonsson
|2023
|CO
|Bryce Cartwright
|2023
|Clint Gutherson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Dylan Brown
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Haze Dunster
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Jack Murchie
|2023
|2024
|Jakob Arthur
|2023
|2024
|Jirah Momoisea
|2023
|2024
|J’maine Hopgood
|2023
|2024
|Josh Hodgson
|2023
|CO
|Junior Paulo
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Ky Rodwell
|2023
|2024
|Maika Sivo
|2023
|Makahesi Makatoa
|2023
|2024
|Matt Doorey
|2023
|2024
|Mitchell Moses
|2023
|PO
|Mitch Rein
|2023
|Nathan Brown
|2023
|Ofahiki Ogden
|2023
|CO
|Reagan Campbell-Gillard
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Ryan Matterson
|2023
|2024
|2025
|PO
|Samuel Loizou
|2023
|Sean Russell
|2023
|2024
|Shaun Lane
|2023
|2025
|2025
|MO
|Uinitoni Mataele
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Waqa Blake
|2023
|Will Penisini
|2023
|Wiremu Greig
|2023
Josh Hodgson (Raiders), J’maine Hopgood (Panthers), Jirah Momoisea (Knights), Jack Murchie (Warriors), Matt Doorey (Bulldogs).
Marata Niukore (Warriors), Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Oregon Kaufusi (Sharks), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Tom Opacic (Hull KR), Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs), Hayze Perham (Bulldogs), Solomone Naiduki (unsigned), David Hollis (released).
|Ativalu Lisati
|Dev.
|2024
|Brian To’o
|2023
|Chris Smith
|2023
|Dylan Edwards
|2023
|2024
|Eddie Blacker
|2023
|Isaah Yeo
|2023
|2024
|Izack Tago
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jack Cogger
|2023
|James Fisher-Harris
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Jarome Luai
|2023
|2024
|Liam Henry
|Dev.
|2024
|Liam Martin
|2023
|Lindsay Smith
|2023
|2024
|Luke Garner
|2023
|2024
|Matt Eisenhuth
|2023
|2024
|Mitch Kenny
|2023
|2024
|Moses Leota
|2023
|2024
|Nathan Cleary
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Scott Sorensen
|2023
|Soni Luke
|2023
|Spencer Leniu
|2023
|Stephen Crichton
|2023
|Sunia Turuva
|2023
|2024
|Taylan May
|2023
|2024
|Thomas Jenkins
|2023
|Tyrone Peachey
|2023
|Zac Hosking
|2023
|2024
Tyrone Peachey, (Wests Tigers), Luke Garner (Wests Tigers), Zac Hosking (Broncos), Jack Cogger (Huddersfield).
Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Api Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Robert Jennings (Dolphins), J’maine Hopgood (Eels), Sean O’Sullivan (Dolphins), Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs), Christian Crichton (unsigned), Jaeman Salmon (unsigned).
|Aaron Woods
|2023
|Ben Hunt
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Blake Lawrie
|2023
|Cody Ramsey
|2023
|2024
|Francis Molo
|2023
|2024
|Jack De Belin
|2023
|PO
|Jack Bird
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Jacob Liddle
|2023
|Jaiyden Hunt
|2023
|2024
|Jayden Sullivan
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jaydn Su’A
|2023
|2024
|Josh Kerr
|2023
|Mathew Feagai
|2023
|2024
|Max Feagai
|2023
|2024
|Michael Molo
|2023
|MO
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|2023
|PO
|Moses Mbye
|2023
|Moses Suli
|2023
|2024
|Nick Lui Toso
|2023
|Talatau Amone
|2023
|2024
|Tautau Moga
|2023
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|2023
|Tyrell Sloan
|2023
|2024
|Billy Burns
|2023
|Zac Lomax
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Zane Musgrove
|2023
|2024
Jacob Liddle (Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Tigers), Nick Lui Toso (Northern Pride), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors).
Tariq Sims (Storm), Josh McGuire (Warrington), Jackson Ford (Warriors), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), George Burgess (released), Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys), Andrew McCullough (retired).
|Alex Johnston
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Benjamin Lovett
|2023
|2024
|Blake Taaffe
|2023
|Cameron Murray
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Campbell Graham
|2023
|2024
|Cody Walker
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Damien Cook
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Davvy Moale
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Dean Hawkins
|2023
|Hame Sele
|2023
|Isaiah Taas
|2023
|2024
|Izaac Thompson
|2023
|2024
|Jacob Host
|2023
|Jai Arrow
|2023
|2024
|Jed Cartwright
|2023
|Josiah Karapani
|2023
|2024
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|2023
|2024
|Lachlan Ilias
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Latrell Mitchell
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Leon Te Hau
|2023
|2024
|Liam Knight
|2023
|Michael Chee Kam
|2023
|Peter Mamouzelos
|2023
|2024
|Shaquai Mitchell
|2023
|2024
|Siliva Havili
|2023
|Taane Milne
|2023
|2024
|Tallis Duncan
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Terrell Kalo Kalo
|2023
|Tevita Tatola
|2023
|2024
|Thomas Burgess
|2023
|Tyrone Munro
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
Nil.
Mark Nicholls (Dolphins), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Josh Mansour (unsigned).
|Corey Allan
|2023
|Angus Crichton
|2023
|2024
|Brandon Smith
|2023
|2024
|PO
|Billy Smith
|2023
|Connor Watson
|2023
|Daniel Tupou
|2023
|Drew Hutchison
|2023
|Egan Butcher
|2023
|Fletcher Baker
|2023
|Jake Turpin
|2023
|James Tedesco
|2023
|2024
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|2023
|Jaxson Paulo
|2023
|PO
|Joseph Manu
|2023
|2024
|Joseph Suaalii
|2023
|PO
|Joshua Wong
|2023
|2024
|Lindsay Collins
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Luke Keary
|2023
|2024
|Naufau Whyte
|2023
|2024
|Nat Butcher
|2023
|2024
|Paul Momirovski
|2023
|2024
|Renouf Atoni
|2023
|Robert Toia
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Sam Walker
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Sitili Tupouniua
|2023
|2024
|Terrell May
|2023
|2024
|Tukupa Hau Tapuha
|2023
|Victor Radley
|2023
Brandon Smith (Storm), Jake Turpin (Broncos), Jaxson Paulo (Rabbitohs), Corey Allan (Bulldogs).
Sam Verrills (Titans), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins via Wests Tigers – after loan stint) Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield), Adam Keighran (unsigned) Matt Lodge (unsigned).
|Adam Doueihi
|2023
|Alex Twal
|2023
|2024
|Alex Seyfarth
|2023
|Apisai Koroisau
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Apisalome Saukuru
|2023
|Asu Kepaoa
|2023
|2024
|Brandon Tumeth
|2023
|2024
|PO
|Brent Naden
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Charlie Staines
|2023
|Daine Laurie
|2023
|David Klemmer
|2023
|2024
|2025
|MO
|David Nofoaluma
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Fonua Pole
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Isaiah Papali’i
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Jake Simpkin
|2023
|2024
|Joe Ofahengaue
|2023
|2024
|2025
|John Bateman
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Josh Feledy
|Dev.
|2024
|2025
|Junior Tupou
|2023
|2024
|Justin Matamua
|Dev.
|2024
|CO
|Ken Maumalo
|2023
|MO
|Luke Brooks
|2023
|Rua Ngatikaura
|2023
|2024
|Shawn Blore
|2023
|2024
|Sione Fainu
|2023
|2024
|Starford To’a
|2023
|2024
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2023
|2024
|MO
|Tommy Talau
|2023
|Triston Reilly
|2023
|2024
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|2023
Charlie Staines, Apisai Koroisau (Panthers), Isaiah Papali’i (Eels), Triston Reilly (rugby union, Waratahs), David Nofoaluma (Storm – return from loan), David Klemmer (Knights), John Bateman (Wigan).
Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey (Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington), Jock Madden (Broncos), Jacob Liddle (Dragons), Zane Musgrove (Dragons), James Roberts (retired), James Tamou (Cowboys), Jock Madden (Broncos), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins), Jackson Hastings (Knights), William Kei (unsigned), Henry O’Kane, (unsigned).