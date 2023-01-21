NRL Transfer Centre: Broncos lock in Taupau, Warriors cut two to pave way for signings

The NRL’s never-ending contract circus will keep on going throughout the off-season with deals for 2023 and 2024 and beyond being hashed out.
Now that the November 1 deadline has passed, preliminary NRL squads for 2023 have officially been announced. But with the rules allowing players off contract next year to sign offers from rivals, clubs are desperate to tie down talent long term.
It has now been confirmed the much sought-after forward Martin Taupau is on his way to Brisbane after signing a one-year deal with the Broncos.
The Samoa international was in high demand after leaving Manly at the end of last year, but has been training alone as clubs wait to finalise their salary cap situation before offering the veteran a deal.
Parramatta had been thought to be the favourites – coach Brad Arthur attempted to do a late deal for Taupau before the trade deadline last year – but Kevin Walters has swooped in to add experience to his pack.
“Marty has been playing in the NRL since 2010 so he brings good experience and he was very impressive when we spoke to him on the values he brings to our club,” said Walters.
“We have a lot of good young middle forwards here at the Broncos and we believe the experience that Marty brings will help them grow and be better players for us as well.”
The Warriors have cut two players from preseason training, with Tanielo Otukolo and Otukinekina Kepu both released from their contracts.
Otukolo featured nine times in the last two years, when the Warriors were based in Australia, but never cemented a first grade place and is now free to play elsewhere.
Kepu is yet to debut at NRL level but was a regular last year at feeder club Redcliffe and had been expected to make the step up in 2023. His brother, Valingi Kepu, remains at the club.
The released pair were on top 30 deals, and with their departure, the Warriors are now free to add two more to their squad if they so choose.
They have four development players – Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua, Zyon Maiu’u and Demitric Sifakula – who could be upgraded, or they could look to the market.
The Dogs of War continue to re-grow their empire, securing the services of Stephen Crichton in a four-year deal reportedly worth $3.3 million.
The Samoan centre announced this week he would be leaving Penrith at the end of the 2023 season, and as no surprise to anyone, the Bulldogs were ready to attack.
The 22-year-old will link up with former teammates Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau in 2024, as well as Canterbury’s new head coach Cameron Ciraldo who was the assistant coach at Penrith.
Crichton has made no secret of his desire to play fullback, so it will be interesting to see if he gets his wish when he moves across to Belmore.
Cronulla have sent a strong signal that a succession plan in their halves might be underway by extending back-up Braydon Trindall through to the end of 2025.
He is currently behind Matt Moylan in the pecking order at Shark Park, but with Moylan set to turn 32 midway through the coming season, it might be that coach Craig Fitzgibbon looks to the future with the 23-year-old Trindall. Moylan’s contract runs to the end of 2024.
“I’m very happy to be extending with the club for a further two seasons,” said Trindall. “I’m excited to keep learning and developing my game under Fitzy and the coaching staff. We are definitely heading in the right direction and I can’t wait to keep building as a club over the next few years.”
Samoan international Dany Levi has signed a two-year deal with the Canberra Raiders
Playing 112 games across three clubs – the Knights, Sea Eagles and Broncos – the hooker returns to the NRL after spending a season with Huddersfield in the English Super League.
“We’re really pleased to secure Danny Levi for the next two seasons with his experience and skill at hooker providing us with another quality player in that position in the NRL squad,” said Raiders CEO Don Furner.
Canterbury have announced the re-signing of five eighth Matt Burton, with a multi-year deal locked in for the NSW and Kangaroos star.
Burton, who joined from Penrith ahead of last year, was named the Bulldogs’ player of the year for 2022 and will now stick around until 2027 at the earliest.
The Dolphins’ recruitment drive has been bolstered by the arrival of fullback Tesi Niu from Brisbane, with the Tongan international agreeing an early release from the final year of his contract with the Broncos.
NRL Transfer Centre
Team by team, here’s how each club’s roster is shaping up. PO denotes player option, CO club option and MO mutual option.
Brenko Lee (Dolphins), David Mead (retired), Te Maire Martin (Warriors), Tyson Gamble (Knights), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Ryan James, Tyrone Roberts (retired), Zac Hosking (Panthers), Jake Turpin (Roosters), Albert Kelly (unsigned), Tesi Niu (Dolphins)
Canberra Raiders
Adrian Trevilyan
2023
Albert Hopoate
2023
Ata Mariota
2023
2024
Brad Schneider
2023
Brandon Morkos
Dev.
2024
Clay Webb
2023
Corey Horsburgh
2023
2024
MO
Corey Harawira-Naera
2023
2024
2025
PO
Danny Levi
2023
2024
Ethan Strange
Dev.
2024
2025
Elliott Whitehead
2023
2024
Emre Guler
2023
Harley Smith-Shields
2023
Hudson Young
2023
2024
Jack Wighton
2023
PO
Jamal Fogarty
2023
2024
James Schiller
2023
2024
Jarrod Croker
2023
PO
Jordan Rapana
2023
Joseph Tapine
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
PO
Josh Papalii
2023
2024
MO
Matthew Frawley
2023
Matthew Timoko
2023
2024
2025
Nik Cotric
2023
2024
Peter Hola
2023
MO
Sebastian Kris
2023
2024
Semi Valemei
2023
2024
Tom Starling
2023
PO
Trey Mooney
2023
2024
Xavier Savage
2023
2024
2025
Zachary Woolford
2023
2024
Zane Dunford
Dev.
Dev.
2025
2023 recruits
Pasami Saulo (Knights).
2023 departures
Sam Williams (retired), Josh Hodgson (Eels), Ryan Sutton (Bulldogs), Adam Elliott (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Warriors), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield).
Canterbury Bulldogs
Andrew Davey
2023
2024
Bailey Biondi-Odo
2023
Braidon Burns
2023
Brandon Clarke
2023
Christopher Patolo
2023
Corey Waddell
2023
Declan Casey
2023
Franklin Pele
2023
2024
Hayze Perham
2023
2024
Isaac Matalavea-Booth
Dev.
2024
2025
Iverson Matai
Dev.
2024
Jackson Topine
2023
2024
Jacob Kiraz
2023
2024
Jacob Preston
2023
2024
Jake Averillo
2023
Jayden Okunbor
2023
Jeral Skelton
2023
2024
Jordan Samrani
Dev.
2024
2025
Josh Addo-Carr
2023
2024
2025
Kyle Flanagan
2023
Luke Thompson
2023
Martin Taupau
2023
Matt Burton
2023
2024
2025
2026
Max King
2023
2024
Paul Alamoti
2023
2024
Raymond Faitala-Mariner
2023
2024
2025
Reed Mahoney
2023
2024
2025
2026
Ryan Sutton
2023
2024
2025
Samuel Hughes
2023
Tevita Pangai Junior
2023
2024
Viliame Kikau
2023
2024
2025
2026
2023 recruits
Viliame Kikau (Panthers), Ryan Sutton (Raiders), Reed Mahoney (Eels), Andrew Davey (Sea Eagles), Franklin Pele (Sharks), Hayze Perham (Eels), Martin Taupau (Sea Eagles)
2023 departures
Jack Hetherington (Knights), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Matt Dufty (Warrington), Josh Jackson (retired), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Matt Doorey (Eels), Joe Stimson (Titans), Aaron Schoupp (Titans), Ava Seumanufagai (released), Josh Cook, (unsigned), Reece Hoffman (unsigned) Tui Katoa, (unsigned) Brandon Wakeham, (unsigned), Corey Allan (Roosters).
Cronulla Sharks
Blayke Brailey
2023
2024
2025
2026
Braden Hamlin-Uele
2023
2024
Braydon Trindall
2023
2024
2025
Briton Nikora
2023
2024
2025
Cameron McInnes
2023
2024
2024
Connor Tracey
2023
2024
Dale Finucane
2023
2024
2025
Jack Williams
2023
2024
Jayden Berrell
2023
Jesse Colquhoun
2023
2024
Jesse Ramien
2023
Kade Dykes
2023
2024
Kayal Iro
Dev.
2024
Lachlan Miller
2023
Matthew Ikuvalu
2023
Matthew Moylan
2023
2024
Mawene Hiroti
2023
Nicho Hynes
2023
2024
Oregon Kaufusi
2023
2024
MO
Ronaldo Mulitalo
2023
2024
2025
Royce Hunt
2023
PO
Sione Katoa
2023
Siosifa Talakai
2023
2024
2024
2026
Siteni Taukamo
2023
2024
Teig Wilton
2023
Thomas Hazelton
2023
2024
CO
Toby Rudolf
2023
2024
Wade Graham
2023
William Kennedy
2023
2023 recruits
Oregon Kaufusi (Eels).
2023 departures
Luke Metcalf (Warriors), Aiden Tolman, Andrew Fifita (retired), Franklin Pele (Bulldogs).
The Dolphins
Anthony Milford
2023
2024
Brenko Lee
2023
2024
Connelly Lemuelu
2023
2024
Edrick Lee
2023
2024
Euan Aitken
2023
2024
Felise Kaufusi
2023
2024
2025
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2023
2024
Harrison Graham
Dev.
2024
2025
Herman Ese’ese
2023
PO
Isaiya Katoa
2023
2024
2025
Jack Bostock
Dev.
2024
2025
Jamayne Isaako
2023
2024
2025
Jarrod Wallace
2023
2024
Jeremy Marshall-King
2023
2024
Jesse Bromwich
2023
2024
JJ Collins
2023
Kenneath Bromwich
2023
2024
2025
Kodi Nikorima
2023
2024
Mark Nicholls
2023
2024
Mason Teague
2023
2024
MO
Oliver Gildart
2023
Poasa Faamausili
2023
Ray Stone
2023
2024
Robert Jennings
2023
2024
MO
Sean O’Sullivan
2023
2024
2025
Thomas Gilbert
2023
2024
2025
Tesi Niu
2023
Valynce Te Whare
2023
2024
Gold Coast Titans
Aaron Schoupp
2023
2024
2025
AJ Brimson
2023
2024
2025
2026
Alofi’ana Khan-Pereira
2023
Beau Fermor
2023
2024
2025
2026
Brian Kelly
2023
David Fifita
2023
Erin Clark
2023
2024
2025
Chris Randall
2023
Isaac Liu
2023
2024
Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui
Dev.
2024
2025
Jacob Alick
2023
CO
Jaimin Jollife
2023
2024
Jayden Campbell
2023
2024
Joe Stimson
2023
2024
Jojo Fifita
2023
2024
2025
Joseph Vuna
2023
Josiah Pahulu
Dev.
2024
2025
Keano Kini
Dev.
Dev.
2025
CO
Kieran Foran
2023
2024
Klese Haas
2023
2024
Moeaki Fotuaika
2023
2024
Patrick Herbert
2023
Paul Turner
2023
Phillip Sami
2023
2024
Sam McIntyre
2023
Sam Verrills
2023
2024
Tanah Boyd
2023
2024
Thomas Weaver
2023
2024
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
2023
2024
MO
MO
Toby Sexton
2023
2024
2023 recruits
Kieran Foran (Sea Eagles), Sam Verrills (Roosters), Joe Stimson, Aaron Schoupp (Bulldogs), Chris Randall (Knights).
2023 departures
Jarrod Wallace (Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Will Smith (released), Kevin Proctor (released), Corey Thompson (retired), Sam Lisone (Leeds), Herman Ese’ese (Dolphins), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Greg Marzhew (Knights).
Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Alec Tu’itavake
2023
Ben Trbojevic
2023
Ben Condon
2023
2024
2025
Brad Parker
2023
Christian Tuipulotu
2023
2024
Cooper Johns
2023
Daly Cherry-Evans
2023
2024
2025
Ethan Bullemor
2023
Haumole Olakau’atu
2023
2024
2025
Jake Trbojevic
2023
2024
2025
2026
Jason Saab
2023
2024
2025
2026
Josh Aloiai
2023
Josh Schuster
2023
2024
Kaeo Weekes
2023
Karl Lawton
2023
2024
Kelma Tuilagi
2023
2024
2025
Lachlan Croker
2023
2024
Morgan Boyle
2023
Morgan Harper
2023
Raymond Vaega
2023
Reuben Garrick
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Sean Keppie
2023
2024
2025
2026
Taniela Paseka
2023
2024
Tom Trbojevic
2023
2024
2025
2026
Toafofoa Sipley
2023
Tolutau Koula
2023
2024
Viliami Fifita
2023
2024
Zac Fulton
2023
2024
2023 recruits
Kelma Tuilagi (Wests Tigers), Ben Condon (Cowboys), Cooper Johns (Storm).
2023 departures
Kieran Foran (Titans), Dylan Walker (Warriors), Andrew Davey (Bulldogs), Martin Taupau (unsigned) Kurt De Luis (unsigned).
Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Brandon Smith (Roosters), Jesse Bromwich (Dolphins), Kenny Bromwich (Dolphins), David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers, returning from loan), Cooper Johns (Sea Eagles) Chris Lewis (unsigned).
Newcastle Knights
Adam Elliott
2023
2024
2025
Adam Clune
2023
Bailey Hodgson
2023
Bradman Best
2023
2024
Brodie Jones
2023
Greg Marzhew
2023
Dane Gagai
2023
2024
Daniel Saifiti
2023
2024
2025
2026
David Klemmer
2023
Dominic Young
2023
Dylan Lucas
2023
PO
Enari Tuala
2023
Hymel Hunt
2023
Jack Johns
2023
Jack Hetherington
2023
2024
2025
Jacob Saifiti
2023
2024
Jackson Hastings
2023
2024
2025
Jayden Brailey
2023
2024
2025
Kalyn Ponga
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Krystian Mapapalangi
2023
2024
Kurt Mann
2023
Lachlan Fitzgibbon
2023
Leo Thompson
2023
2024
2025
Mathew Croker
2023
2024
Phoenix Crossland
2023
2024
Simi Sasagi
2023
2024
Tyson Gamble
2023
2024
Tyson Frizell
2023
2023 recruits
Adam Elliott (Raiders), Jack Hetherington (Bulldogs), Tyson Gamble (Broncos), Jackson Hastings (Tigers), Greg Marzhew (Titans).
2023 departures
Mitchell Barnett (Warriors), Edrick Lee (Dolphins), Jirah Momoisea (Eels), Tex Hoy (Hull FC), Anthony Milford (Dolphins), Sauaso Sue (Hull KR), Pasami Saulo (Raiders), Jake Clifford (Hull FC), David Klemmer (Knights), Brayden Musgrove (unsigned), Chris Randall (Titans).
NZ Warriors
Adam Pompey
2023
Addin Fonua-Blake
2023
2024
2025
2026
Bayley Sironen
2023
Braydon Wiliame
2023
2024
Bunty Afoa
2023
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2023
2024
2025
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
2023
2024
Dylan Walker
2023
2024
2025
Edward Kosi
2023
Freddy Lussick
2023
2024
Jackson Ford
2023
2024
Jazz Tevaga
2023
2024
Josh Curran
2023
2024
Luke Metcalf
2023
2024
Marata Niukore
2023
2024
2025
2026
Marcelo Montoya
2023
Mitchell Barnett
2023
2024
2025
Otukinekina Kepu
2023
2024
Rocco Berry
2023
2024
Ronald Volkman
2023
2024
2025
Shaun Johnson
2023
Taniela Otukolo
2023
Te Maire Martin
2023
2024
2025
Tohu Harris
2023
2024
Tom Ale
2023
Valingi Kepu
2023
2024
Viliami Vailea
2023
2024
2025
Wayde Egan
2023
2024
2023 recruits
Marata Niukore (Eels), Luke Metcalf (Sharks), Dylan Walker (Sea Eagles), Mitchell Barnett (Knights), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Raiders), Te Maire Martin (Broncos), Jackson Ford (Dragons), Braydon Wiliame (Perpignan).
2023 departures
Euan Aitken (Dolphins), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Eliesa Katoa (Storm), Jack Murchie (Eels), Aaron Pene (Storm), Daejarn Asi (unsigned), Pride Petterson-Robati (unsigned) Iliesa Ratuva, (unsigned)
North Queensland Cowboys
Ben Hampton
2023
Brendan Elliot
2023
Chad Townsend
2023
2024
Coen Hess
2023
2024
Gehamat Shibasaki
2023
Griffin Neame
2023
2024
2025
Helium Luki
2023
2024
PO
Jeremiah Nanai
2023
Jack Gosiewski
2023
Jake Bourke
2023
Jake Granville
2023
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
2023
James Tamou
2023
Jason Taumalolo
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Jordan McLean
2023
Jordan Lipp
2023
Kyle Feldt
2023
2024
Laitia Moceidreke
2023
Luciano Leilua
2023
2024
2025
Mitch Dunn
2023
Murray Taulagi
2023
2024
2025
2026
Peta Hiku
2023
Reece Robson
2023
2024
2025
Reuben Cotter
2023
2024
2025
Riley Price
2023
Scott Drinkwater
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Taniela Sadrugu
2023
Thomas Dearden
2023
2024
Tom Chester
2023
2024
Valentine Holmes
2023
2024
2025
2023 recruits
Jack Gosiewski (Dragons), James Tamou (Tigers), Gehamat Shibasaki (Mackay Cutters).
2023 departures
Connelly Lemuelu, Tom Gilbert, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Sea Eagles), Kane Bradley (unsigned) Emry Pere (unsigned).
Parramatta Eels
Bailey Simonsson
2023
CO
Bryce Cartwright
2023
Clint Gutherson
2023
2024
2025
Dylan Brown
2023
2024
2025
PO
Haze Dunster
2023
2024
MO
Jack Murchie
2023
2024
Jakob Arthur
2023
2024
Jirah Momoisea
2023
2024
J’maine Hopgood
2023
2024
Josh Hodgson
2023
CO
Junior Paulo
2023
2024
2025
2026
Ky Rodwell
2023
2024
Maika Sivo
2023
Makahesi Makatoa
2023
2024
Matt Doorey
2023
2024
Mitchell Moses
2023
PO
Mitch Rein
2023
Nathan Brown
2023
Ofahiki Ogden
2023
CO
Reagan Campbell-Gillard
2023
2024
2025
Ryan Matterson
2023
2024
2025
PO
Samuel Loizou
2023
Sean Russell
2023
2024
Shaun Lane
2023
2025
2025
MO
Uinitoni Mataele
Dev.
2024
2025
Waqa Blake
2023
Will Penisini
2023
Wiremu Greig
2023
2023 recruits
Josh Hodgson (Raiders), J’maine Hopgood (Panthers), Jirah Momoisea (Knights), Jack Murchie (Warriors), Matt Doorey (Bulldogs).
2023 departures
Marata Niukore (Warriors), Isaiah Papali’i (Wests Tigers), Oregon Kaufusi (Sharks), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Tom Opacic (Hull KR), Reed Mahoney (Bulldogs), Hayze Perham (Bulldogs), Solomone Naiduki (unsigned), David Hollis (released).
Tyrone Peachey, (Wests Tigers), Luke Garner (Wests Tigers), Zac Hosking (Broncos), Jack Cogger (Huddersfield).
2023 departures
Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Api Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Robert Jennings (Dolphins), J’maine Hopgood (Eels), Sean O’Sullivan (Dolphins), Viliame Kikau (Bulldogs), Christian Crichton (unsigned), Jaeman Salmon (unsigned).
St George Illawarra Dragons
Aaron Woods
2023
Ben Hunt
2023
2024
2025
Blake Lawrie
2023
Cody Ramsey
2023
2024
Francis Molo
2023
2024
Jack De Belin
2023
PO
Jack Bird
2023
2024
MO
Jacob Liddle
2023
Jaiyden Hunt
2023
2024
Jayden Sullivan
2023
2024
2025
Jaydn Su’A
2023
2024
Josh Kerr
2023
Mathew Feagai
2023
2024
Max Feagai
2023
2024
Michael Molo
2023
MO
Mikaele Ravalawa
2023
PO
Moses Mbye
2023
Moses Suli
2023
2024
Nick Lui Toso
2023
Talatau Amone
2023
2024
Tautau Moga
2023
Tyrell Fuimaono
2023
Tyrell Sloan
2023
2024
Billy Burns
2023
Zac Lomax
2023
2024
2025
2026
Zane Musgrove
2023
2024
2023 recruits
Jacob Liddle (Tigers), Zane Musgrove (Tigers), Nick Lui Toso (Northern Pride), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors).
2023 departures
Tariq Sims (Storm), Josh McGuire (Warrington), Jackson Ford (Warriors), Poasa Faamausili (Dolphins), George Burgess (released), Jack Gosiewski (Cowboys), Andrew McCullough (retired).
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Alex Johnston
2023
2024
2025
Benjamin Lovett
2023
2024
Blake Taaffe
2023
Cameron Murray
2023
2024
2025
Campbell Graham
2023
2024
Cody Walker
2023
2024
2025
Damien Cook
2023
2024
2025
Daniel Suluka-Fifita
2023
2024
2025
Davvy Moale
2023
2024
2025
Dean Hawkins
2023
Hame Sele
2023
Isaiah Taas
2023
2024
Izaac Thompson
2023
2024
Jacob Host
2023
Jai Arrow
2023
2024
Jed Cartwright
2023
Josiah Karapani
2023
2024
Keaon Koloamatangi
2023
2024
Lachlan Ilias
2023
2024
2025
Latrell Mitchell
2023
2024
2025
Leon Te Hau
2023
2024
Liam Knight
2023
Michael Chee Kam
2023
Peter Mamouzelos
2023
2024
Shaquai Mitchell
2023
2024
Siliva Havili
2023
Taane Milne
2023
2024
Tallis Duncan
Dev.
2024
2025
Terrell Kalo Kalo
2023
Tevita Tatola
2023
2024
Thomas Burgess
2023
Tyrone Munro
Dev.
2024
2025
2023 recruits
Nil.
2023 departures
Mark Nicholls (Dolphins), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Jaxson Paulo (Roosters), Josh Mansour (unsigned).
Sydney Roosters
Corey Allan
2023
Angus Crichton
2023
2024
Brandon Smith
2023
2024
PO
Billy Smith
2023
Connor Watson
2023
Daniel Tupou
2023
Drew Hutchison
2023
Egan Butcher
2023
Fletcher Baker
2023
Jake Turpin
2023
James Tedesco
2023
2024
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
2023
Jaxson Paulo
2023
PO
Joseph Manu
2023
2024
Joseph Suaalii
2023
PO
Joshua Wong
2023
2024
Lindsay Collins
2023
2024
2025
2026
Luke Keary
2023
2024
Naufau Whyte
2023
2024
Nat Butcher
2023
2024
Paul Momirovski
2023
2024
Renouf Atoni
2023
Robert Toia
2023
2024
2025
Sam Walker
2023
2024
2025
Sitili Tupouniua
2023
2024
Terrell May
2023
2024
Tukupa Hau Tapuha
2023
Victor Radley
2023
2023 recruits
Brandon Smith (Storm), Jake Turpin (Broncos), Jaxson Paulo (Rabbitohs), Corey Allan (Bulldogs).
2023 departures
Sam Verrills (Titans), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons), Daniel Suluka-Fifita (Rabbitohs), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins via Wests Tigers – after loan stint) Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield), Adam Keighran (unsigned) Matt Lodge (unsigned).
Wests Tigers
Adam Doueihi
2023
Alex Twal
2023
2024
Alex Seyfarth
2023
Apisai Koroisau
2023
2024
MO
Apisalome Saukuru
2023
Asu Kepaoa
2023
2024
Brandon Tumeth
2023
2024
PO
Brent Naden
2023
2024
2025
Charlie Staines
2023
Daine Laurie
2023
David Klemmer
2023
2024
2025
MO
David Nofoaluma
2023
2024
2025
Fonua Pole
2023
2024
2025
Isaiah Papali’i
2023
2024
2025
Jake Simpkin
2023
2024
Joe Ofahengaue
2023
2024
2025
John Bateman
2023
2024
2025
2026
Josh Feledy
Dev.
2024
2025
Junior Tupou
2023
2024
Justin Matamua
Dev.
2024
CO
Ken Maumalo
2023
MO
Luke Brooks
2023
Rua Ngatikaura
2023
2024
Shawn Blore
2023
2024
Sione Fainu
2023
2024
Starford To’a
2023
2024
Stefano Utoikamanu
2023
2024
MO
Tommy Talau
2023
Triston Reilly
2023
2024
Tukimihia Simpkins
2023
2023 recruits
Charlie Staines, Apisai Koroisau (Panthers), Isaiah Papali’i (Eels), Triston Reilly (rugby union, Waratahs), David Nofoaluma (Storm – return from loan), David Klemmer (Knights), John Bateman (Wigan).
2023 departures
Luke Garner, Tyrone Peachey (Panthers), Kelma Tuilagi (Sea Eagles), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington), Jock Madden (Broncos), Jacob Liddle (Dragons), Zane Musgrove (Dragons), James Roberts (retired), James Tamou (Cowboys), Jock Madden (Broncos), Oliver Gildart (Dolphins), Jackson Hastings (Knights), William Kei (unsigned), Henry O’Kane, (unsigned).