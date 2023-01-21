Raining Cats and Dogs at Belmore: Another Panther joins as Canterbury announce Crichton deal in bizarre fashion

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Sometimes it’s not what you say, but how you say it.

Seen as normal practice, the Canterbury Bulldogs have released a statement

announcing their happiness with the recent signing of Panthers centre Stephen

Crichton.

“The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are pleased to announce that Stephen

Crichton has accepted a four-year deal that will see him join the

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs from the 2024 season onwards,” the statement

read.

But to finish off the short and straight-to-the-point memo, was a rather odd

and out-of-character remark for these kinds of releases.

“Out of respect to both Stephen and the Penrith Panthers, the Club will

make no further comment until he joins us at the end of the 2023 season.”

Rumours began circling about the 22-year-old off-contract centre potentially signing with the Bulldogs, and the noise grew even louder once he announced he wasn’t going to remain at the foot of the mountains.

This isn’t the first Penrith star to make his way over to Belmore, earning the club the nickname ‘The Canterbury Panthers’. The Samoan international has signed a contract in excess of $3.3 million and will join former teammates Matt Burton, Viliame Kiaku as well as former assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo at Belmore next year.

ℹ️ The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have released the following statement. — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) January 21, 2023